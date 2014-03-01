* Putin threatens invasion to protect Russian citizens
By Lidia Kelly and Pavel Polityuk
MOSCOW/KIEV March 1 Russian President Vladimir
Putin demanded and won his parliament's approval on Saturday to
invade Ukraine, where the new government warned of war, put its
troops on high alert and appealed to NATO for help.
Putin's open assertion of the right to send troops to a
country of 46 million people on the ramparts of central Europe
creates the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West
since the Cold War.
Troops with no insignia on their uniforms but clearly
Russian - some in vehicles with Russian number plates - have
already seized Crimea, an isolated peninsula in the Black Sea
where Moscow has a large military presence in the headquarters
of its Black Sea Fleet. Kiev's new authorities have been
powerless to stop them.
The United States said Russia was in clear violation of
Ukrainian sovereignty and called on Russia to withdraw its
forces back to bases in Crimea. It also urged the deployment of
international monitors to Ukraine.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, leading a
government that took power after Moscow's ally Viktor Yanukovich
fled a week ago, said Russian military action "would be the
beginning of war and the end of any relations between Ukraine
and Russia".
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov ordered troops to be
placed on high combat alert. Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsya
said he had met European and U.S. officials and sent a request
to NATO to "examine all possibilities to protect the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine".
The United States will suspend participation in preparatory
meetings for a summit of G8 countries in Sochi, Russia, and
warned of "greater political and economic isolation", the White
House said in a statement after President Barack Obama and Putin
held a 90-minute telephone call.
Obama told Putin that if Russia had concerns about ethnic
Russians in Ukraine, it should address them peacefully, the
White House said.
Putin's move was a direct rebuff to Western leaders who had
repeatedly urged Russia not to intervene, including Obama, who
just a day before had held a televised address to warn Moscow of
"costs" if it acted.
Putin told Obama that Russia reserved the right to protect
its interests and those of Russian speakers in Ukraine, the
Kremlin said.
'DANGEROUS SITUATION'
The Russian forces solidified their control of Crimea and
unrest spread to other parts of Ukraine on Saturday. Pro-Russian
demonstrators clashed, sometimes violently, with supporters of
Ukraine's new authorities and raised the Russian flag over
government buildings in several cities.
"This is probably the most dangerous situation in Europe
since the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968," said a
Western official on condition of anonymity. "Realistically, we
have to assume the Crimea is in Russian hands. The challenge now
is to deter Russia from taking over the Russian-speaking east of
Ukraine."
Putin asked parliament to approve force "in connection with
the extraordinary situation in Ukraine, the threat to the lives
of citizens of the Russian Federation, our compatriots" and to
protect the Black Sea Fleet in Crimea.
The upper house swiftly delivered a unanimous "yes" vote,
shown live on television.
Western capitals scrambled for a response.
Speaking at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security
Council, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power
called for the swift deployment of international monitors from
the United Nations and the Organization for the Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to Ukraine to help stem the
escalating crisis there.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel told his Russian counterpart
Sergei Shoigu in a phone call that Moscow's military
intervention risked creating further instability and an
escalation "that would threaten European and international
security", the Pentagon said. A U.S. defense official said there
had been no change in U.S. military posture or in their alert
status of forces.
EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton urged Moscow not
to send troops. Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said this
would be "clearly against international law". Czech President
Milos Zeman likened the crisis to the 1968 invasion of
Czechoslovakia.
"Urgent need for de-escalation in Crimea," tweeted NATO
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. "NATO allies continue
to coordinate closely."
Putin said his request for authorisation to use force in
Ukraine would last "until the normalisation of the
socio-political situation in that country". His justification -
the need to protect Russian citizens - was the same as he used
to launch a 2008 invasion of Georgia, where Russian forces
seized two breakaway regions and recognised them as independent.
In a statement posted online, the Kremlin said that in his
phone call with Obama, Putin "underlined that there are real
threats to the life and health of Russian citizens and
compatriots on Ukrainian territory".
FLAGS TORN DOWN
So far there has been no sign of Russian military action in
Ukraine outside Crimea, the only part of the country with a
Russian ethnic majority, which has often voiced separatist aims.
A potentially bigger risk would be conflict spreading to the
rest of Ukraine, where the sides could not be easily kept apart.
As tension built on Saturday, demonstrations occasionally
turned violent in eastern cities, where most people, though
ethnically Ukrainian, are Russian speakers and many support
Moscow and Yanukovich.
Demonstrators flew Russian flags on government buildings in
the cities of Kharkiv, Donetsk, Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk.
In Kharkiv, scores of people were wounded in clashes when
thousands of pro-Russian activists stormed the regional
government headquarters, and fought pitched battles with a
smaller number of supporters of Ukraine's new authorities.
Pro-Russian demonstrators wielded axe handles and chains
against those defending the building with plastic shields.
In Donetsk, Yanukovich's home region, lawmakers declared
they were seeking a referendum on the region's status.
"We do not recognise the authorities in Kiev, they are not
legitimate," protest leader Pavel Guberev thundered from a
podium in Donetsk.
Thousands of followers, holding a giant Russian flag and
chanting "Russia, Russia" marched to the government headquarters
and replaced the Ukrainian flag with Russia's.
Coal miner Gennady Pavlov said he backed Putin's declaration
of the right to intervene. "It is time to put an end to this
lawlessness. Russians are our brothers. I support the forces."
"WAR HAS ARRIVED"
On Kiev's central Independence Square, where protesters
camped out for months against Yanukovich, a World War Two film
about Crimea was being shown on a giant screen, when Yuri
Lutsenko, a former interior minister, interrupted it to announce
Putin's decree. "War has arrived," Lutsenko said.
Hundreds of Ukrainians descended on the square chanting
"Glory to the heroes. Death to the occupiers."
Although there was little doubt that the troops without
insignia that have already seized Crimea are Russian, the
Kremlin has not yet openly confirmed it. It described Saturday's
authorisation as a threat for future action rather than
confirmation that its soldiers are already involved.
A Kremlin spokesman said Putin had not yet decided to use
force, and still hoped to avoid further escalation.
In Crimea itself, the arrival of troops was cheered by the
Russian majority. In the coastal town of Balaclava, where
Russian-speaking troops in armoured vehicles with black Russian
number plates had encircled a small garrison of Ukrainian border
guards, families posed for pictures with the soldiers. A wedding
party honked its car horns.
"I want to live with Russia. I want to join Russia," said
Alla Batura, a petite 71-year-old pensioner who has lived in
Sevastopol for 50 years. "They are good lads...They are
protecting us, so we feel safe."
But not everyone was reassured. Inna, 21, a clerk in a
nearby shop who came out to stare at the APCs, said: "I am in
shock. I don't understand what the hell this is... People say
they came here to protect us. Who knows? ... All of our
(Ukrainian) military are probably out at sea by now."
The rapid pace of events has rattled the new leaders of
Ukraine, who took power in a nation on the verge of bankruptcy
when Yanukovich fled Kiev last week after his police killed
scores of anti-Russian protesters in Kiev. Ukraine's crisis
began in November when Yanukovich, at Moscow's behest, abandoned
a free trade pact with the EU for closer ties with Russia.
For many in Ukraine, the prospect of a military conflict
chilled the blood.
"When a Slav fights another Slav, the result is
devastating," said Natalia Kuharchuk, a Kiev accountant.
"God save us."
