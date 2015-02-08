(Adds comments by U.S. senior State Department official,
MUNICH, Feb 7 Germany's Angela Merkel said on
Saturday that sending arms to help Ukraine fight pro-Russian
separatists would not solve the crisis there, drawing sharp
rebukes from U.S. politicians who accused Berlin of turning its
back on an ally in distress.
The heated exchanges at a security conference in Munich
pointed to cracks in the transatlantic consensus on how to
confront Russian President Vladimir Putin over a deepening
conflict in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 5,000.
Ukraine's military said on Saturday that pro-Russian
separatists had stepped up shelling of government forces and
appeared to be amassing troops for new offensives on the key
railway town of Debaltseve and the coastal city of Mariupol.
The rebel offensive has triggered a flurry of shuttle
diplomacy, with Merkel and French President Francois Hollande
jetting to Moscow on Friday to try to convince Putin to do a
peace deal.
But European officials acknowledge that the Russian leader
may have little incentive to negotiate now, preferring to sit
back and watch as separatists seize more territory, undermining
a ceasefire agreement clinched last September in the Belarus
capital Minsk.
The German leader conceded in Munich that it was uncertain
whether a Franco-German peace plan presented to Kiev and Moscow
this week would succeed.
But she rejected the notion that sending weapons to Kiev, an
idea being considered by U.S. President Barack Obama, would help
resolve the conflict.
"I understand the debate but I believe that more weapons
will not lead to the progress Ukraine needs. I really doubt
that," said the conservative German leader, who has led western
efforts to try to resolve the crisis through negotiations and
will travel to Washington on Sunday for talks with Obama.
BLANKETS VS TANKS
U.S. senators Lyndsey Graham and John McCain, two Republican
hawks who attended the conference, were withering in their
criticism of the German stance, which is supported by other big
European countries like France.
"At the end of the day, to our European friends, this is not
working," Graham said of Merkel's diplomatic efforts. "You can
go to Moscow until you turn blue in the face. Stand up to what
is clearly a lie and a danger."
McCain added: "The Ukrainians are being slaughtered and
we're sending them blankets and meals. Blankets don't do well
against Russian tanks."
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, also speaking in Munich,
tried to play down differences with Europe, saying he and Obama
agreed that no efforts should be spared to resolve the conflict
peacefully.
But he made clear that Washington stood ready to provide
Ukraine with the means to defend itself, saying: "Too many times
President Putin has promised peace and delivered tanks, troops
and weapons."
A senior State Department official at the Munich talks also
denied there was a rift between Washington and the Europeans.
"We will see where we end up policy-wise, but as of now with
the diplomatic approach and with the situation regarding the
provision of weapons we are all on the same place," the official
said.
EMOTIONAL PLEA
Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in March last
year and evidence that it is supporting separatist forces in the
east of the country, which the Kremlin denies, have driven
Moscow's relations with the West to a post-Cold War low.
The EU and United States have imposed a series of sanctions
against Moscow that have contributed to a sharp downturn in the
Russian economy.
Merkel and her allies in Europe want to continue to punish
Russia by tightening the economic screws. Obama faces pressure
from members of Congress to do more.
The senior State Department official said the Franco-German
initiative was based on a peace plan reached in Minsk last
September but added it contained more details on implementation
and timing of the deal.
The September Minsk peace plan called for a ceasefire as
part of a 12-point blueprint for peace. It also called for
tighter control of the joint Russia-Ukraine border, through
which Kiev says Moscow is funneling fighters and equipment, and
the freeing of prisoners held by the two sides.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday the
deal with Moscow could only work if all 12 elements of the Minsk
agreement, sealed last September in Belarus, were respected.
Since the agreement, however, pro-Russian separatists have
made huge territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, fueling doubts
over whether they will respect it in its current form.
In an emotional plea for support in Munich, Poroshenko
listed the number of troops and civilians that had been killed
since the crisis started and held up red passports of Russian
soldiers he said had been found fighting in Ukraine.
"We are an independent nation and we have a right to defend
our people," he said, calling for political, economic and
military support. Calling himself a "president of peace", he
made clear that Kiev only wanted defensive weaponry.
He received strong backing from Lithuanian President Dalia
Grybauskaite, who said Ukraine should be supported "with all
means necessary to defend, not to attack, to defend its people
and its territory."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, also in Munich, said
there were "good grounds for optimism" that the talks between
Merkel, Putin and Hollande could yield a deal.
But Lavrov also delivered a diatribe against the West. He
accused Europe and the United States of supporting a "coup
d'etat" against deposed Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich, a
Moscow ally, a year ago and turning a blind eye to nationalists
he said were intent on ethnic cleansing in eastern Ukraine.
Hollande, speaking to reporters in the city of Tulle in
central France, cast the talks with Putin as a last-ditch effort
to avert full-blown conflict.
The French leader, Merkel, Poroshenko and Putin are due to
hold a call on Sunday, before the chancellor travels to
Washington.
"If we don't manage to find not just a compromise but a
lasting peace agreement, we know perfectly well what the
scenario will be. It has a name, it's called war," Hollande
said.
