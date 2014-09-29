* For other news from Reuters Eastern Europe Investment
By Krizstina Than and Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, Sept 29 Hungarian oil group MOL
is reasonably confident that its crude supplies from
Russia will not be disrupted by the Ukraine conflict because its
Russian partners are reputable companies, the head of its
downstream business said.
Ferenc Horvath, MOL's Executive Vice President for
Downstream, told the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit
that MOL had also started purchasing crude for its Hungarian
refinery via an Adriatic pipeline, from Kurdistan and elsewhere,
a year ago, although it still gets most of its crude from Russia
via Ukraine.
"From a Russian point of view I don't see an execution risk.
Of course, there is always a risk due to (the) Russia-Ukraine
political situation for some disruption of crude deliveries,"
Horvath said on Monday.
He said MOL was buying one cargo, or 80,000 tonnes, of crude
via the Adriatic each month.
"We are ready and our system is able to supply via the
Adriatic pipeline enough crude for our Hungarian refinery, and
also the majority of the Slovak refinery can be served."
MOL was adjusting to the excess refinery capacity in Europe,
and had already transformed its Italian refinery into a
logistics hub, Horvath said.
He also urged Croatian oil and gas company INA, in
which MOL holds close to 50 percent, to consolidate its refining
capacity at one site instead of keeping two refineries running,
which is generating losses.
The Croatian economy minister, who has headed Croatia's team
during negotiations with MOL, has not been willing to discuss
plans to rationalise INA's refining business so far. The
Croatian government is the other big shareholder in INA.
Horvath said INA refineries are probably the smallest and
least competitive in Europe. INA's Rijeka refinery had a much
better chance of being competitive in the market than its Sisak
facility, he said.
"As I could see from the earlier calculations and materials
and discussions with colleagues from INA, there is no economic
rationale and no economic environment where Sisak can
competitively continue its refining operation," he said.
As for MOL's outlook, Horvath said the refining and
petrochemical environment had improved a lot in the third
quarter, with margins increasing, and consumption rising this
year in central Europe, MOL's core markets.
This slow recovery in fuel consumption should continue in
the third quarter, he said.
"And regarding the Russia-Ukraine crisis, I believe that the
impact on fuel consumption in this region will not be so direct
or so quick," Horvath said.
