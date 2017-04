KIEV Feb 12 The head of Ukraine's central bank, Valeriia Gontareva, said on Thursday that the bank was committed to operating a flexible exchange rate for the country's hryvnia currency.

Ukraine's Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko, meanwhile, told reporters that the government would revise this year's budget to factor in an expected budget deficit of more than 4 percent of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)