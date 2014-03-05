* Kerry and Lavrov to meet in Paris
* Russian forces in charge of Ukraine's Crimea region
* EU could decide sanctions Thursday if no de-escalation
-France
* Putin says Russian reserves right to use force
* Tensions remain high, West mulls sanctions
By John Irish and Timothy Heritage
PARIS/KIEV, March 5 The United States and Russia
will hold talks on easing East-West tension over Ukraine on
Wednesday as the West steps up efforts to persuade Moscow to
pull its forces back to base in Crimea and avert the risk of a
war.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet face-to-face for the first time
since the crisis escalated, after a conference in Paris attended
by all five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.
NATO and Russia will hold parallel talks in Brussels amid
concerns that a standoff between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers
in Crimea could still spark violence, or that Moscow could also
intervene in Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said European Union
leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday could decide on
sanctions against Russia if there is no "de-escalation" by then.
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday defended Russia's
actions in Crimea, a strategic Black Sea peninsula that is part
of Ukraine but used to be Russian territory, and said he would
use force only as a last resort.
This eased market fears of a war over the former Soviet
republic after sharp falls on Monday. The rouble was steady on
Wednesday and Ukraine's hryvnia rose slightly against the U.S.
dollar.
Russian forces remain in control of the region, however, and
Putin gave no sign of pulling servicemen, based in Crimea as
part of the Black Sea Fleet, back to base. Investors in Russian
stocks were still worried about Ukraine, with the MICEX index
down 1 percent on Wednesday in contrast to other stock markets.
"What he wants above all is a new empire, like the USSR but
called Russia," former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko
told France's Europe 1 radio.
In Washington, U.S. President Barack Obama acknowledged that
Russia had legitimate interests in Ukraine but said that did not
give Putin the right to intervene militarily.
"President Putin seems to have a different set of lawyers
making a different set of interpretations," Obama said. "But I
don't think that's fooling anybody."
A senior administration official said Obama spoke to German
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday and discussed a potential
resolution to the crisis. The Russian-speaking German leader has
good relations with the German-speaking Putin, and Berlin is
Russia's biggest economic partner.
The official said Obama, in his phone call with Putin last
Saturday, had discussed what officials called an "off-ramp" to
the crisis in which Russia would pull its forces in Crimea back
to their bases and allow international monitors to ensure that
the rights of ethnic Russians are protected.
The U.S. president will stay away from a G8 summit scheduled
for Sochi, Russia, in June unless there is a Russian reversal in
the Ukraine crisis, the official added.
G7 MAY MEET SOON
At his first news conference since the crisis began, Putin
said on Tuesday that Russia reserved the right to use all
options to protect compatriots who were living in "terror" in
Ukraine but that force was not needed for now.
His comments, coupled with the end of Russian war games near
Ukraine's borders, lifted Russian bonds and stock markets around
the world after a panic sell-off on Monday.
In comments ridiculed by U.S. officials, Putin denied the
Russian armed forces were directly engaged in the bloodless
seizure of Crimea, saying the uniformed troops without national
insignia were "local self-defence forces".
French President Francois Hollande became the latest Western
leader to raise the possibility of sanctions if Putin does not
step back and accept mediation. He set out a tougher public line
than Merkel, who has avoided talk of sanctions so far.
"The role of France alongside Europe ... is to exert all
necessary pressure, including a possible imposition of
sanctions, to push for dialogue and seek a political solution to
this crisis." Hollande told an annual dinner of France's Jewish
community leaders late on Tuesday.
Putin earlier said Western sanctions under consideration
against Russia would be counter-productive. A senior U.S.
official said Washington was ready to impose them in days rather
than weeks.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said after speaking
to Obama at the weekend that the Group of Seven leading
industrialised nations were considering meeting in the near
future, a move that would pointedly exclude Russia. The G7
became the G8 in 1998 when Russia was formally included.
Kerry, on his first visit to Kiev since the overthrow of
Russian-backed President Viktor Yanukovich, accused Moscow of
seeking a pretext to invade more of the country.
He said the United States was not seeking a confrontation
and would prefer to see the situation managed through
international institutions such as the Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
He was expected to meet Lavrov, Hollande and British Foreign
Secretary William Hague on the sidelines of a Paris conference
on Lebanon, before holding private talks with the Russian
minister later in the day in the French capital.
Ukraine's acting foreign minister, Andriy Deshchitsia, is
also in Paris for talks with French officials and Kerry. It was
not clear if he too would meet Lavrov.
The Feb. 22 ousting of Yanukovich after months of street
protests in Kiev and Russia's seizure of control in Crimea have
prompted the most serious confrontation between Moscow and the
West since the end of the Cold War.
Western governments have been alarmed at the possibility
that Russia may also move into eastern and southern Ukraine,
home to many Russian speakers, which Putin did not rule out.
Lavrov told European Union foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton that an EU-brokered agreement signed by political leaders
in Kiev on Feb. 21 should be the basis for stabilising the
situation in Ukraine, his ministry said on Wednesday.
He said the agreement foresaw constitutional reform which
would take into account the wishes of all regions in Ukraine.
Russia says the deal was broken by the removal of Yanukovich.
TENSIONS IN CRIMEA
No major incidents were reported in Crimea overnight.
But in a sign of the fragility of the situation, a Russian
soldier on Tuesday fired three volleys of shots over the heads
of unarmed Ukrainian servicemen who marched bearing the
Ukrainian flag towards their aircraft at a military airfield
surrounded by Russian troops at Belbek, near Sevastopol.
After a standoff in which the two commanders shouted at each
other and Russian soldiers levelled rifles and rocket-propelled
grenade launchers at the Ukrainians, the incident was defused
and the Ukrainians eventually dispersed. No one was hurt.
The Ukrainian border guard service said Russian navy ships
had blocked both ends of the Kerch Strait between Crimea and
Russia, but Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said the 4.5-km
(2.7-mile) wide waterway was still open for civilian shipping.