KIEV Feb 25 Ukraine's central bank said on Wednesday it had bought $80 billion at an official exchange rate of 28.046, after it halted nearly all commercial currency trading until the end of the week and intervened directly into the market.

The bank's official rate amounted to a rise of 12.8 percent from the close on Tuesday, the last market exchange rate before the ban took effect. Earlier on Wednesday the bank had offered to buy dollars at a rate of 21.7 hryvnia. (Editing by Janet Lawrence)