* Gunmen in military fatigues without insignia
* Control government building in eastern Horlivka
* Ukraine's acting president says police helpless
(Adds details, colour; changes dateline, previous KIEV)
By Marko Djurica
HORLIVKA, Ukraine, April 30 Masked gunmen in
military fatigues took control of a government building in
another Ukrainian town on Wednesday, as pro-Russian separatists
tightened their grip on a swathe of the country's industrial
east largely unopposed by police.
Local media reports said the gunmen turned up at first
light, and were later seen by a Reuters photographer to be
controlling entry to the building in the town of almost 300,000
people. They refused to be photographed.
The heavily armed men wore the same military uniforms
without insignia as other so-called "green men" who have joined
pro-Russian protesters with clubs and chains in seizing control
of a string of towns across Ukraine's Donbass coal and steel
belt abutting the border with Russia.
A police official in nearby Donetsk, the provincial capital
where separatists have declared a "People's Republic of
Donetsk", said separatists were also in control of the Horlivka
police division, having seized the regional police HQ earlier in
April.
Wednesday's takeover followed the fall of government
buildings on Tuesday further east in Luhansk, capital of
Ukraine's easternmost province, driving home just how far
control over the densely populated region has slipped from the
pro-Western central government in Kiev.
"They've taken them. The government administration and
police," the police official said of Horlivka.
The town sits just north of Donetsk, where mainly
Russian-speaking separatists have called a referendum on
secession for May 11.
Many hope to follow Crimea's break from Ukraine in late
March and subsequent annexation by Russia, following the
overthrow of Ukraine's then Moscow-backed president Viktor
Yanukovich in late February in a tug-of-war between the West and
Russia over the strategic direction of the former Soviet
republic.
The Donbass region is home to giant steel smelters and heavy
plants that produce around a third of Ukraine's industrial
output.
An armed uprising began there in early April, with Kiev
almost powerless to respond for fear of provoking an invasion by
tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on the border.
Oleksander Turchynov, Ukraine's acting president until an
election on May 25, reiterated on Wednesday that police were
incapable of reasserting control in the region.
"Our main task is to prevent the terrorist threat from
spreading to other regions of Ukraine," he told a meeting of
regional governors in Kiev.
"The Russian leadership is doing everything to prevent the
election. But the election will take place on May 25," he said.
Authorities in Kiev said security forces had "liquidated"
three separatist checkpoints near the eastern town of Slaviansk,
a separatist stronghold, and the gunmen manning them had
disappeared. The information could not be independently
confirmed.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; Writing by
Matt Robinson; Editing by Giles Elgood)