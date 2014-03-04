WASHINGTON, March 4 The White House called Russia's test launch on Tuesday of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile "routine" and said the United States was given advanced notification, as required under the New START treaty.

"This was a previously notified and routine test launch of an ICBM," National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said in a statement, adding that "Russia and the United States routinely flight test their ICBMs and SLBMs (submarine-launched ballistic missiles)." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)