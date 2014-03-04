(Adds possible G7 meeting)
* Putin says use of force would be last resort
* Russian markets rise, euro and dollar strengthen
* Russian navy blocks strait between Crimea and
Russia-Ukraine
* Kerry in Kiev, announces U.S. aid to Ukraine
* U.S. official says Washington working on sanctions
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, March 4 President Vladimir Putin
delivered a robust defence of Russia's actions in Crimea on
Tuesday and said he would use force in Ukraine only as a last
resort, easing market fears that East-West tension over the
former Soviet republic could lead to war.
But tension remained high on the ground. Russian forces
fired warning shots in a confrontation with Ukrainian servicemen
at an air base, and Russian navy ships were reported to have
blockaded the strait separating the Ukrainian Black Sea
peninsula from Russia.
At his first news conference since the crisis began, Putin
said Russia reserved the right to use all options to protect
compatriots who were living in "terror" in Ukraine, but force
was not needed for now.
His comments, coupled with the end of Russian war games near
Ukraine's borders, lifted Russian bonds and stock markets around
the world after a panic sell-off on Monday.
Putin denied the Russian armed forces were directly engaged
in the bloodless seizure of Crimea, saying the uniformed troops
without national insignia were "local self-defence forces".
"As for bringing in forces, for now there is no such need,
but such a possibility exists," he said. "What could serve as a
reason to use military force? It would naturally be the last
resort. Absolutely the last."
Western sanctions under consideration against Russia would
be counter-productive, he said. A senior U.S. official said
Washington was ready to impose them in days rather than weeks.
The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that Moscow would retaliate.
In Washington, U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledged that
Russia had legitimate interests in Ukraine but said that did not
give Putin the right to intervene militarily.
"President Putin seems to have a different set of lawyers
making a different set of interpretations," Obama said. "But I
don't think that's fooling anybody."
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Tuesday after
speaking to Obama over the weekend that the Group of Seven
leading industrialised nations were considering meeting in the
near future, a move that would pointedly exclude Russia. The G7
became the G8 in 1998 when Russia was formally included.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on his first visit to
Kiev since the overthrow of Russian-backed President Victor
Yanukovich, accused Moscow of seeking a pretext to invade more
of the country.
Kerry laid flowers in Independence Square at a memorial to
pro-Western protesters killed by police last month, describing
the experience as "moving, distressing and inspiring". He met
Ukraine's interim leaders and announced a $1 billion economic
package and technical assistance for the new government.
Putin said there had been an unconstitutional coup in
Ukraine, and Yanukovich, who fled to Russia last week, was still
the legitimate leader. No Ukrainian government elected "under
such terror as we see now" would be legitimate, he said.
Kerry said the United States was not seeking a confrontation
and would prefer to see the situation managed through
international institutions such as the Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk told reporters in
Kiev that the Ukrainian and Russian governments had begun
consultations on the crisis "at the level of ministers".
"LAST RESORT"
The Feb. 22 ousting of Yanukovich after months of street
protests in Kiev and Russia's seizure of control in Crimea have
prompted the most serious confrontation between Moscow and the
West since the end of the Cold War.
Western governments have been alarmed at the possibility
that Russia may also move into eastern and southern Ukraine,
home to many Russian speakers, which Putin did not rule out.
"There can be only one assessment of what happened in Kiev,
in Ukraine in general. This was an anti-constitutional coup and
the armed seizure of power," he said, looking relaxed as he sat
before a small group of reporters at his residence near Moscow.
Earlier on Tuesday, Putin ordered troops involved in a
military exercise in western Russia, close to the border with
Ukraine, back to their bases. He said armed men who had seized
buildings and other facilities in Crimea were local groups.
But in a sign of the fragility of the situation in Crimea, a
Russian soldier fired three volleys of shots over the heads of
unarmed Ukrainian servicemen who marched bearing the Ukrainian
flag towards their aircraft at a military airfield surrounded by
Russian troops at Belbek, near Sevastopol.
After a standoff in which the two commanders shouted at each
other and Russian soldiers levelled rifles and rocket-propelled
grenade launchers at the Ukrainians, the incident was defused
and the Ukrainians eventually dispersed. No one was hurt.
The Ukrainian border guard service said Russian navy ships
had blocked both ends of the Kerch Strait between Crimea and
Russia, but Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said the 4.5-km
(2.7-mile) wide waterway was still open for civilian shipping.
REBOUND
Russian dollar bond markets rebounded on Tuesday, encouraged
by Putin's comments.
Russia had paid a heavy financial price on Monday for its
military intervention in Ukraine, with nearly $60 billion wiped
off the value of Russian firms on the Moscow stock market.
Despite Putin's more conciliatory comments, NATO said Russia
had shown few signs of de-escalating matters, as members of the
military alliance held emergency talks on the crisis. Other
incidents showed tensions remained high.
Turkey on Monday scrambled eight F-16 fighter jets after a
Russian surveillance plane flew along its Black Sea coast, the
military said.
A senior U.S. administration official said Washington would
work with Congress to approve $1 billion in loan guarantees to
help lessen the impact on Ukrainians of proposed energy subsidy
cuts.
In further pressure on Kiev, Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom said it would remove a discount on gas prices
for Ukraine from April.
Putin secured parliamentary backing at the weekend to invade
Ukraine if necessary to protect Russian interests and citizens
after Yanukovich's downfall. Russia's Black Sea Fleet has a base
in Crimea, a peninsula with an ethnic Russian majority.
Putin is dismayed that the new leadership in Ukraine has
plotted a course towards the European Union and away from what
had been Moscow's sphere of influence during generations of
Soviet Communist rule.
Ukraine said observers from the OSCE would travel at its
invitation to Crimea in an attempt to defuse the military
standoff there. It was not clear if Russia would let them into
the peninsula.
WESTERN RESPONSE
Ukrainian officials say Moscow has poured additional troops
into Crimea, which former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev
transferred from Russia to Ukraine in 1954 when both republics
were part of the Soviet Union.
The United States on Monday suspended all military
engagements with Russia, including military exercises and port
visits, and froze trade and investment talks with Moscow.
A Kremlin aide said that if the United States did impose
sanctions, Moscow might drop the dollar as a reserve currency
and refuse to repay loans to U.S. banks.
The European Union, which will hold an emergency summit on
Thursday, has threatened unspecified "targeted measures" unless
Russia returns its forces to their bases and opens talks with
Ukraine's government.
Western leaders are not considering a military response, but
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the Western
allies would intensify their assessment of how Russia's military
moves in Ukraine affect the alliance's security.
"NATO allies stand together in the spirit of strong
solidarity in this grave crisis," he told reporters in Brussels
after NATO ambassadors met at Poland's request.
Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini said Russia had
agreed to meet NATO representatives on Wednesday to discuss
Ukraine.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Natalia Zinets and
Lesley Wroughton in Kiev, Andrew Osborn in Sevastopol, Thomas
Peter in Kerch, Mike Shields in Vienna; Writing by Timothy
Heritage, Giles Elgood and Paul Taylor; editing by Anna Willard
and Will Waterman)