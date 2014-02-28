PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 17
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KIEV Feb 28 Russian servicemen wearing helmets and armoured body protection and backed by armoured personnel carriers have taken up position on the perimeter of a military airport at Sevastopol, in Ukraine's Crimea, Interfax news agency said.
The agency quoted military sources in the region as saying that they had gone to Belbek military airport to stop "fighters" flying in.
March 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRASILIA, March 16 A regional oil workers' union said on Thursday that an injunction freezing sales of assets by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, including its fuels distribution unit, will continue to block divestiture, despite an audit court ruling allowing sales to go ahead.
* Dollar sluggish on Fed's slower-than-expected rate rise path