* Russia and Ukraine fail to agree on gas price
* Political tensions clouded gas talks
* Supplies to European Union could be disrupted
By Natalia Zinets and Vladimir Soldatkin
KIEV/GORKI, Russia, June 16 Russia cut off gas
to Ukraine on Monday in a dispute over unpaid bills that could
disrupt supplies to the rest of Europe and set back hopes for
peace in the former Soviet republic.
After weekend violence that included the loss of 49 troops
in the downing of a Ukrainian plane, Russia said Kiev missed a
deadline for a $1.95 billion debt payment and it would now only
get gas paid for in advance. It insisted that Ukraine must also
ensure that it lets Russian gas flow through its international
pipelines to Moscow's clients in the European Union.
Kiev and Moscow blamed each other for the failure to agree
overnight on the price of future gas deliveries and refused to
abandon well established positions: Russia offering a discount
and Ukraine rejecting that as a tool for political manipulation.
The talks are bound up with the worst crisis between Russia
and Ukraine since the Soviet Union collapsed and rising tensions
over Saturday's shooting down of the aircraft by pro-Russian
separatists in the east, an attack on the Russian embassy in
Kiev and Western charges that Russia is arming the rebels.
"Thanks to the unconstructive position of the Ukrainian
government, today a prepayment system was introduced," Alexei
Miller, the chief executive of Russian state exporter Gazprom
, told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during a sombre
meeting at a government residence at Gorki, outside Moscow.
He said Ukraine had "adopted a position that can only be
called blackmail", adding: "They wanted an ultra-low price."
Gazprom had asked Kiev to pay almost half of a total debt
which Moscow puts at more than $4 billion by Monday morning or
face supply cuts and the prospect of paying up front.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk accused Russia of
deliberately blocking a deal to cause Kiev supply problems next
winter, when temperatures plunge and heating needs increase.
"But it is not about gas. It is a general Russian plan to
destroy Ukraine," Yatseniuk told a news conference in Kiev. "It
is yet another step against the Ukrainian state and against
Ukrainian independence."
SUPPLIES IN STORAGE
A source at Gazprom said supplies to Ukraine had been
reduced as soon as the deadline passed and Ukrainian Energy
Minister Yuri Prodan said the country was receiving no gas.
Ukraine has almost 14 billion cubic metres of gas in
underground storage, enough to meet its needs until December,
the chief executive of state gas company Naftogaz said.
A long-term reduction of supply could hit EU consumers,
which get about a third of their gas needs from Russia, around
half of it through pipelines that cross Ukraine. Earlier price
disputes led to the 'gas wars' in 2006 and 2009, and Russian
accusations Ukraine stole gas destined for the rest of Europe.
"The gas for European consumers is being delivered at full
volume and Naftogaz Ukraine is required to transit it," Gazprom
spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told reporters.
EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who brokered the
failed talks overnight, said in Vienna that the European Union
might have a problem and urged Russia to reconsider a
compromise.
He said he was confident of gas supplies and also held out
the prospect of further talks to solve the row.
But with both sides filing lawsuits at the Stockholm
international commercial arbitration court to try to recover
billions each says they are owed, any quick agreement seems a
way off.
Russian premier Medvedev said talks could start only when
Naftogaz had paid its debt in full.
SHARES FALL
Russian shares fell on the talks' collapse, which is likely
to increase tensions between Moscow and the West and could make
it harder to arrange a truce in east Ukraine, where Ukrainian
troops are fighting pro-Russian rebels, some of whom want the
region to be absorbed by Russia, as Crimea was in March.
At 0950 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index had
pared some of its losses and was down 1.2 percent at 1,358
points, while the rouble-based MICEX was down 0.5 percent
at 1,493 points.
Western countries saw the talks as a gauge of Russian
President Vladimir Putin's willingness to compromise and had
been looking for signs that he was trying to avert the threat of
the West adding to sanctions imposed after Russia seized Crimea.
That move came after Moscow-leaning Ukrainian president
Viktor Yanukovich was ousted by street protests in February and
pro-Western leaders took over power in Kiev. Russia denounced
that as a Western-backed fascist coup.
Tensions rose further at the weekend. Protesters ripped up
Russia's flag outside Moscow's Kiev embassy after the loss of
the military plane in the east. NATO released satellite pictures
that it said raised suspicions about Russia's role in moving
military equipment into eastern Ukraine.
The gas talks broke down in Kiev in the early hours of
Monday, with the sides unable to reach agreement on price and on
changes to a 2009 contract that locked Ukraine into paying the
highest price in Europe.
Kiev wants to pay $268.50 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas -
the price it had been offered when Yanukovich was in power. But,
in a compromise last week, it said it would agree to pay $326
for an interim period until a lasting deal was reached.
Moscow had sought to keep the price at the 2009 contract
level of $485 per 1,000 cubic metres, but had offered to waive
an export duty, bringing down prices by about a fifth to $385,
broadly in line with what Russia charges other European states.
Kiev says that waiving the duty rather than agreeing a new
contract price means Moscow could use the threat of cancelling
the waiver to keep Ukraine under its thumb.
Oettinger said Moscow had declined a compromise proposal
under which Kiev would pay $1 billion immediately and then make
monthly debt payments to Gazprom. Ukraine would also pay $385
per 1,000 cubic metres in winter and around $300 in the summer
months.
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselova and Denis Pinchuk in
Moscow and Michael Shields in Vienna; Writing by Elizabeth
Piper; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)