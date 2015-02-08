* Merkel, Holland, Putin, Poroshenko meet in Minsk on Weds
* Europeans spar with U.S. senators over arming Ukraine
* German leader heads to Washington for Monday talks
* French minister warns of "dramatic spiral" if talks fail
By Noah Barkin and Lesley Wroughton
MUNICH, Feb 8 The leaders of Russia, Ukraine,
Germany and France agreed to meet in Belarus on Wednesday to try
to broker a peace deal for Ukraine amid escalating violence
there and signs of cracks in the transatlantic consensus on
confronting Vladimir Putin.
The four leaders held a call on Sunday, two days after
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande
travelled to Moscow for talks with Putin that produced no
breakthrough in the nearly year-long conflict that has claimed
over 5,000 lives.
After the call, Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko said
progress had been made and that he was hopeful the meeting in
Minsk would lead to a "swift and unconditional ceasefire" in
eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists have stepped up a
military offensive in recent weeks, seizing new territory.
A Ukraine military spokesman said on Sunday that intense
fighting was continuing around the rail junction town of
Debaltseve, with rebel fighters making repeated attempts to
storm lines defended by government troops.
At a high-level security conference in Munich over the
weekend, Merkel said it was uncertain whether further
negotiations would lead to a deal with Putin but argued that all
opportunities for a diplomatic solution should be pursued.
She came under sharp criticism from U.S. senators Lyndsey
Graham and John McCain, both Republican hawks, for opposing the
sending of defensive weapons to the Ukraine army to help it
fight the separatists.
"The Ukrainians are being slaughtered and we're sending them
blankets and meals," McCain said in Munich. "Blankets don't do
well against Russian tanks."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry sought to play down the
differences with Europe.
"Will we remain united? The answer is absolutely,
positively, unequivocally we are united, we will remain united,"
Kerry told the conference on Sunday, describing any differences
as tactical rather than strategic.
Members of the Obama administration are also believed to be
sceptical about arming Ukraine but the president faces intense
pressure from a Republican-led Congress to act.
The Germans believe sending weapons to a depleted Ukraine
army would not improve its chances against separatists armed
with "unlimited" supplies of Russian military equipment.
They also fear that delivering arms would internationalise
the conflict, playing into the hands of Putin, who has painted
the crisis as a western plot to weaken Russia.
MERKEL TO WASHINGTON
Merkel, 60, flew to Washington on Sunday for talks with
Obama. A Russian speaker who grew up behind the Iron Curtain in
East Germany, she has taken the lead in pursuing a diplomatic
solution to the conflict, speaking with Putin by phone dozens of
times over the past year and meeting with him in Moscow, Sydney
and Milan in recent months.
But German officials say Putin has shown little appetite for
compromise and they acknowledge in private that he has
repeatedly broken promises in the past.
One senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said the Russian leader might have little incentive to clinch a
peace deal now, while pro-Russian rebels are making gains on the
ground in eastern Ukraine.
"He can sit back and wait as the pressure steadily builds on
Ukraine and its leaders," the official said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who in Munich
accused the West of turning a blind eye to ethnic cleansing by
Kiev-backed militias, said on Sunday that he expected the Minsk
meeting to yield "important decisions".
But German and French officials were more circumspect, and
Putin said on Sunday after the call with Merkel, Hollande and
Poroshenko that the Minsk meeting could only happen on Wednesday
"if by then we have managed to agree our positions."
Sources told Reuters that Putin had forwarded a nine-page
peace proposal to Merkel and Hollande last week before their
visit which included a series of unacceptable demands, including
the pullback of all Ukrainian weapons to new lines within the
country.
Poroshenko made clear in Munich that any peace deal must be
on the basis of a previous agreement clinched in Minsk last
September.
Since that deal however, the separatists have seized large
swathes of Ukrainian land, raising doubts about whether they
will ever agree to pull back to the lines enshrined in the old
pact. These so-called "demarcation lines", the sealing of the
international border and the withdrawal of heavy weaponry are at
the heart of the negotiations with Putin.
If there is no breakthrough on Wednesday, European Union
leaders meeting in Brussels the following day may signal their
readiness to ratchet up sanctions against Russia, including
targeting new sectors of the economy, like the banking sector.
However officials said a final decision on tougher sanctions
is not expected before the next summit of EU leaders in March.
Describing Putin as a "tyrant", British Foreign Secretary
Philip Hammond told Sky News that the Minsk talks were a last
opportunity for the Russian leader to avert crippling new
sanctions that would cause "significant damage" to the Russian
economy.
French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaking on
French television, said he feared a "dramatic spiral" in
violence if dialogue with Moscow did not succeed.
"It's a matter of hours and days. The moment that a break in
these discussions ends in an impasse, I fear the worst," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown, Sabine Siebold, Richard
Balmforth, Andreas Rinke; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by
Sophie Walker)