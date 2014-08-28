KIEV Aug 28 Ukraine's security and defence
council said on Thursday the border town of Novoazovsk and other
parts of Ukraine's south-east had fallen under the control of
Russian forces who together with rebels were staging a
counter-offensive.
"A counter-offensive by Russian troops and separatist units
is continuing in south-east Ukraine," the council said in a post
on Twitter.
It said Ukrainian government forces had withdrawn from
Novoazovsk "to save their lives" and were now reinforcing troops
in the port city of Mariupol.
It added that Russian forces and separatists were combining
to launch a counter-offensive on Ilovaysk and Shakhtarsk, east
of the big city of Donetsk.
