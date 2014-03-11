(Adds detail on diplomacy, referendum, situation in Crimea)
* Amid military standoff, Crimea prepares for vote
* Ukraine beefs up forces, seeks Western aid against Russia
* War of words continues over Crimea secession referendum
* Ukrainian PM chides West over nuclear disarmament treaty
By Andrew Osborn and Alastair Macdonald
SEVASTOPOL/KIEV, March 11 Ukraine's government
appealed for Western help on Tuesday to stop Moscow annexing
Crimea but the Black Sea peninsula, overrun by Russian troops,
seemed fixed on a course that could formalise rule from Moscow
within days.
With their own troops in Crimea effectively prisoners in
their bases, the new authorities in Kiev painted a sorry picture
of the military bequeathed them by the pro-Moscow president
overthrown two weeks ago. They announced the raising of a new
National Guard to be drawn from volunteers among veterans.
The prime minister, heading for talks at the White House and
United Nations, told parliament in Kiev he wanted the United
States and Britain, as guarantors of a 1994 treaty that saw
Ukraine give up its Soviet nuclear weapons, to intervene both
diplomatically and militarily to fend off Russian "aggression".
But despite NATO reconnaissance aircraft patrolling the
Polish and Romanian borders and U.S. naval forces preparing for
exercises in the Black Sea, Western powers have made clear that,
as when ex-Soviet Georgia lost territory in fighting in 2008,
they have no appetite for risking turning the worst East-West
crisis since the Cold War into a military conflict with Moscow.
Diplomacy seemed restricted to a war of words. The U.S. and
Russian foreign ministers did speak by telephone. But the U.S.
State Department said Moscow's position offered no room for
negotiation and the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement
condemning U.S. financial aid to the "illegitimate regime" in
Kiev, which it calls ultra-nationalists with "Nazi" links.
That language echoed ousted Ukrainian president Viktor
Yanukovich, who gave a news conference in Russia insisting that
he was still the legitimate head of state. Toppled by protests
sparked by his rejection of closer ties with the European Union
in favour of a deal from Russian President Vladimir Putin,
Yanukovich blamed his enemies for provoking Crimean secession.
Parliament in Kiev, whose position is backed by Western
governments, dismisses plans for a referendum on Sunday to unite
the region with Russia as illegitimate and resolved on Tuesday
to dissolve Crimea's regional assembly if by Wednesday it had
not scrapped the plebiscite. There seems no chance that it will.
Moscow, which to widespread scorn denies its troops have any
role in the takeover of the once Russian-ruled region, says
people in Crimea, a small majority of whom are ethnic Russians,
should have the right to secede. It has made much of
anti-Russian sentiment among some Ukrainian nationalists -
though many native Russian speakers in Ukraine are wary of
Putin.
SANCTIONS, REFERENDUM
U.S. lawmakers are preparing sanctions against Russia and
European Union leaders could impose penalties, such as bans on
visas for key officials, as early as Monday.
By then, however, Crimea could already have voted - in a
referendum not recognised by Kiev or the West - to seek union
with Russia. The ballot paper offers no option to retain the
status quo of autonomy within Ukraine.
Voters among the two million population must choose either
direct union with Moscow or restoring an old constitution that
made Crimea sovereign with ties to Ukraine. On Tuesday, the
regional assembly passed a resolution that a sovereign Crimea
would sever links to Kiev and join Russia anyway.
The Russian parliament has already approved the accession in
principle of Crimea, which was handed to Ukraine by Soviet
rulers 60 years ago. Still, it is not clear whether or how soon
Putin would formalise such a union as he engages in a complex
confrontation with the West for geostrategic advantage.
In disputes with Georgia, Russia has granted recognition to
small breakaway states on its borders, a process critics view as
annexation in all but name. It fiercely criticised Western
recognition of the independence of Kosovo from its ally Serbia -
a process which Crimea's parliament nonetheless cited as a legal
precedent for its own forthcoming declaration of independence.
