* EU resolves argument over timing of new sanctions
* Some EU states had wanted to give ceasefire more time
* Russia says will respond to EU sanctions
(Changes dateline from Berlin, adds details, background)
By Adrian Croft and Kylie MacLellan
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 11 European Union
governments agreed on Thursday that new economic sanctions on
Russia will take effect on Friday but held out the prospect of
cancelling some or all of them next month if they believe a
peace plan is working.
EU ambassadors agreed in principle to the new sanctions last
Friday but implementation was held up by a dispute over whether
they should take effect now or whether the EU should give more
time for a ceasefire in Ukraine to take hold.
The ambassadors agreed at a meeting in Brussels that the new
sanctions should take effect on Friday, when they will be
published in the EU's Official Journal.
"The ambassadors reserve the right to revise their decision
at any time in response to events, on the basis of the opinions
of relevant institutions," one EU diplomat said.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said EU
officials would conduct a review before the end of September of
how a peace plan was working in Ukraine and, if Russia was
complying, some or all sanctions could be lifted.
"If the situation on the ground so warrants," he said,
officials may submit to EU leaders "proposals to amend, suspend
or repeal the set of sanctions in force, in all or in part".
That enticement to Moscow to cooperate, while immediately
imposing new measures, reflects impatience on the part of some
leaders not to pull punches after less than a week of a truce
but also concern among others, especially those most heavily
dependent on Russian trade, not to provoke Moscow's retaliation.
The breakthrough followed a phone call on Thursday involving
Van Rompuy, British Prime Minister David Cameron, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, Cameron's spokesman told
reporters in London.
"(They spoke) to discuss the subject of sanctions against
Russia in the context of Ukraine and agreement to proceed with
the implementation of the sanction package that was agreed
earlier in the week," he said.
"If Russia genuinely reverses course then of course the
European Union and others will return to the subject but there
unfortunately has been very little evidence so far and that is
why you have the European Union going ahead."
POLISH GAS SUPPLIES DOWN
Moscow would take comparable measures in response to new EU
sanctions, Russian news agencies quoted a Foreign Ministry
spokesman as saying.
That response could include caps on used car imports and
other consumer goods, Kremlin economic aide Andrei Belousov was
quoted by state-run RIA news agency as saying. But he added: "I
hope common sense will prevail and we will not have to introduce
those measures."
The Ukraine conflict has provoked the worst crisis in
East-West relations since the Cold War and deepened fears over
possible disruption to Russian gas supplies to Europe.
Poland's state-controlled gas importer PGNiG said
on Thursday it had received 45 percent less natural gas than it
requested from Russia's Gazprom on Wednesday. A
Gazprom spokesman said Russian gas flows to Poland were
unchanged from the previous week.
A spokeswoman for the European Commission said the EU was
looking into the details and the possible cause of disruption.
She said Ukrainian, Russian and EU officials would meet in
Berlin on Sept. 20 to discuss gas supplies.
Ukraine imports around half of its gas needs from Russia,
and the EU meets a third of its demand through imports from
Russia, with 40 percent of that gas flowing through Ukraine.
The new EU sanctions are expected to put Russia's top oil
producers and pipeline operators Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom
Neft on a list of Russian state-owned firms that will not be
allowed to raise capital or borrow on European markets, an EU
diplomat said.
EU sanctions, however, do not include the gas sector and in
particular state-owned Gazprom, the world's biggest gas producer
and the biggest gas supplier to Europe.
Battle-tank maker Uralvagonzavod, aerospace company
Oboronprom and state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation
(UAC) are also expected to face sanctions, according to a draft
obtained by Reuters.
The EU sanctions would prohibit the companies from raising
capital in Europe via "financial instruments with a maturity
exceeding 30 days", the draft document said.
A further 24 people will be added to a list of those barred
from entry to the bloc and whose assets in the EU are frozen.
While Germany had been pushing to have the new sanctions
implemented, several other EU countries had wanted to hold off
because a ceasefire in Ukraine had been holding for some days.
EU diplomats said countries with close ties to Russia such
as Italy, Austria and Finland are reluctant to implement the new
sanctions.
Merkel said sanctions could always be suspended later if
there was progress towards a peace plan for Ukraine.
Ukraine's president said on Wednesday Russia had removed the
bulk of its forces from his country, raising hopes for a peace
drive now underway after five months of conflict in which more
than 3,000 people have been killed.
However, a NATO military officer said there were still
around 1,000 Russian troops inside Ukraine and 20,000 near the
border.
The rouble hit a record low against the dollar on news of
the new sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke in Berlin, Jan
Strupczewski in Brussels; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald and Janet Lawrence)