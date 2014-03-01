UPDATE 2-East Libyan forces say they have retaken oil ports
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Updates with LNA saying it has retaken ports. Add air strikes, other details)
KIEV, March 1 The International airport at Simferopol, the main city in Ukraine's Crimea region, said on Saturday its airspace was closed and there were no flights to or from the airport.
"Due to limitations in the use of the airspace, the airport has temporarily suspended receiving flights," the airport said in a written statement.
Armed men took control on the airport on Friday. Ukrainian military sources say that Russian servicemen also control military airports in Belbek near Sevastopol and in Kirovskoye in eastern Crimea.
* Ras Lanuf, Es Sider badly damaged in previous fighting (Updates with LNA saying it has retaken ports. Add air strikes, other details)
DUBAI/WARSAW, March 14 State-owned Qatargas has agreed to double volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it supplies to Poland's gas firm PGNiG to 2 million tonnes per year at a price that may have positive impact on PGNiG's bottom line, the companies said.
* Investors watching to see whether OPEC will extend cuts (Updates with comment on Saudi output, latest prices)