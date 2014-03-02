(Adds Ukrainian U.N. envoy, navy chief fired)
* Putin threatens invasion to protect Russian citizens
* Russian forces seize Crimea, no sign of them elsewhere
* Demonstrators fly Russian flag in south, east Ukraine
* Ukraine calls up reserves, potentially all men up to 40
By Natalia Zinets and Alissa de Carbonnel
KIEV/BALACLAVA, Ukraine, March 2 Ukraine
mobilised for war on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate
Russia economically, after President Vladimir Putin declared he
had the right to invade his neighbour in Moscow's biggest
confrontation with the West since the Cold War.
"This is not a threat: this is actually the declaration of
war to my country," Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk,
head of a pro-Western government that took power when Russian
ally Viktor Yanukovich fled last week, said in English.
Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to
use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine and
told U.S. President Barack Obama he had the right to defend
Russian interests and nationals, spurning Western pleas not to
intervene.
Russian forces have already bloodlessly seized Crimea - an
isolated Black Sea peninsula where Moscow has a naval base.
On Sunday they surrounded several small Ukrainian military
outposts there and demanded the Ukrainian troops disarm. Some
refused, leading to standoffs, although no shots were fired.
All eyes are now on whether Russia makes a military move in
predominantly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow
demonstrators have marched and raised Russian flags over public
buildings in several cities in the last two days.
Russia has staged war games with 150,000 troops along the
land border, but so far they have not crossed. Kiev says Moscow
is orchestrating the protests to justify a wider invasion.
Ukraine's security council ordered the general staff to
immediately put all armed forces on highest alert. However,
Kiev's small and underequipped military is seen as no match for
Russia's superpower might.
The Defence Ministry was ordered to stage a call-up of
reserves - theoretically all men up to 40 in a country with
universal male conscription, though Ukraine would struggle to
find extra guns or uniforms for significant numbers of them.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry condemned Russia for what
he called an "incredible act of aggression" and threatened "very
serious repercussions".
"You don't just, in the 21st century, behave in 19th century
fashion by invading another country on a completely trumped-up
pretext," Kerry told CBS programme Face the Nation.
Kerry said Moscow still had a "right set of choices" to
defuse the crisis. Otherwise, G8 countries and other nations
were prepared to "to go to the hilt to isolate Russia".
"They are prepared to isolate Russia economically. The
rouble is already going down. Russia has major economic
challenges," he said. He mentioned visa bans, asset freezes and
trade isolation as possible steps. A Kremlin spokesman declined
to comment after Kerry's remarks.
Ukraine's envoy to the United Nations said Kiev would ask
for international military support if Russia expanded its
military action in his country.
THREAT TO EASTERN UKRAINE
At Kiev's Independence Square, where anti-Yanukovich
protesters had camped out for months, thousands demonstrated
against Russian military action. Speakers delivered rousing
orations and placards read: "Putin, hands off Ukraine!"
"If there is a need to protect the nation, we will go and
defend the nation," said Oleh, an advertising executive cooking
over an open fire at the square where he has been camped for
three months. "If Putin wants to take Ukraine for himself, he
will fail. We want to live freely and we will live freely."
The new government announced it had fired the head of the
navy and launched a treason case against him for surrendering
Ukraine's naval headquarters to Russian forces in the Crimean
port of Sevastopol, where Moscow has a major naval
base.
With Russian forces in control of majority ethnic Russian
Crimea, the focus is shifting to eastern swathes of Ukraine,
where most ethnic Ukrainians speak Russian as a native language.
Those areas saw more demonstrations on Sunday after violent
protests on Saturday, and for a second day pro-Moscow activists
hoisted flags at government buildings and called for Russia to
defend them. Kiev said Russia had sent hundreds of its citizens
across the border to stage the protests.
Obama spoke to Putin for 90 minutes by telephone on Saturday
after the Russian leader declared he had the right to intervene
and quickly secured a unanimous yes vote from his parliament.
The Kremlin said Putin told Obama Russian speakers were
under threat from Ukraine's new leaders, who took over after
Yanukovich fled huge protests against his repression and
rejection of a trade deal with the European Union.
