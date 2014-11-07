KIEV Nov 7 Ukraine's hryvnia closed at a historic low against the dollar on Friday, after the central bank reined in its support for the currency and tensions mounted in rebel-held separatist regions.

Alarmed by a crisis that has killed more than 4,000 people and poisoned relations between Kiev and Moscow, investors have dumped Ukrainian assets.

The central bank, which in the past month and half has spent $1.3 billion of its already severely-depleted reserves defending the hryvnia, abandoned an unofficial peg of 12.95 to the dollar on Monday.

The hryvnia weakened 11.7 percent in the course of the week and closed on Friday at 14.47 to the dollar.

The currency came under extra pressure as rebels in Ukraine's separatist regions and the central government accused each other of violating a fragile ceasefire deal.

Ukraine's military also accused Russia of sending a column of 32 tanks and truckloads of troops into the east to support the pro-Russian separatists fighting government forces.

Earlier on Friday, Ukraine's central bank said foreign currency reserves had plummeted in October by almost a quarter month-on-month to $12.6 billion, their lowest since 2005. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Andrew Roche)