KIEV Oct 30 Ukraine's national currency, the hyrvnia, weakened to a six-month low of 23.1 to the dollar on Friday, central bank data showed.

The hryvnia has remained at 21 to 23 to the dollar since April, when the central bank imposed strict currency controls to support the currency, which had lost half of its value in 2014 and a further 25 percent in early 2015.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Larry King)