There seems little chance that Crimea's new leaders, who
emerged after Yanukovich's overthrow as Russian-backed forces
took control of the peninsula, will fail to get the result they
want. A boycott by ethnic Tatars, 12 percent of the regional
population and deeply wary after centuries of persecution by
Moscow, will have little effect as there is no minimum turnout.
In Sevastopol, the Crimean home port of Russia's Black Sea
Fleet, Valery Medvedev, the chairman of the city's electoral
commission, made no pretence at concealing his own preference:
"We're living through historic times. Sevastopol would love
to fulfil its dream of joining Russia. I want to be part of
Russia and I'm not embarrassed to say that," he told reporters.
There is little sign of campaigning by those opposed to the
government line. Billboards in Sevastopol urge people to vote
and offer a choice of two images of Crimea - one in the colours
of the Russian flag, the other emblazoned with a swastika.
UKRAINIAN TROOPS
It is unclear whether thousands of Ukrainian servicemen,
many of whom are native Crimeans but are effectively trapped on
their bases and ships by Russian troops and local militia
allies, will take part in the referendum.
One sailor, who declined to be named, said he would only
vote if he got the order from his commander to do so, a position
echoed by many other servicemen spoken to by Reuters. They all
said they would vote for Crimea to remain part of Ukraine.
Elena Prokhina, an ethnic Russian planning to vote for union
with Moscow, said she feared the referendum could lead to
conflict with others in Ukraine, notably nationalists in the
Ukrainian-speaking west of the country of 46 million.
"Knowing what I know about the fanaticism of the western
Ukrainians, we will have to defend our rights after the
referendum," she said. "They won't just let us leave."
Around Sevastopol, Ukrainian military facilities remained
under virtual siege on Tuesday. At an air defence base outside
Sevastopol, dozens of men who looked like Russian soldiers were
camping outside the gate, while an armed Ukrainian serviceman
could be seen pacing the base's roof keeping a wary eye on them.
In the port, two Ukrainian warships remained on alert but
unable to set sail because of Russian vessels and a cable strung
across the harbour by Russian forces. Relatives of the sailors
come to the dockside every day to converse and provide food.
A Ukrainian officer said there was a fragile understanding
between the two fleets not to escalate the situation, but he
said nerves were frayed: "The Russians have not troubled us
until now," he said. "But all it takes is one order and they
will open fire. We won't be able to hold out long".
CALL FOR HELP
In parliament, the acting defence minister said that of some
41,000 infantry mobilised last week, Ukraine could field only
about 6,000 combat-ready troops, compared to over 200,000
Russians deployed on the country's eastern borders. The prime
minister said the air force was outnumbered 100 to one.
Acting president Oleksander Turchinov warned against
provoking Russia, saying that would play into Moscow's hands, as
he announced plans to mobilise a National Guard, though he gave
little detail of its size or expected functions.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk, who will visit the White
House and United Nations Security Council this week, said the
1994 treaty under which Ukraine agreed to give up its Soviet
nuclear weapons obliged Russia to remove troops from Crimea and
also meant Western powers should defend Ukraine's sovereignty.
"What does the current military aggression of the Russian
Federation on Ukrainian territory mean?" he said.
"It means that a country which voluntarily gave up nuclear
weapons, rejected nuclear status and received guarantees from
the world's leading countries is left defenceless and alone in
the face of a nuclear state that is armed to the teeth.
"I say this to our Western partners: if you do not provide
guarantees, which were signed in the Budapest Memorandum, then
explain how you will persuade Iran or North Korea to give up
their status as nuclear states."
Parliament passed a resolution he had proposed calling on
the United States and Britain, co-signatories with Russia of
that treaty to "fulfil their obligations ... and take all
possible diplomatic, political, economic and military measures
urgently to end the aggression and preserve the independence,
sovereignty and existing borders of Ukraine".
But Western powers have been careful to note that Ukraine,
not being a member of NATO, has no automatic claim on their help
and Ukrainian officials gave no details on what they hoped for.
The wording of the 1994 treaty indicates that help is only
required if Ukraine is threatened by a nuclear attack.
