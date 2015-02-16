KIEV Feb 16 Ukraine's central bank set the official rate of the national hryvnia currency at 26.05 to the dollar on Monday, the first time the rate has moved beyond 26.

The official rate for the hryvnia, which plunged nearly 50 percent against the dollar last year due to political upheaval and a conflict with pro-Russian separatists, stood at 25.92 on Friday. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper)