* Moscow stocks fall 10 pct, rouble down 2.5 pct over war
jitters
* Ukraine border guards say build-up of Russian armoured
vehicles near Crimea
* EU ministers meet but no immediate sanctions expected
* Russian troops surround Ukrainian forces at two Crimea
bases
* Demonstrators fly Russian flag in south, east Ukraine
By Lidia Kelly and Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW/PEREVALNOYE, Ukraine, March 3 Russia took
a financial hit over its military intervention in neighbouring
Ukraine, with its markets and currency plunging on Monday as
President Vladimir Putin's forces tightened their grip on the
Russian-speaking Crimea region.
The Moscow stock market fell by 10 percent and the central
bank spent $10 billion of its reserves to prop up the rouble as
investors took fright at escalating tensions with the West over
the former Soviet republic.
Ukraine said Russia was building up armoured vehicles on its
side of a narrow stretch of water closest to Crimea after Putin
declared at the weekend he had the right to invade his neighbour
to protect Russian interests and citizens.
On the ground in Perevalnoye, half way between the Crimean
capital of Simferopol and the Black Sea, hundreds of Russian
troops in trucks and armoured vehicles - without national
insignia on their uniforms - surrounded two military compounds,
confining Ukrainian soldiers as virtual prisoners.
Ukraine called up reservists on Sunday and the United States
threatened to isolate Russia economically after Putin's action
provoked what Britain's foreign minister called "the biggest
crisis in Europe in the twenty-first century".
European Union foreign ministers were to hold emergency
talks on Ukraine on Monday but diplomats said they would not
immediately match U.S. threats of sanctions against Moscow, but
would focus on diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation.
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) said it was trying to convene an international contact
group to help defuse the crisis after Germany said Chancellor
Angela Merkel had convinced Putin to accept such an initiative.
Switzerland, which chairs the pan-European security body,
said the contact group would support Ukraine during its
transition and coordinate aid and could also discuss sending
observers to monitor the rights of national minorities.
MARKETS TUMBLE, GAZPROM HIT
The Russian central bank raised its key lending rate by 1.5
percentage points after the rouble fell to all-time lows against
the dollar. The MICEX index of Moscow stocks
tumbled 10 percent to 1,294 points. Russian gas monopoly Gazprom
, which supplies Europe through Ukraine, was down more
than 13 percent.
Gazprom's finance chief warned Ukraine that it may hike gas
prices from next month, accusing Kiev of a patchy payments
record, but said gas transit to Europe was normal.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, head of a
pro-Western government that took power when former president
Viktor Yanukovich, a Russian ally, fled on Feb. 21 after three
months of street protests against his rule, said Putin had
effectively declared war on his country.
Western leaders have reacted with a barrage of warnings to
Putin against armed action, threatening economic and diplomatic
consequences if Moscow goes further, but are not considering any
military response.
A Ukrainian border guard spokesman said on Monday that
Russian ships had been moving in and around the Crimean port
city of Sevastopol, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet has a
base, and that Russian forces had blocked mobile telephone
services in some parts of Crimea.
He said Moscow was building up its armour near a ferry port
on Russia's side of the 4.5 km (three mile) wide Kerch straight,
which separates Crimea from Russia.
"There are armoured vehicles on the other side of the
strait. We can't predict whether or not they will put any
vehicles on the ferry," the spokesman said by telephone.
There was no immediate comment from the Russian Defence
Ministry.
RUSSIAN FLAGS FLYING
Russian forces have already bloodlessly seized Crimea - an
isolated Black Sea peninsula with an ethnic Russian majority,
where Moscow has a naval base.
On Sunday they surrounded several small Ukrainian military
outposts there and demanded the Ukrainian troops disarm. Some
refused, leading to stand-offs, although no shots were fired.
All eyes are now on whether Russia makes a military move in
predominantly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow
demonstrators have marched and raised Russian flags over public
buildings in several cities in the last two days.
Russia has staged war games with 150,000 troops along the
land border, but so far they have not crossed. Kiev says Moscow
is orchestrating the protests to justify a wider invasion.
Ukraine's security council ordered the general staff to
immediately put all armed forces on highest alert. However,
Kiev's small and underequipped military is seen as no match for
Russia's superpower might.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry condemned Russia for what
he called an "incredible act of aggression" and threatened "very
serious repercussions".
G8 countries and other nations were prepared to "to go to
the hilt to isolate Russia" if Moscow made the wrong choices in
Ukraine, Kerry told CBS programme Face the Nation.
"They are prepared to isolate Russia economically. The
rouble is already going down. Russia has major economic
challenges," he said. He mentioned visa bans, asset freezes and
trade isolation as possible steps.
While the EU and NATO stepped up verbal pressure on Moscow,
a German spokesman said Merkel believed it was not too late to
resolve the Ukrainian crisis by political means despite
differences of opinion between Putin and the West.
The German leader, who speaks fluent Russian, has had
several long telephone calls with the German-speaking Putin
since the crisis erupted with mass protests in Kiev.
"There is no doubt President Putin has a completely
different view on the situation and events in Crimea from the
German government and our Western partners," spokesman Steffen
Seibert told reporters. But he added: "It is still not too late
to resolve this crisis peacefully by political means."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he would ask
Russia's foreign minister at a meeting in Geneva to refrain from
acts or rhetoric that would further escalate the crisis. He was
sending his deputy to convey the same message to the Ukrainian
authorities in Kiev, he said.
So far, the Western response has been largely symbolic.
Obama and others suspended preparations for a G8 summit in
Sochi, where Putin has just finished staging his $50 billion
winter Olympic games. Some countries recalled ambassadors.
Britain said its ministers would stay away from the Paralympics
due next in Sochi.
With the confrontation in Crimea having remained bloodless
for days, a mood of imminent catastrophe has begun to ebb in
Kiev, but many people are still on edge.
On Kiev's Independence Square, known as the Maidan, where
protesters manned barricades for three months to bring down
Yanukovich, the morning crowds were smaller than in the past few
days as people returned to work.
"Crimea, we are with you!" read one placard. "Putin - Hitler
of the 21st century," read another.
Sergei Lavreynenko, 44, a librarian from Kiev, said
Ukrainians were ready to take up arms to defend the country, and
were frustrated at mixed messages from the authorities.
"Of course we are all ready to go," he said next to a
display of homemade mortar tubes and molotov cocktails used in
the uprising against Yanukovich. "We have all served in the
military. We have military specialisms. If we can build our own
mortar tube like that, we can do even better.... But it needs to
be organised. You can't just get a bunch of guys, grab sticks
and clubs and race off to Crimea."
Britain's International Institute of Strategic Studies
estimates Kiev has fewer than 130,000 troops under arms, with
planes barely ready to fly and few spare parts for a single
submarine.
Russia, by contrast, has spent billions under Putin to
upgrade and modernise the capabilities of forces that were
dilapidated after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Moscow's
special units are now seen as equals of the best in the world.