* Ukraine beefs up forces, seeks Western aid against Russia
* War of words continues over Crimea secession referendum
* Ukrainian PM chides West over nuclear disarmament treaty
By Alastair Macdonald and Andrew Osborn
KIEV/SEVASTOPOL, March 11 Ukraine's interim
leaders established a new National Guard on Tuesday and appealed
to the United States and Britain for assistance against what
they called Russian aggression in Crimea under a post-Cold War
treaty.
Blaming their ousted predecessors for the weakness of their
own armed forces, acting ministers told parliament Ukraine had
as few as 6,000 combat-ready infantry and that the air force was
outnumbered nearly 100 to 1 by Moscow's superpower forces.
There was no let-up in the war of words, with the
pro-Russian regional parliament in Crimea approving a
declaration of independence that will take effect if people on
the Black Sea peninsula vote to unite with Russia in a
referendum on Sunday.
The national parliament in Kiev said it would dissolve the
Crimean assembly if it did not cancel the plebiscite.
Viktor Yanukovich, whose overthrow last month after protests
triggered the gravest crisis in Europe since the Cold War,
insisted from his refuge in Russia that he was still Ukraine's
legitimate president and commander of its armed forces.
Acting Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who will visit the
White House and United Nations Security Council this week, said
a 1994 treaty under which Ukraine agreed to give up its Soviet
nuclear weapons obliged Russia to remove troops from Crimea and
also obliged Western powers to defend Ukraine's sovereignty.
He said a failure to protect Ukraine would undermine efforts
to persuade Iran or North Korea to forswear nuclear weapons as
Kiev did 20 years ago. The terms of the Budapest Memorandum
oblige Russia, Britain and the United States as guarantors to
seek U.N. help for Ukraine if it faces attack by nuclear
weapons.
DISARMAMENT PACT
Parliament passed a resolution calling on the United States
and Britain, co-signatories with Russia of that treaty to
"fulfill their obligations ... and take all possible diplomatic,
political, economic and military measures urgently to end the
aggression and preserve the independence, sovereignty and
existing borders of Ukraine".
NATO powers - and the authorities in Kiev - have made clear
they want to avoid a military escalation with Moscow, which has
denied its troops are behind the takeover of Crimea 10 days ago
by separatist forces - a denial ridiculed by other governments.
The European Union and United States have been preparing
sanctions against Russia, though with some reluctance,
especially in Europe, which values commercial ties with Moscow.
Direct diplomacy has stalled this week. U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry turned down an invitation to Moscow until
Russia modifies its stance. Ukrainian premier Yatsneniuk said he
had been unable to reach either Russian President Vladimir Putin
or Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for the past five days.
Russia says the overthrow of Yanukovich was a coup backed by
the West and that it has the right to defend the interests of
the ethnic Russian majority in Crimea, a territory of two
million that the Kremlin tranferred from Russia to Ukraine at a
time when the collapse of the Soviet state was unthinkable.
NATO AWACs surveillance planes were beginning flights over
Poland and Romania to monitor events in Ukraine and the U.S.
navy was preparing for exercises in the Black Sea with NATO
allies Bulgaria and Romania over the next few days.
Yatseniuk, who said he supported efforts to set up a
"contact group" of major powers to resolve the crisis, accused
Russia of seeking to undermine the world security system:
"This is not a two-sided conflict. These are actions by the
Russian Federation aimed at undermining the system of global
security," he told parliament.
NATIONAL GUARD
Acting president Oleksander Turchinov said the National
Security and Defence council had decided to raise a new National
Guard among veterans. He accused Yanukovich of leaving the
military in such a poor state that it had to be built
"effectively from scratch".
The acting defence minister said Ukraine had not been
prepared for military confrontration with Russia. Having
mobilised its forces, he said the country had only 6,000
combat-ready infantry out of a nominal infantry force of 41,000
-compared to over 200,000 Russian troops on its eastern borders.
Turchinov warned against provoking Russian action, saying
that would play into Moscow's hands. The National Guard, based
on existing Interior Ministry forces, would "defend citizens
from criminals and from internal or external aggression".
A partial mobilisation would begin of volunteers drawn from
those with previous military experience, he said.
Yatseniuk said the government was doing all it could to
finance pay and equipment for the armed forces, but that Kiev
needed help from Western guarantors of its security.
Western powers have been careful to note that Ukraine, not
being a member of NATO, has no automatic claim on the alliance
to defend it. But Yatseniuk said the principles of its 1994
nuclear disarmament pact entitled it to expect assistance.
"What does the current military aggression of the Russian
Federation on Ukrainian territory mean?" he said.
"It means that a country which voluntarily gave up nuclear
weapons, rejected nuclear status and received guarantees from
the world's leading countries is left defenceless and alone in
the face of a nuclear state that is armed to the teeth.
"I say this to our Western partners: if you do not provide
guarantees, which were signed in the Budapest Memorandum, then
explain how you will persuade Iran or North Korea to give up
their status as nuclear states."
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets, Pavel Polityuk,
Richard Balmforth and Ron Popeski in Kiev; Writing by Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Ron Popeski)