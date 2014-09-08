KIEV, Sept 8 Ukrainian forces said on Monday
they had come under sporadic fire overnight from pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine, but Reuters witnesses said
overall a ceasefire agreed between the two sides appeared to be
holding.
A Reuters reporter heard a short blast of artillery fire
early on Monday to the east of Mariupol, a port on the Sea of
Azov near the Russian border which saw heavy fighting before
Friday evening's ceasefire.
Both the rebels and the Ukrainian military insist they are
strictly observing the ceasefire and blame their opponents for
any violations.
The Ukrainian military's press centre listed overnight rebel
violations of the ceasefire accord in five sites, while the
separatists accused government forces of preparing to storm a
town near rebel-held Donetsk, the region's industrial hub.
There were no reports of any overnight casualties.
The most serious violation of the ceasefire at the weekend
occurred on the eastern edge of government-held Mariupol, where
government forces came under artillery attack late on Saturday.
One woman was killed and four people injured in the shelling.
Local officials in Mariupol said Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko was expected on Monday to visit the city of 500,000,
a key port for Ukraine's steel exports. Kiev could not
immediately confirm the visit.
Ukrainian media said the rebels had handed over 15
prisoners-of-war, the first stage of an exchange both sides
committed to under the terms of the ceasefire accord.
