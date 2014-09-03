* Moscow and Kiev say leaders find common ground
* Confusion after Kiev speaks of ceasefire
* Obama in Estonia on eve of NATO summit
* Russian announces exercise by nuclear forces
By Gareth Jones and Vladimir Soldatkin
KIEV/ULAN BATOR, Sept 3 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday a deal to end fighting in
eastern Ukraine could be reached this week, a clear attempt to
show the West he was trying to deescalate the conflict despite
renewed shelling.
After speaking with Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko, Putin said
their views on ending the violence were "very close" and Kiev
and the rebels could reach an agreement by Friday, much-needed
respite for the Ukrainian leader battling a crumbling economy.
But hopes of peace were clouded by Western concerns that the
announcement was timed by the Kremlin to wrong-foot NATO on the
eve of a summit that will discuss the crisis and to sow doubt in
the European Union over imposing new sanctions against Moscow.
U.S. President Barack Obama said a ceasefire would succeed
only if Moscow stopped sending troops to Ukraine.
New shelling of the rebel stronghold of Donetsk, sending
plumes of grey smoke from near the city's airport, also
undermined confidence in an end to hostilities.
"The parties reached mutual understanding on the steps that
will facilitate the establishment of peace," Poroshenko's office
said, amending an earlier statement that had spoken of agreement
on a "permanent ceasefire".
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the leaders agreed on
steps towards peace but not a ceasefire because Russia was not a
party to the conflict, which has killed more than 2,600 people
since April and caused the worst crisis in relations between
Russia and the West since the Cold War.
Putin sounded upbeat in comments to reporters during a visit
to Mongolia.
"Our views on the way to resolve the conflict, as it seemed
to me, are very close," he said, outlining the seven steps he
had put forward to secure a resolution to the crisis.
These steps, he suggested, should include a prisoner
exchange and the creation of a humanitarian corridor for
refugees and aid supplies. He called for Ukrainian troops to
pull back and for rebels to cease offensive operations.
The West accuses Russia of arming the rebels and sending
troops into Ukraine to turn the tide of fighting in the almost
five month-old conflict. Moscow denies the charges.
"We have consistently supported the effort of president
(Petro) Poroshenko of achieving a meaningful ceasefire that
could lead to a political settlement," Obama said in the
Estonian capital, Tallinn, during a visit intended to underline
U.S. commitment to a frontline NATO state.
"So far it hasn't helped, either because Russia has not been
serious about it or it's pretended that it's not controlling the
separatists, and separatists, when they thought it was to their
advantage, have not abided by the ceasefire."
CONFUSION
Although there was confusion over what had been agreed by
Kiev and Moscow, the sides' statements pointed to a degree of
progress that might yet influence EU leaders as they consider
introducing new sanctions against Russia as early as Friday.
Sanctions were first imposed on Russia in the crisis after
it annexed the Crimean peninsula in March following the removal
of a Ukrainian president sympathetic to Moscow.
But in a contradictory signal on Wednesday, Moscow announced
plans for huge military exercises this month by the strategic
rocket forces responsible for its long-range nuclear weapons. It
said the manoeuvres in south-central Russia would involve 4,000
troops and extensive use of air power.
The timing appeared calculated to show NATO and the United
States Moscow's military strength.
"In terms of actions, we've seen aggression and appeals to
national sentiments that have historically been very dangerous
in Europe and are rightly a cause of concerns," Obama told a
news conference in Tallinn.
"No realistic political settlement can be achieved if
effectively Russia says we are going to continue to send tanks
and troops and arms and advisers under the guise of separatists,
who are not home grown, and the only possible settlement is if
Ukraine cedes its territory or its sovereignty."
Despite Russia's denials it has any military presence in
Ukraine, Western governments say they have overwhelming evidence
that it has sent in troops and tanks to rescue the separatists
from defeat and enable them to turn the tide of the conflict.
Under NATO's treaty, an attack on any member state would be
treated as an attack on all alliance members. The Baltic states
including Estonia joined NATO and the European Union (EU) in
2004. Ukraine is not a member of either alliance.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin that NATO
would guarantee the sovereignty of the Baltic States at the
alliance's summit in Wales this week but would not change its
treaties with Russia.
She said that all measures decided by NATO at the summit
would comply with treaties between NATO and Russia, but NATO
also had to improve its ability to react quickly in the region.
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Donetsk, Lidia
Kelly, Jason Bush and Mark Trevelyan in Moscow, and Balazs
Koranyi, David Mardiste and Steve Holland in Tallinn; writing by
Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Giles Elgood)