* Crimea vote to join Russia raises tension
* Crisis still bloodless
* Hackers attack Ukraine authorities and news agency
By Peter Graff and Andrew Osborn
KIEV/SEVASTOPOL, Ukraine, March 8 Shots were
fired in Crimea to warn off an unarmed international team of
monitors and at a Ukrainian observation plane, as the standoff
between occupying Russian forces and besieged Ukrainian troops
intensified.
Russia's seizure of the Black Sea peninsula, which began 10
days ago, has so far been bloodless, but its forces have become
increasingly aggressive towards Ukrainian troops, who are
trapped in bases and have offered no resistance.
President Vladimir Putin declared a week ago that Russia had
the right to invade Ukraine to protect Russian citizens, and his
parliament has voted to change the law to make it easier to
annex territory inhabited by Russian speakers.
Tempers have grown hotter in the last two days, since the
region's pro-Moscow leadership declared it part of Russia and
announced a March 16 referendum to confirm it.
The worst face-off with Moscow since the Cold War has left
the West scrambling for a response. U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry, speaking to Russia's foreign minister for the fourth day
in a row, told Sergei Lavrov that annexing Crimea "would close
any available space for diplomacy," a U.S. official said.
President Barack Obama spoke by phone to the leaders of
France, Britain and Italy and three ex-Soviet Baltic states that
have joined NATO. He assured Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia,
which have their own ethnic Russian populations, that the
Western military alliance would protect them if necessary.
A spokeswoman for the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe said no one was hurt when shots were fired
to turn back its mission of more than 40 unarmed observers, who
have been invited by Kiev but lack permission from Crimea's
pro-Russian authorities to cross the isthmus to the peninsula.
They had been turned back twice before, but this was the
first time shots were fired.
Ukraine's border guards said an unarmed observation plane
took rifle fire flying 1,000 metres over the regional border.
Hackers targeted Kiev's security council with a denial of
service attack designed to cripple its computers, the council
said. The national news agency was also hit. Russia used similar
cyber tactics during its war against Georgia in 2008.
Crimea's pro-Moscow authorities have ordered all remaining
Ukrainian troop detachments in the province to disarm and
surrender, but at several locations they have refused to yield.
Moscow denies that the Russian-speaking troops in Crimea are
under its command, an assertion Washington dismisses as "Putin's
fiction". Although they wear no insignia, the troops drive
vehicles with Russian military plates.
A Reuters reporting team filmed a convoy of hundreds of
Russian troops in about 50 troop trucks, accompanied by armoured
vehicles and ambulances, which pulled into a military base north
of Simferopol in broad daylight on Saturday.
"SITUATION HAS CHANGED"
The military standoff has remained bloodless, but troops on
both sides spoke of increased agitation.
"The situation is changed. Tensions are much higher now. You
have to go. You can't film here," said a Russian soldier
carrying a heavy machinegun, his face covered except for his
eyes, at a Ukrainian navy base in Novoozernoye.
About 100 armed Russians are keeping watch over the
Ukrainians at the base, where a Russian ship has been scuttled
at the harbour's entrance to keep the Ukrainians from sailing
out with three ships of their navy.
"Things are difficult and the atmosphere has got worse. The
Russians threaten us when we go and get food supplies and point
their guns at us," said Vadim Filipenko, the Ukrainian deputy
commander at the base.
A source in Ukraine's defence ministry said it was
mobilising some of its military hardware for a planned exercise,
Interfax news agency reported. Ukraine's military, with barely
130,000 troops, would be no match for Russia's. So far Kiev has
held back from any action that might provoke a response.
Overnight, Russian troops drove a truck into a missile
defence post in Sevastopol, the home of both their Black Sea
Fleet and the Ukrainian navy, and took control of it. A Reuters
reporting team at the scene said no one was hurt.
Ukraine's border service said Russian troops had also seized
a border guard outpost in the east of the peninsula overnight,
kicking the Ukrainian officers and their families out of their
apartments in the middle of the night.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Saturday
Poland had evacuated its consulate in Sevastopol due to
"continuing disturbances by Russian forces".
The United States has announced sanctions against
individuals it accuses of interfering with Ukrainian territorial
integrity, although it has yet to publish the list. Washington
has threatened wider action to isolate the Russian economy.
The European Union is also considering sanctions, but has so
far been more cautious. Any action would be much harder to
organise for a 28-nation bloc that takes decisions unanimously,
many of whose members depend on Russian natural gas.
Ukraine's ambassador to Russia held a "frank" meeting with a
deputy Russian foreign minister, Moscow said, giving no details.
Pro-Moscow Crimea leader Sergei Aksyonov said the referendum
on union with Russia - due in a week - would not be stopped. It
had been called so quickly to avert "provocation", he said.
"MANY HOTHEADS"
"There are many hotheads who are trying to create a
destabilised situation in the autonomous republic of Crimea, and
because the life and safety of our citizens is the most valuable
thing, we have decided to curtail the duration of the referendum
and hold it as soon as possible," he told Russian television.
Aksyonov, whose openly separatist Russian Unity party
received just four percent of the vote in Crimea's last
parliamentary election, declared himself provincial leader 10
days ago after armed Russians seized the parliament building.
Crimean opposition parliamentarians say most lawmakers were
barred from the besieged building, both for the vote that
installed Aksyonov and another a week later that declared Crimea
part of Russia, and the results were falsified. Both votes took
place behind closed doors.
Crimea has a narrow ethnic Russian majority, but it is far
from clear that most residents want to be ruled from Moscow.
When last asked in 1991, they voted narrowly for independence
along with the rest of Ukraine. Western countries dismiss the
upcoming referendum as illegal and likely to be falsified.
Many in the region do feel deep hostility to Kiev, and since
Aksyonov took power supporters of union with Moscow have
controlled the streets, waving Russian flags and chanting
"Rossiya! Rossiya!"
Nevertheless, many still quietly speak of their alarm at the
Russian takeover: "With all these soldiers here, it is like we
are living in a zoo," said Tatyana, 41, an ethnic Russian.
"Everyone fully understands this is an occupation."
The region's 2 million population includes more than 250,000
indigenous Tatars, who have returned only since the 1980s after
being deported en masse to distant Uzbekistan by Stalin. They
are fiercely opposed to Russian annexation.
The referendum is "completely illegitimate. It has no legal
basis", Crimean Tatar leader Refat Chubarev told Germany's
Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
As tempers have hardened, journalists have been beaten by
hostile pro-Russian crowds. The Associated Press said armed men
had confiscated TV equipment from one of its crews.
In addition to the Russian troops, the province is prowled
by roving bands of "self-defence" forces and Cossacks in fur
hats armed with whips, bused in from southern Russia.
In Crimea, Russian television and the provincial channel
controlled by Aksyonov broadcast wildly exaggerated accounts of
"fascists" in control of the streets in Kiev and of plans by
Ukraine to ban the Russian language. Ukrainian television and
the region's only independent station have been switched off.
Putin launched the operation to seize Crimea within days of
Ukraine's pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich's flight from
the country. Yanukovich was toppled after three months of
demonstrations against a decision to spurn a free trade deal
with the European Union for closer ties with Russia.