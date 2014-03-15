* Poll expected to transfer control of Crimea to Russia
* Ukraine new rulers accuse Kremlin agents of fomenting
trouble
* Ukrainians say they repel new Russian incursion near
Crimea
By Richard Balmforth and Mike Collett-White
KIEV/SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 15 Pro-Russian
leaders in Crimea made final preparations on Saturday for a
referendum widely expected to transfer control of the Black Sea
region from Ukraine to Moscow, despite an outcry and threat of
sanctions from the West.
Russia vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution
that declared the referendum invalid, as Ukraine's defence
ministry said it scrambled aircraft and paratroops to confront a
Russian encroachment beyond Crimea's regional boundary.
Ukraine's new rulers accused "Kremlin agents" of fomenting
deadly violence in the Russian-speaking east and urged people
not to respond to provocations Kiev fears Moscow may use to
justify further incursions its takeover of Crimea. Russia issued
a new statement saying it was ready to protect Ukrainians from
nationalist militants it said were threatening eastern cities.
Sunday's vote in Crimea, dismissed by Kiev and Western
governments as illegal, has triggered the worst East-West crisis
since the Cold War and marks a new peak in turmoil in Ukraine
that goes back to November when now ousted President Viktor
Yanukovich walked out on a trade deal with the European Union.
Though the situation was calm on the Black Sea peninsula
itself on Saturday ahead of the vote, tensions remained high in
eastern Ukraine where two people were killed in Kharkiv late on
Friday.
Crimean Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, whose election in a
closed session of the regional parliament is not recognised by
Kiev, said there were enough security personnel to ensure the
poll would be safe.
"I think we have enough people - more than 10,000 in the
self-defence forces, more than 5,000 in different units of the
Interior Ministry and the security services of the Crimean
Republic," he told reporters.
In Kiev, the Ukrainian parliament voted to dissolve the
Crimean regional assembly which has organised the referendum and
backs union with Russia.
And on Kiev's Independence Square or Maidan - lodestar of
the revolt against the Moscow-backed Yanukovich - hundreds of
people chanted "Crimea is Ukraine! Crimeans, we support you!"
One Ukrainian nationalist leader in the Kiev legislature
said the Crimean assembly must be sanctioned to discourage
separatist movements in the mainly Russian-speaking east.
Aksyonov and Moscow do not officially recognise that Russian
troops have taken control of Crimea, and say that thousands of
unidentified armed men visible across the region belong to
"self-defence" groups created to ensure stability.
But the Russian military has done little to hide the arrival
of thousands of soldiers, along with trucks, armoured vehicles
and artillery. Masked gunmen surrounding Ukrainian military
bases in Crimea have identified themselves as Russian troops.
"REAL DANGER" OF INVASION
Moscow leases the Crimean port of Sevastopol from Kiev to
station its Black Sea Fleet. Under the deal it can station up to
25,000 troops there but there movements are restricted onshore.
Polling stations will open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Sunday
and close 12 hours later. Preliminary results are expected
within hours of polls closing on Sunday night.
Crimea's electorate of 1.5 million, according to a format of
the ballot paper issued last week, will choose between one of
two options - but both imply Russian control of the peninsula.
Many of the ethnic Russians who have a majority on the
peninsula seem likely to back the first option on the ballot,
union with Russia, if only for economic reasons. A second option
is independence, initially within Ukraine, that Crimea's new
leaders say they will use as a basis for accepting Russian rule.
Ethnic Tatars, Sunni Muslims of Turkic origin who make up 12
percent of Crimea's population, have said they will boycott the
referendum, despite promises by the authorities to give them
financial aid and proper land rights.
Acting Ukrainian president Oleksander Turchinov referred to
three deaths in two days in two eastern cities - Donetsk and
Kharkiv - and said there was "a real danger" of invasion by
Russian troops across Ukraine's eastern border.
Populations of both cities have large numbers of Russian-
speakers, significant since Russian President Vladimir Putin has
vowed to protect ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers in
Ukraine. His foreign ministry said on Saturday it would consider
requests from people in Ukraine for protection - similar
language to that used to justify Moscow's move in Crimea.
Addressing members of Yanukovich's party, Turchinov said:
"You know as well as we do who is organising mass protests in
eastern Ukraine - it is Kremlin agents who are organising and
funding them, who are causing people to be murdered."
Two men, described by police as pro-Russian demonstrators,
were shot dead in a fight in Kharkiv late on Friday. A Ukrainian
nationalist was stabbed to death when pro-Russia and pro-Ukraine
demonstrators clashed in Donetsk on Thursday.
Turchinov, quoted by local media, closed the parliamentary
session by saying: "The situation is very dangerous. I'm not
exaggerating. There is a real danger from threats of invasion of
Ukrainian territory and we will reconvene on Monday at 10."
DEFENDING "COMPATRIOTS"
Russia has refused to recognise the new Western-backed
interim administration in Kiev. Its foreign ministry unnerved
the new authorities in Kiev by saying clashes in Donetsk showed
Ukrainians had lost control of the situation there.
Ukraine's interior minister accused ousted president Viktor
Yanukovich of promoting unrest with "extremist Russian forces".
Arsen Avakov issued an appeal on Facebook: "Don't let them
manipulate you! Stop this hysteria ... This isn't a game of toy
soldiers - this is a real conflict and people's real lives."
Two men, aged 21 and 30, were killed in Kharkiv by buckshot
late on Friday when pro-Russian demonstrators besieged an office
of the far-right Ukrainian nationalist group Right Sector, which
rose to prominence fighting riot police in Kiev over the winter.
Police said 32 Right Sector activists and six pro-Russian
demonstrators were detained and a number of weapons seized.
Kharkiv governor Ihor Baluta, newly appointed by the interim
authorities in Kiev, said the "well-planned provocation by
pro-Russian activists" began when unidentified men in a minibus
provoked a confrontation with pro-Russia demonstrators and then
drove off. When pursuing demonstrators caught up with the
vehicle, it was parked outside the nationalists' building.
The Right Sector spokesman, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine news
agency, said his group had taken no part in the initial clash
and believed the minibus was left outside its office by others.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had information that
armed Right Sector militants were opening an "eastern front" and
planning to reinforce their activists in eastern cities.
Western powers, preparing economic sanctions against Russia
over Crimea, largely dismiss Russia's characterisation of the
new authorities in Kiev as the successors of Nazi-allied
Ukrainian forces which fought the Red Army in World War Two.
Authorities in Kharkiv banned political gatherings that were
planned in the city over the weekend. In Donetsk, hundreds of
people rallied in Lenin Square, flying Russian flags and calling
for a referendum in the region similar to that in Crimea.
In Moscow, a large crowd estimated by witnesses at some
30,000 demonstrated against Russia's action in Ukraine, the
biggest protest against Putin in two years. At a smaller rally,
people chanted "Crimea is Russia!" and "No to fascism!"