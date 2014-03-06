* Divided EU to warn, not sanction Russia at summit
By Luke Baker and Elizabeth Piper
BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, March 6 European Union leaders
were set to warn but not sanction Russia on Thursday over its
military intervention in Ukraine after Moscow rebuffed Western
diplomatic efforts to persuade it to pull forces in Crimea back
to their bases.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov refused to meet his
new Ukrainian counterpart or to launch a "contact group" to seek
a solution to the crisis at talks in Paris on Wednesday despite
intensive cajoling by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. The
two men will meet again in Rome on Thursday.
Tension remained high in Ukraine's southern Crimea region,
where a senior United Nations envoy was surrounded by a
pro-Russian crowd, threatened and forced to get back on his
plane and leave the country.
An emergency EU summit in Brussels is unlikely to adopt more
than symbolic measures against Russia, Europe's biggest gas
supplier, because neither industrial powerhouse Germany or
financial centre Britain are keen to start down that road.
The United States has said it is ready to impose sanctions
such as visa bans, asset freezes on individual Russian officials
and restrictions on business ties within days rather than weeks.
Russia's rouble currency weakened further on Thursday
despite central bank intervention due to what analysts at VTB
Capital called a political risk premium.
The European Commission announced an aid package of up to 11
billion euros for Ukraine in the next couple of years provided
it reaches an agreement with the International Monetary Fund,
entailing painful reforms like ending gas subsidies.
Diplomats said that at most, the 28-nation EU would condemn
Russia's so far bloodless seizure of Ukraine's Black Sea
province and suspend talks with Moscow on visa liberalisation
and economic cooperation, while threatening further measures.
But they will hold back from further reaching steps both in
hopes of a diplomatic breakthrough to ease tensions in Ukraine
and out of fear of a tit-for-tat trade war with Russia, a major
economic partner of Europe.
France has a deal to sell warships to Russia that it is so
far not prepared to cancel, London's banks have profited from
facilitating Russian investment, and German companies have $22
billion invested in Russia.
The crisis began in November when Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich, under strong Russian pressure, turned his back on a
far reaching trade deal with the EU and accepted a $15 billion
bailout from Moscow. That prompted three months of street
protests leading to the overthrow of Yanukovich on Feb. 22.
ILLEGITIMATE
Moscow denounced the events as an illegitimate coup and
refused to recognise the new Ukrainian authorities.
But Russia kept the door ajar for more diplomacy on its own
terms, announcing on Thursday a meeting of former Soviet states
in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), including
Ukraine, for April 4 and saying it would be preceded by contacts
between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats.
Lavrov said attempts by Western countries to take action
over the Ukraine crisis via democracy watchdog OSCE and the NATO
military alliance were not helping cooperation and dialogue.
"I want to very briefly say that we had a meeting with U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry on the situation in Ukraine in
relation to the actions that our partners are trying to take via
the OSCE, the NATO-Russia council and other international
organisations - action that does not help create an atmosphere
for dialogue and constructive cooperation," he said in a
statement issued by the ministry on Thursday.
In a day of high-stakes diplomacy in Paris, he refused to
talk to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchitsya, whose new
government is not recognised by Moscow.
As he left the French Foreign Ministry, Lavrov was asked if
he had met his Ukrainian counterpart. "Who is that?" the Russian
minister asked.
He stuck to President Vladimir Putin's line - ridiculed by
the West - that Moscow does not command the troops without
national insignia which have taken control of Crimea, besieging
Ukrainian forces, and hence cannot order them back to bases.
But Western diplomats said there was still hope that once
Lavrov had reported back to Putin, Russia will accept the idea
of a "contact group" involving both Moscow and Kiev as well as
the United States and European powers to seek a solution.
The European Union formally announced it had frozen the
assets of ousted Ukrainian president Yanukovich and 17 other
officials, including former prime minister Mykola Azarov,
suspected of human rights violations and misuse of state funds.
"RUSSIA! RUSSIA!"
U.N. special envoy Robert Serry had to abandon a mission to
Crimea after being stopped by armed men and besieged inside a
cafe by a hostile crowd shouting "Russia! Russia!" The Dutch
diplomat flew to Istanbul after the incident.
In eastern Ukraine, a pro-Russian crowd in Donetsk,
Yanukovich's home town, recaptured the regional administration
building they had occupied before being ejected by police. But
police loyal to the new authorities in Kiev raised the Ukrainian
flag over the building again on Thursday.
Putin has said Russia reserves the right to intervene
militarily in other areas of Ukraine if Russian interests or the
lives of Russians are in danger.
Dropping diplomatic niceties on Wednesday, the U.S. State
Department published a "fact sheet" entitled "President Putin's
Fiction: 10 False Claims about Ukraine."
"As Russia spins a false narrative to justify its illegal
actions in Ukraine, the world has not seen such startling
Russian fiction since Dostoyevsky wrote, 'The formula "two plus
two equals five" is not without its attractions,'" the State
Department said in the document.