Ukraine, which says it has no intention of threatening
Russian speakers, has appealed for help to NATO, and directly to
Britain and the United States, as co-signatories with Moscow to
a 1994 accord guaranteeing Ukraine's security.
NATO ambassadors met in Brussels to discuss next steps.
Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen accused Russia of
threatening peace and security in Europe.
SYMBOLIC RESPONSE
Washington has proposed sending monitors to Ukraine under
the flags of the United Nations or Organisation for Security and
Cooperation in Europe, where Moscow has a veto.
So far, the Western response has been largely symbolic.
Obama and others suspended preparations for a G8 summit in
Sochi, where Putin has just finished staging his $50 billion
winter Olympic games. Some countries recalled ambassadors.
Britain said its ministers would stay away from the Paralympics
due next in Sochi.
Britain's International Institute of Strategic Studies
estimates Kiev has fewer than 130,000 troops under arms, with
planes barely ready to fly and few spare parts for a single
submarine.
Russia, by contrast, has spent billions under Putin to
upgrade and modernise the capabilities of forces that were
dilapidated after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Moscow's
special units are now seen as equals of the best in the world.
In Crimea, Ukraine's tiny contingent made no attempt to
oppose the Russians, who bore no insignia on their uniforms but
drove vehicles with Russian plates and seized government
buildings, airports and other locations in the past three days.
Kiev said its troops were encircled in at least three
places. It pulled its coast guard vessels out of Crimean ports.
Ukraine said its naval fleet's 10 ships were still in Sevastopol
and remained loyal to Kiev.
Scores of Russian troops with no insignia were camped
outside a base of Ukrainian troops at Perevalnoye, on a road
from Crimea's capital Simferopol towards the coast.
A representative of the base commander said troops on both
sides had reached agreement so no blood would be shed.
"We are ready to protect the grounds and our military
equipment," Valery Boiko told Reuters television. "We hope for a
compromise to be reached, a decision, and as the commander has
said, there will be no war."
Igor Mamchev, a Ukrainian navy colonel at another small base
outside Simferopol, told Ukraine's Channel 5 TV that a truckload
of Russian troops had arrived at his checkpoint and told his
forces to lay down their arms.
"I replied that, as I am a member of the armed forces of
Ukraine, under orders of the Ukrainian navy, there could be no
discussion of disarmament. In case of any attempt to enter the
military base, we will use all means, up to lethal force."
A unit of Ukrainian marines was also holed up in a base in
the Crimean port of Feodosia, where they refused to disarm.
Elsewhere on the occupied peninsula, the Russian troops
assumed a lower profile on Sunday after the pro-Moscow Crimean
leader said overnight that the situation was now "normalised".
Putin's justification - the need to protect Russian citizens
- was the same as he used to launch a 2008 invasion of Georgia,
where Russian forces seized two breakaway regions.
In Russia, state controlled media portray Yanukovich's
removal as a coup by dangerous extremists funded by the West and
there has been little sign of dissent with that line.
PROTESTS IN EAST
Pro-Moscow demonstrators flew Russian flags on Saturday and
Sunday at government buildings in cities including Kharkiv,
Donetsk, Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk. In places they clashed with
anti-Russian protesters and guards defending the buildings.
Ukrainian parliamentarian Hrygory Nemyriya, a spokesman to
foreign journalists for the new authorities, said the pro-Moscow
marchers were sent from Russia.
The worst violence took place in Kharkiv, where scores of
people were hurt on Saturday when thousands of pro-Russian
activists, some brandishing axe handles and chains, stormed the
regional government and fought pitched battles with a smaller
number of supporters of Ukraine's new authorities.
In Donetsk, Yanukovich's home city, the local government
building was flying the Russian flag for the second day on
Sunday. The local authorities have called for a referendum on
the region's status, a move Kiev says is illegal. A pro-Russian
"self-defence" unit held a second day of protest, attracting
about 1,000 demonstrators carrying Russian flags.
Ludmila Petrova, 35, described the new authorities in Kiev
as "slaves of the European Union" and said she favoured Putin's
declaration of the right to intervene.
"Maybe this will stop the hotheads in Kiev from bringing war
to the Don basin and the Crimea. Maybe now they will think there
is someone willing to defend these people."
