(Adds strait blockaded, Ukraine PM on talks)
* Putin says use of force would be last resort
* Russian markets rise, euro and dollar strengthen
* Russian navy blocks strait between Crimea and
Russia-Ukraine
* Kerry in Kiev, announces U.S. aid to Ukraine
* U.S. official says Washington working on sanctions
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, March 4 President Vladimir Putin
delivered a robust defence of Russia's actions in Crimea on
Tuesday and said he would use force in Ukraine only as a last
resort, easing market fears that East-West tension over the
former Soviet republic could lead to war.
But tension remained high on the ground, with Russian forces
firing warning shots in a confrontation with Ukrainian
servicemen, and Russian navy ships were reported to have
blockaded the strait separating the Ukrainian Black Sea
peninsula from Russia.
At his first news conference since the crisis began, Putin
said Russia reserved the right to use all options to protect
compatriots who were living in "terror" in Ukraine, but force
was not needed for now.
His comments lifted Russian bonds and stock markets around
the world after a panic sell-off on Monday.
Putin denied the Russian armed forces were directly engaged
in the bloodless seizure of Crimea, saying the uniformed troops
without national insignia were "local self-defence forces".
Western sanctions under consideration against Russia would
be counter-productive, he warned. A senior U.S. official said
Washington was ready to impose them in days rather than weeks.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry made his first visit to
Kiev since the overthrow of Russian-backed President Victor
Yanukovich, describing the experience as "moving, distressing
and inspiring".
Kerry laid flowers in Independence Square at a memorial to
pro-Western protesters killed by police last month, met the
country's interim leaders and announced a $1 billion economic
package and technical assistance for the new government.
Putin said there had been an unconstitutional coup in
Ukraine, and Yanukovich, who fled to Russia last week, was still
the legitimate leader. No Ukrainian government elected under
current circumstances, with "armed terrorists" in control, would
be legitimate, he said.
Kerry dismissed the Russian leader's account of events,
telling a news conference in Kiev: "Not a single piece of
credible evidence supports these claims."
He accused Moscow of invading Crimea in an act of aggression
against Ukraine but said the United States was not seeking a
confrontation and would prefer to see the situation managed
through international institutions.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told reporters in
Kiev that the Ukrainian and Russian governments had begun
consultations on the crisis "at the level of ministers". He gave
no details.
"LAST RESORT"
The Feb. 22 ousting of Yanukovich after months of street
protests in Kiev and Russia's seizure of control in Crimea have
prompted the most serious confrontation between Moscow and the
West since the end of the Cold War.
Western governments have been alarmed at the possibility
that Russia may also move into eastern and southern Ukraine,
home to many Russian speakers, which Putin did not rule out.
"There can be only one assessment of what happened in Kiev,
in Ukraine in general. This was an anti-constitutional coup and
the armed seizure of power," he said, looking relaxed as he sat
before a small group of reporters at his residence near Moscow.
"As for bringing in forces, for now there is no such need,
but such a possibility exists," he said. "What could serve as a
reason to use military force? It would naturally be the last
resort, absolutely the last."
Earlier on Tuesday, Putin ordered troops involved in a
military exercise in western Russia, close to the border with
Ukraine, back to their bases. He said armed men who had seized
buildings and other facilities in Crimea were local groups.
But in a sign of the extreme fragility of the situation in
Crimea, a Russian soldier fired three volleys of shots over the
heads of Ukrainian servicemen who marched unarmed towards their
aircraft at a military airfield surrounded by Russian troops at
Belbek, near the port of Sevastopol.
After a standoff in which the two commanders shouted at each
other and Russian soldiers levelled rifles and rocket-propelled
grenade launchers at the Ukrainians, the incident was defused
and the Ukrainians dispersed. No one was hurt.
The Ukrainian border guard service said Russian navy ships
had blocked both ends of the Kerch Strait between Crimea and
Russia, but Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said the 4.5-km
(2.7-mile) wide waterway was still open for civilian shipping.
REBOUND
Russian dollar bond markets rebounded on Tuesday, encouraged
by Putin's comments.
Russia had paid a heavy financial price on Monday for its
military intervention in Ukraine, with nearly $60 billion wiped
off the value of Russian firms on the Moscow stock market.
Despite Putin's more conciliatory comments, Russia has shown
few signs of de-escalating its conflict with Ukraine so far,
NATO said on Tuesday as its members held emergency talks on the
crisis. Other incidents showed tensions remained high.
Turkey on Monday scrambled eight F-16 fighter jets after a
Russian surveillance plane flew along its Black Sea coast, the
military said.
Kerry's visit to Kiev came as Washington and its Western
allies step up pressure on Moscow to withdraw its troops from
Crimea or face economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation.
A senior U.S. administration official said Washington would
work with Congress to approve $1 billion in loan guarantees to
help lessen the impact on Ukrainians of proposed energy subsidy
cuts.
In further pressure on Kiev, Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom said it would remove a discount on gas prices
for Ukraine from April.
Putin secured parliamentary backing at the weekend to invade
Ukraine if necessary to protect Russian interests and citizens
after Yanukovich's downfall. Russia's Black Sea Fleet has a base
in Crimea, a peninsula that has an ethnic Russian majority.
The exercises in central and western Russia, which began
last week and raised fears that Russia might send forces into
Russian-speaking regions of east Ukraine, ended on schedule.
The announcement that troops and their headquarters were
returning to barracks sent a more conciliatory message than much
of the rhetoric from Russian officials.
Putin is dismayed that the new leadership in Ukraine, the
cradle of Russian civilisation, has plotted a course towards the
European Union and away from what had been Moscow's sphere of
influence during generations of Soviet Communist rule.
Ukraine said observers from the Organization for Security
and Cooperation in Europe, a pan-European security body, would
travel at its invitation to Crimea in an attempt to defuse the
military standoff there.
WESTERN RESPONSE
Ukrainian officials say Moscow has poured additional troops
into Crimea, a region that former Soviet leader Nikita
Khrushchev transferred from Russia to Ukraine in 1954 when both
republics were part of the Soviet Union.
The United States has begun spelling out its response to
Russia's incursion, announcing a suspension of all military
engagements with Russia, including military exercises and port
visits, and freezing trade and investment talks with Moscow.
President Barack Obama met national security advisers on
Monday to discuss how the United States and its allies could
"further isolate" Russia, a White House official said.
"Over time this will be a costly proposition for Russia,"
Obama told reporters.
A Kremlin aide said that if the United States did impose
sanctions, Moscow might drop the dollar as a reserve currency
and refuse to repay loans to U.S. banks.
The European Union, which will hold an emergency summit on
Thursday, has threatened unspecified "targeted measures" unless
Russia returns its forces to their bases and opens talks with
Ukraine's government.
Western leaders are not considering a military response, but
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the Western
allies would intensify their assessment of how Russia's military
moves in Ukraine affect the alliance's security.
"NATO allies stand together in the spirit of strong
solidarity in this grave crisis," he told reporters in Brussels
after NATO ambassadors met at Poland's request.
Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini said Russia had
agreed to meet NATO representatives on Wednesday to discuss
Ukraine. EU leaders will hold an emergency summit on Thursday.
Russia's military moves around the Kerch strait found some
local support. Vladimir, a 50-year-old cab driver from Kerch,
said people do not want the Russians to leave.
"When they are here, it is safer," he said, voicing the
opinions of some in the region who fear a return to the chaos in
Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and
Lesley Wroughton in Kiev, Andrew Osborn in Sevastopol, Thomas
Peter in Kerch, Mike Shields in Vienna; Writing by Timothy
Heritage, Giles Elgood and Paul Taylor; editing by Anna Willard
and Will Waterman)