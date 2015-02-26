(Updates after central bank sale details announced)
KIEV Feb 26 Ukraine's central bank sold dollars
on Thursday for the same price it had paid for them the previous
day, action that appeared to help stabilise its hryvnia currency
somewhat after dramatic falls earlier in the week.
The dollar sales came after the bank abruptly lifted a
one-day ban on nearly all commercial foreign exchange trading,
which it had imposed just as suddenly on Wednesday morning.
The central bank said it sold $81.89 million at a rate of
28.046 hryvnia to the dollar on Thursday. It had bought $80
million at the same rate during Wednesday's ban, which
prohibited trading by banks for their clients and which it
subsequently lifted after having said it would be in place for
the rest of the week.
The repeated unexpected moves by the bank have sown
confusion in the currency markets. Wednesday's ban on trading
had drawn a rebuke from Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.
The scarcity of commercial trading on Wednesday made it
difficult to speak of a day-to-day rise or fall. But trades
registered on the central bank's website took place on Thursday
at an average rate of 30.173, making the hryvnia 4.8 percent
stronger than on Tuesday, the last day of unrestricted trade.
Several bank traders, speaking on condition of anonymity
required by their employers, said the currency had been trading
at a rate between 32 and 34 before the central bank jumped in
with its offer to sell dollars, boosting the hryvnia.
The hryvnia, one of the worst-performing currencies in the
world, has shed half its value over the course of this year
after halving during the whole of 2014.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing
by Toby Chopra and Robin Pomeroy)