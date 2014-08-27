* Ukraine says more Russian soldiers crossed border in east
* Optimism from Putin-Poroshenko talks proves short-lived
* Germany says Russia must act to secure border
* Rebel leader welcomes Putin role but demands independence
(Adds NATO diplomat)
By Richard Balmforth and Anton Zverev
KIEV/DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 27 Ukraine accused
Russia of launching a new military incursion across its eastern
border on Wednesday, as hopes quickly faded that Tuesday's talks
between their two presidents might mark a turning point in a
five-month-old crisis.
Accusations of direct Russian support for pro-Russian
separatists in Ukraine have prompted Western governments to
impose sanctions on Moscow, despite its denials, and fanned
tensions with NATO to levels not seen since the Cold War.
Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said a group of
Russian soldiers had crossed the border in armoured infantry
carriers and a truck and entered the town of Amvrosiyivka, not
far from where Ukraine detained 10 Russian soldiers on Monday.
Ukraine's Security Services also said in a statement it had
detained another Russian soldier in the east of the country who
has confessed his unit provided military support to separatist
rebels.
Lysenko said fighting in two other towns, Horlivka and
Ilovaysk, had killed about 200 pro-Russian rebels and destroyed
tanks and missile systems. Thirteen Ukrainian service personnel
had been killed in the past 24 hours and 36 had been wounded.
No comment was immediately available from the Russian
defence ministry on the alleged incursion. Russia denies sending
weapons and soldiers to help the rebels, and says the men
captured on Monday had crossed an unmarked section of the border
by mistake.
Late-night talks in the Belarussian capital Minsk had
appeared to yield some progress towards ending a war in which
more than 2,200 people have been killed, according to the U.N.
-- a toll that excludes the 298 who died when a Malaysian
airliner was shot down over rebel-held territory in July.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said he would work on
an urgent 'road map' towards a ceasefire with the rebels.
Russia's Vladimir Putin said it would be for Ukrainians to work
out ceasefire terms, but Moscow would "contribute to create a
situation of trust".
But Wednesday's new accusations from Ukraine made clear that
the poisonous dispute over Russia's role remained unresolved.
In a telephone call with Putin, Germany's Angela Merkel said
reports of a new Russian military incursion into Ukrainian
territory had to be cleared up, a spokesman for the chancellor
said in a statement.
"The latest reports of the presence of Russian soldiers on
Ukrainian territory must be explained," said Merkel's spokesman
Steffen Seibert. "She emphasised Russia's major responsibility
for de-escalation and watching over its own frontiers."
A senior NATO diplomat said Russian support for the
separatists was becoming increasingly open.
"I think there's a shift here that we may be witnessing,
very recently, from largely covert, ambiguous, deniable support
to what appears increasingly to be flat-out, overt and obvious
(support) and with the only form of ambiguity being that the
Russians ... claim it is not happening," said the diplomat,
speaking to reporters in Brussels on condition of anonymity.
He said increasingly sophisticated weapons systems were now
in the area, including the SA-22 surface-to-air missile, which
is more advanced than the SA-11 system that many Western
officials suspect rebels used to bring down the Malaysian jet.
TRADE WARS
The United States said on Wednesday new military incursions
on Ukraine's eastern border indicate a Russian-directed
counter-offensive is likely under way in two Ukrainian towns.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the military
movement "would be consistent with the other kinds of
destabilizing military activities that Russia has pursued in
Ukraine".
Ukraine's State Security services said in a statement late
on Wednesday that it had detained a private in Ukraine's
easternmost Luhansk Province from a unit stationed in Russia's
Rostov region near the border with Ukraine.
The statement said that when questioned, he said his
military unit transfers military equipment and ammunition
including multiple rocket launchers BM-21 Grads as well as
armoured personnel carriers to the rebels.
Fighting in the east erupted in April, a month after Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in response to the toppling
of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
The crisis has prompted the United States and EU to impose
sanctions on Russia's finance, oil and defence sectors, and
Moscow has hit back by banning most western food imports. The
trade wars threaten to tip Russia into recession and strangle
economic recovery in Europe.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow was not
looking for a further escalation of trade tensions. "We have no
interest in a confrontation or in whipping up a spiral of
sanctions," he told an audience of students.
The next step would be for a 'Contact Group', comprising
representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the rebels and the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, to meet in
Minsk, he said without giving a time frame.
But Ukrainian foreign policy adviser Valery Chaly told
reporters in Kiev that Poroshenko's declaration on a ceasefire
road map did not mean an immediate end to the government's
military offensive against the rebels.
"If there are attacks from the terrorists and mercenaries,
then our army has the duty to defend the people," he said.
A crowd of several hundred gathered outside the presidential
administration building in Kiev to demand reinforcement for
Ukrainian forces in Ilovaysk, a town in Donetsk region, where
government troops have been encircled by rebel units.
"We want to show the current authorities who came to power
thanks to active citizens that we will not allow them to stand
by as those people die who were brave enough to take up weapons
and defend our country," Kiev resident Mykola Vasyk said.
Earlier, Ukrainian military spokesman Lysenko said units were
on the defensive in Ilovaysk, but that some equipment and
support had reached the troops.
DISTRUST
A rebel leader, Oleg Tsaryov, wrote on Facebook that he
welcomed the outcome of the Minsk talks, but the separatists
would not stop short of full independence for the regions of
eastern Ukraine they call Novorossiya (New Russia).
He said he saw "a real breakthrough" in Putin's offer to
contribute to the peace process.
But he added: "It must be understood that a genuine
settlement of the situation is only possible with the
participation of representatives of Novorossiya. We will not
allow our fate to be decided behind our back...
"Now we are demanding independence. We don't trust the
Ukrainian leadership and don't consider ourselves part of
Ukraine. The guarantee of our security is our own armed forces.
We will decide our own fate."
Further underlining Kiev's distrust of Moscow, Ukrainian
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said his country needed
"practical help" and "momentous decisions" from NATO at an
alliance summit next month.
He said he knew of Russian plans to halt gas flows this
winter to Europe, up to half of which are shipped via Ukraine.
Russia's energy minister called the assertion groundless.
Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June in a dispute
over pricing and debt, but Putin said after Tuesday's talks that
he and Poroshenko had agreed to resume discussions.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said gas
consultations would take place in Moscow on Friday between
Russia, Ukraine and the European Union.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Katya Golubkova,
Gabriela Baczynska and Thomas Grove in Moscow, Andrei Makhovsky
and Andrei Anishchuk in Minsk, Natalia Zinets in Kiev and Lesley
Wroughton in Washington; Writing by Mark Trevelyan and Thomas
Grove; Editing by Giles Elgood and Will Waterman)