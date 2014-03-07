(Releads with Lavrov, armed men take over Crimea post)
By Lidia Kelly and Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW/SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 7 Russia said
on Friday any U.S. sanctions imposed against Moscow over the
crisis in Ukraine would boomerang back on the United States,
raising the financial stakes as the military standoff
intensified.
In a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned against "hasty
and reckless steps" that could harm Rssian-American relations,
the foreign ministry said.
"Sanctions...would inevitably hit the United States like a
boomerang," it added.
It was the second tense, high-level exchange between the
former Cold War foes in 24 hours.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said after an hour-long
call with U.S. President Barack Obama that they were still far
apart on the situation in the former Soviet republic. Obama
announced the first sanctions against Russia on Thursday.
Putin, who later opened the Paralympic Games in Sochi which
have been boycotted by a string of Western dignitaries, said
Ukraine's new, pro-Western authorities had acted illegitimately
over the eastern, southeastern and Crimea regions.
"Russia cannot ignore calls for help and it acts
accordingly, in full compliance with international law," he
said.
Ukraine's border guards said Moscow had poured troops into
the Crimean peninsula, where Russian forces have seized control.
Serhiy Astakhov, an aide to the border guards' commander,
said 30,000 Russian soldiers were now in Crimea, compared to the
11,000 permanently based with the Russian Black Sea fleet in the
port of Sevastopol before the crisis.
On Friday evening armed men entered a Ukrainian missile
defence post in Sevastopol and took control, according to a
Reuters reporter at the scene. No shots were fired.
Putin denies the forces with no national insignia that are
surrounding Ukrainian troops in their bases are under Moscow's
command, although their vehicles have Russian military plates.
The West has ridiculed his assertion.
The most serious East-West confrontation since the end of
the Cold War - resulting from the overthrow last month of
President Viktor Yanukovich after protests in Kiev that led to
violence - escalated on Thursday when Crimea's parliament,
dominated by ethnic Russians, voted to join Russia.
The region's government set a referendum for March 16 - in
just nine days' time.
CHINA CAUTIOUS
European Union leaders and Obama said the referendum plan
was illegitimate and would violate Ukraine's constitution.
The head of Russia's upper house of parliament said after
meeting visiting Crimean lawmakers on Friday that Crimea had a
right to self-determination, and ruled out any risk of war
between "the two brotherly nations".
Obama ordered visa bans and asset freezes against so far
unidentified people deemed responsible for threatening Ukraine's
sovereignty on Thursday. Earlier in the week, a Kremlin aide
said Moscow might be forced to drop the dollar as a reserve
currency and refuse to pay off any loans to U.S. banks. The top
four U.S. commercial banks have around $24 billion in exposure
to Russia.
Japan endorsed the Western position that the actions of
Russia, whose forces have seized control of the Crimean
peninsula, constitute "a threat to international peace and
security", after Obama spoke to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
China, often a Russian ally in blocking Western moves in the
U.N. Security Council, was more cautious, saying that economic
sanctions were not the best way to solve the crisis and avoiding
comment on the legality of a Crimean referendum on secession.
The EU, Russia's biggest economic partner and energy
customer, adopted a three-stage plan to try to force a
negotiated solution but stopped short of immediate sanctions.
The Russian Foreign Ministry responded angrily on Friday,
calling the EU decision to freeze talks on visa-free travel and
on a broad new pact governing Russia-EU ties "extremely
unconstructive". It pledged to retaliate.
"GUERRILLA WAR?"
Senior Ukrainian opposition politician Yulia Tymoshenko,
freed from prison after Yanukovich's overthrow, met German
Chancellor Angela Merkel in Dublin and appealed for immediate EU
sanctions against Russia, warning that Crimea might otherwise
slide into a guerrilla war.
Brussels and Washington rushed to strengthen the new
authorities in economically shattered Ukraine, announcing both
political and financial assistance. The regional director of the
International Monetary Fund said talks with Kiev on a loan
agreement were going well and praised the new government's
openness to economic reform and transparency.
The European Commission has said Ukraine could receive up to
11 billion euros ($15 billion) in the next couple of years
provided it reaches agreement with the IMF, which requires
painful economic reforms like ending gas subsidies.
Promises of billions of dollars in Western aid for the Kiev
government, and the perception that Russian troops are not
likely to go beyond Crimea into other parts of Ukraine, have
helped reverse a rout in the local hryvnia currency.
In the past two days it has traded above 9.0 to the dollar
for the first time since the Crimea crisis began last week.
Local dealers said emergency currency restrictions imposed last
week were also supporting the hryvnia.
Russian gas monopoly Gazprom said Ukraine had not
paid its $440 million gas bill for February, bringing its
arrears to $1.89 billion and hinted it could turn off the taps
as it did in 2009, when a halt in Russian deliveries to Ukraine
reduced supplies to Europe during a cold snap.
In Moscow, a huge crowd gathered near the Kremlin at a
government-sanctioned rally and concert billed as being "in
support of the Crimean people". Pop stars took to the stage and
demonstrators held signs with slogans such as "Crimea is Russian
land", and "We believe in Putin".
IMPORTANT DIFFERENCES
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said no one in the
civilised world would recognise the result of the "so-called
referendum" in Crimea.
He repeated Kiev's willingness to negotiate with Russia if
Moscow pulls its additional troops out of Crimea and said he had
requested a telephone call with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev.
But Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov ridiculed calls for
Russia to join an international "contact group" with Ukraine
proposed by the West to negotiate an end to the crisis, saying
they "make us smile".
Demonstrators encamped in Kiev's central Independence Square
to defend the revolution that ousted Yanukovich said they did
not believe Crimea would be allowed to secede.
Alexander Zaporozhets, 40, from central Ukraine's Kirovograd
region, put his faith in international pressure.
"I don't think the Russians will be allowed to take Crimea
from us: you can't behave like that to an independent state. We
have the support of the whole world. But I think we are losing
time. While the Russians are preparing, we are just talking."
Unarmed military observers from the pan-European
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe were blocked
from entering Crimea for a second day in a row on Friday, the
OSCE said on Twitter.
The United Nations said it had sent its assistant
secretary-general for human rights, Ivan Simonovic, to Kiev to
conduct a preliminary humans rights assessment.
Ukrainian television has been replaced with Russian state
channels in Crimea and the streets largely belong to people who
support Moscow's rule, some of whom have harassed journalists
and occasional pro-Kiev protesters.
Part of the Crimea's 2 million population opposes Moscow's
rule, including members of the region's ethnic Russian majority.
The last time Crimeans were asked, in 1991, they voted narrowly
for independence along with the rest of Ukraine.
"With all these soldiers here, it is like we are living in a
zoo," Tatyana, 41, an ethnic Russian. "Everyone fully
understands this is an occupation."
