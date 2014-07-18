GENEVA, July 18 Airlines rely on governments to tell them which routes are safe and do not compromise on safety, the head of the International Air Transport Association said on Friday after a Malaysian airliner was shot down over Ukraine.

"At this time, it is important we are very clear: safety is the top priority," IATA chief executive Tony Tyler said in a statement.

"No airline will risk the safety of their passengers, crew and aircraft for the sake of fuel savings. Airlines depend on governments and air traffic control authorities to advise which air space is available for flight, and they plan within those limits."

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)