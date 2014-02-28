KIEV Feb 28 Ukraine's hryvnia has risen back to 10.50 per dollar, according to Reuters data, from the record low it reached on Thursday.

Investors have been concerned about the country's ability to repay its sovereign debts after upheaval that has removed from power President Viktor Yanukovich and rasied doubts about a $15 billion life-line from Russia.

The hryvnia went as low as 11.0 per dollar on Thursday.