* Ukraine says more Russian soldiers crossed border in east
* Cautious optimism from Putin-Poroshenko talks short-lived
* Rebel leader welcomes Putin role but demands independence
By Richard Balmforth and Anton Zverev
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 27 Ukraine accused
Russian forces of launching a new military incursion across its
border on Wednesday, a day after the leaders of both countries
agreed to work towards ending a separatist war in the east of
the country.
The accusation, which could not be immediately verified,
quickly dented any sense of cautious optimism from Tuesday's
late-night talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Petro
Poroshenko on resolving the five-month conflict.
Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said a group of
Russian soldiers had crossed the border in armoured infantry
carriers and a truck and entered the eastern town of
Amvrosiyivka, not far from where Ukraine detained 10 Russian
soldiers on Monday.
Lysenko said that fighting in the towns of Horlivka and
Ilovaysk to the north and east respectively had killed about 200
pro-Russian separatists and destroyed tanks and missile systems.
He said 13 Ukrainian service personnel had been killed in the
past 24 hours and 36 had been wounded.
No comment was immediately available from the Russian
defence ministry on the alleged incursion.
Russia has repeatedly denied sending weapons and soldiers to
help the eastern rebels, and says the men captured on Monday had
crossed an unmarked section of the border by mistake.
"As for the latest wave of panic in Ukrainian media that
Russia is joining the war - if Russia joined the war, the
counter-offensive would already be in Kiev," Denis Pushilin, a
former separatist leader, told reporters in Moscow.
The disputed question of direct Russian involvement is at
the heart of the crisis, in which the United States and European
Union have imposed sanctions on Russia and Moscow has responded
in kind. Russia has beefed up forces on the Ukrainian border and
NATO has responded by stepping up exercises in eastern Europe.
Ukraine's Poroshenko promised after meeting Putin to work on
an urgent ceasefire plan to defuse the conflict, in which the
rebels have declared two breakaway eastern republics, together
forming a region they refer to as Novorossiya (New Russia).
Putin called the talks in Belarus positive, but said it was
not for Russia to work out the details of truce terms between
Kiev and the rebels.
"We can only contribute to create a situation of trust for a
possible, and in my view, extremely necessary, negotiation
process," he said.
REBEL REACTION
A rebel leader, Oleg Tsaryov, wrote on Facebook that he
welcomed the outcome of the talks, but the separatists would not
stop short of full independence.
"Probably the most important result is Vladimir Putin's
proposal to mediate between Ukraine and Novorossiya. This is a
real breakthrough," he said.
But he added: "It must be understood that a genuine
settlement of the situation is only possible with the
participation of representatives of Novorossiya. We will not
allow our fate to be decided behind our back...
"Now we are demanding independence. We don't trust the
Ukrainian leadership and don't consider ourselves part of
Ukraine. The guarantee of our security is our own armed forces.
We will decide our own fate."
Fighting in the east erupted in April, a month after Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in response to the toppling
of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
A United Nations report obtained by Reuters on Tuesday said
more than 2,200 people have been killed, not including the 298
passengers and crew who died when a Malaysian airliner was shot
down over rebel-held territory in July.
The crisis has prompted the United States and EU to impose
sanctions on Russia's finance, oil and defence sectors, and
Moscow has hit back by banning most western food imports. The
trade wars threaten to tip Russia into recession and strangle
economic recovery in Europe.
Further underlining the distrust between Kiev and Moscow,
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk urged NATO to offer
"practical help" to Ukraine at an alliance summit in Wales next
month.
He also said he knew of Russian plans to halt gas flows this
winter to Europe, up to half of which are shipped via Ukraine.
Yatseniuk did not give the source of his information.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom declined to comment, and
no reaction was immediately available from the energy ministry.
Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June in a dispute
over pricing and debt, but has continued to supply Europe via
its southern neighbour.
In a positive note from the talks in the Belarussian capital
Minsk, Putin said he and Poroshenko had agreed to talks on
Russian gas supplies to Ukraine.
"We need to resume our energy dialogue, including about gas
problems. Sincerely speaking, this is a complicated issue, it
has reached a dead end, but we still need to talk about it. We
agreed to resume these consultations," he said.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
three-way gas consultations would take place in Moscow on Friday
between Russia, Ukraine and the EU.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Katya Golubkova and
Gabriela Baczynska in Moscow, Andrei Makhovsky and Andrei
Anishchuk in Minsk, and Natalia Zinets in Kiev; writing by Mark
Trevelyan; editing by Giles Elgood)