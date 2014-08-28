(Adds NATO source, sanctions call, troops on Russian side of
border)
* Ukrainian president summons defence chiefs, cancels trip
* Rebels advance in southeast, capture coastal town
* NATO source says more than 1,000 troops in Ukraine
By Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Aug 28 Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko said on Thursday that Russian forces had entered his
country and the military conflict was worsening after
Russian-backed separatists swept into a key town in the east.
Poroshenko said he was cancelling a visit to Turkey and
conferring with defence chiefs because of the "rapidly
deteriorating situation" in the eastern Donetsk region, "as
Russian troops have actually been brought into Ukraine".
A NATO military officer said: "We assess well over 1,000
Russian troops are now operating inside Ukraine... They are
supporting separatists (and) fighting with them."
Russia says it has no involvement in the conflict between
pro-Moscow rebels and the Ukrainian military, in which more than
2,200 people have been killed since April.
It denies sending in weapons or troops, despite the capture
of 11 soldiers inside Ukraine this week who Moscow said had
probably crossed the border by accident. Russia's envoy to the
OSCE security forum in Vienna said no Russian forces were
crossing the Ukrainian border "at any point".
A rebel leader said their objective was Mariupol, a major
port and industrial centre further west.
The latest sharp escalation in the crisis came only two days
after the presidents of both countries held their first talks in
more than two months and agreed to work towards launching a
peace process.
Ukraine's security and defence council said the border town
of Novoazovsk and other parts of Ukraine's south-east had fallen
under the control of Russian forces.
"A counter-offensive by Russian troops and separatist units
is continuing in south-east Ukraine," it said on Twitter.
It said Ukrainian government forces had withdrawn from
Novoazovsk "to save their lives" and were now reinforcing
defences in Mariupol.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk appealed to the
United States, European Union and G7 countries "to freeze
Russian assets and finances until Russia withdraws armed forces,
equipment and agents".
French President Francois Hollande said it would be
"intolerable and unacceptable" if it was proved true that
Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory.
European shares fell sharply on the news, halting a
three-day global rally..
NEW FRONT
Rebel advances this week have opened a new front in the
conflict just as Ukraine's army appeared to have gained the
upper hand, virtually encircling the separatists in their main
strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukrainian Interior
Minister Arsen Avakov, said on Facebook: "The invasion of
Putin's regular Russian army of Ukraine is now an established
fact!"
Russia's defence ministry declined to comment on reports of
Russian tanks in Novoazovsk. A Russian diplomatic source said:
"The Russian authorities clearly said many times there are no
regular Russian troops there. Russia is not taking part in this
armed conflict."
But a member of President Vladimir Putin's advisory council
on human rights, Ella Polyakova, told Reuters she believed
Russia was carrying out an invasion of Ukraine.
"When masses of people, under commanders' orders, on tanks,
APCs and with the use of heavy weapons, (are) on the territory
of another country, cross the border, I consider this an
invasion," Polyakova told Reuters.
A Reuters reporter in southern Russia saw a column of
armoured vehicles and dust-covered troops, one of them with an
injured face, about 3 km (2 miles) from the border with the part
of Ukraine which Kiev says is occupied by Russian troops.
The column was driving east, away from the border, across
open countryside near the village of Krasnodarovka, in Russia's
Rostov region.
None of the men or vehicles had standard military
identification marks, but the reporter saw a Mi-8 helicopter
with a red star insignia -- consistent with Russian military
markings -- land next to a nearby military first aid tent.
All the uniformed men Reuters spoke to declined to say
whether or not they were in the Russian military.
TANKS IN NOVOAZOVSK
The loss of Novoazovsk on the Sea of Azov is a blow to
Ukrainian government forces since it leaves vulnerable the big
port city of Mariupol, further west along the coast. A resident,
Mykola, said there were tanks in the streets.
A military source said the separatist forces had also taken
Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk which gives
strategic command over large areas of the territory.
Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, told Reuters in an
interview that the rebels' objective was to fight their way to
Mariupol.
"Today we reached the Sea of Azov, the shore, and the
process of liberating our land, which is temporarily occupied by
the Ukrainian authorities, will keep going further and further,"
Zakharchenko said in Donetsk, the main rebel stronghold.
He said there were about 3,000 Russian volunteers serving in
the rebel ranks.
The U.S. ambassador to Kiev, Geoffrey Pyatt, tweeted:
"Russian supplied tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and
multiple rocket launchers have been insufficient to defeat
Ukraine' armed forces. So now an increasing number of Russian
troops are intervening directly in fighting on Ukrainian
territory.
"Russia has also sent its newest air defense systems
including the SA-22 into eastern Ukraine & is now directly
involved in the fighting," he said.
The crisis has prompted Western governments to impose
sanctions on Moscow, which has responded in kind, and fanned
tensions with NATO to levels not seen since the Cold War.
A senior German conservative politician called for further
European Union sanctions against Russia.
Fighting in the east erupted in April, a month after Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in response to the toppling
of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
A United Nations report this week said more than 2,200
people have been killed, not including the 298 who died when a
Malaysian airliner was shot down over rebel-held territory in
July.
(Additional reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Anton Zverev,
Gabriela Baczynska, Vladimir Soldatkin and Thomas Grove, Adrian
Croft, Lina Kushch, Andreas Rinke and Alessandra Prentice;
Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Giles Elgood)