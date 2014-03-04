* Ukraine's envoy tells IAEA of "illegal" Russian action
* Sees "potential consequences" for nuclear infrastructure
* Ukraine operates 15 nuclear reactors
VIENNA, March 4 Ukraine is reinforcing the
protection of its nuclear power plants, it told the U.N. atomic
watchdog on Tuesday, because of "a grave threat to the security"
of the country posed by the Russian military.
Ukraine has 15 nuclear power reactors in operation,
accounting for nearly 44 percent of its electricity production
in 2013, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency's
(IAEA's) website.
Ukraine's envoy to the IAEA said in a letter to IAEA
Director General Yukiya Amano: "Illegal actions of the Russian
armed forces on Ukrainian territory and the threat of use of
force amount to a grave threat to security of Ukraine with its
potential consequences for its nuclear power infrastructure."
Ambassador Ihor Prokopchuk's letter, dated March 4, was
circulated among delegations attending a week-long meeting of
the IAEA's 35-nation governing board in Vienna. It was given to
Reuters by a diplomat from another country.
President Vladimir Putin delivered a robust defence of
Russia's military intervention in Crimea on Tuesday and reserved
the right to use all options to protect compatriots after the
overthrow of Ukraine's Russian-backed President Victor
Yanukovich, but he said the use of force would be a last resort.
Prokopchuk's letter to Amano, apparently written before
Putin's comments, said: "Under these circumstances, the
competent authorities of Ukraine make every effort to ensure
physical security, including reinforced physical protection of
15 power units in operation at four sites of Ukrainian NPPs
(nuclear power plants).
"However, consequences of the use of military force by the
Russian federation against Ukraine will be unpredictable."
On Sunday, Ukraine's parliament called for international
monitors to help protect its nuclear power plants, as tension
mounted with its neighbour.
Prokopchuk urged Amano to "join international efforts in
de-escalating the crisis around Ukraine and to urgently raise
the issue of nuclear security" with Russia.
Amano said on Monday there were 31 nuclear-related
facilities in Ukraine that were being monitored by the IAEA to
make sure there was no diversion of material for military
purposes, as it does in other countries with nuclear plants.
He said it was the responsibility of individual countries to
ensure the security of nuclear power plants.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Janet Lawrence)