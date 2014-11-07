KIEV Nov 7 Ukraine's hryvnia closed at a
historic low against the dollar on Friday, after the central
bank reined in its support for the currency and tensions mounted
in rebel-held separatist regions.
Alarmed by a crisis that has killed more than 4,000 people
and poisoned relations between Kiev and Moscow, investors have
dumped Ukrainian assets.
The central bank, which in the past month and half has spent
$1.3 billion of its already severely-depleted reserves defending
the hryvnia, abandoned an unofficial peg of 12.95 to the dollar
on Monday.
The hryvnia weakened 11.7 percent in the course of the week
and closed on Friday at 14.47 to the dollar.
The currency came under extra pressure as rebels in
Ukraine's separatist regions and the central government accused
each other of violating a fragile ceasefire deal.
Ukraine's military also accused Russia of sending a column
of 32 tanks and truckloads of troops into the east to support
the pro-Russian separatists fighting government forces.
Earlier on Friday, Ukraine's central bank said foreign
currency reserves had plummeted in October by almost a quarter
month-on-month to $12.6 billion, their lowest since 2005.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Andrew Roche)