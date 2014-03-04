(Refiles to fix wording in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON, March 4 The United States received
notification from Russia ahead of its test-fire of an
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Tuesday, in line
with Moscow's commitments under the nuclear arms treaty between
the two countries, a U.S. official said.
The official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity,
said initial notification of Russia's test plans pre-dated
Russia's military intervention in Crimea.
Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces launched an RS-12M Topol
missile from the southerly Astrakhan region near the Caspian Sea
and the dummy warhead hit its target at a proving ground in
Kazakhstan, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Yegorov told
state-run news agency RIA.
