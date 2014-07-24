OTTAWA, July 24 The U.N. civil aviation body is
discussing whether to hold a meeting on airline safety with
industry officials next week but no final decision has yet been
made, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Sources earlier told Reuters that Montreal-based
International Civil Aviation Organization would meet industry
lobby group IATA and others in Montreal following last week's
downing of a Malaysian airliner over Ukraine.
"(The meeting) is still under discussion. I expect official
confirmation tomorrow on whether this will happen or not," said
ICAO spokesman Anthony Philbin.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Amran Abocar and
Meredith Mazzilli)