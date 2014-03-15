* Poll expected to transfer control of Crimea to Russia
* Ukraine rulers accuse Kremlin agents of fomenting trouble
* Ukrainians say they confront Russian incursion near Crimea
By Richard Balmforth and Mike Collett-White
KIEV/SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 15 Pro-Russian
leaders in Crimea made final preparations on Saturday for a
referendum widely expected to transfer control of the Black Sea
region from Ukraine to Moscow, despite an outcry and threat of
sanctions from the West.
Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that
declared the referendum invalid, as Ukraine's defence ministry
scrambled aircraft and paratroopers to confront what it said was
a Russian encroachment just beyond Crimea's formal regional
boundary.
Ukraine's new rulers accused "Kremlin agents" of fomenting
violence in the Russian-speaking east of the country. They urged
people not to respond to provocations that Kiev fears Moscow may
use to justify further incursions after its takeover of Crimea.
Russia issued a new statement saying it was ready to protect
Ukrainians from nationalist militants who it said were
threatening eastern cities.
Sunday's vote in Crimea, dismissed as illegal by Kiev and
Western governments, has triggered the worst East-West crisis
since the Cold War. It also marks a new peak in turmoil in
Ukraine that goes back to November, when the now-ousted
president, Viktor Yanukovich, walked away from a trade deal with
the European Union.
"This annexation ... goes beyond Ukraine. It concerns us
all," France's U.N. ambassador said after the Security Council
vote. U.S. President Barack Obama is sending Vice President Joe
Biden with a message of reassurance to Poland, a former Soviet
bloc state, and the Baltic states, which until 1991 were ruled
by Moscow.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted there should be no
new Cold War in an age of globalisation and economic
interdependence: "We hope with all our heart that both we and
our partners have enough political wisdom and sense of political
realism to avoid sliding into an even deeper confrontation."
A U.S. guided-missile destroyer is extending exercises in
the Black Sea. Along with NATO air patrols on Ukraine's western
border, such manoeuvres aim to send signals of resolve.
EASTERN TENSIONS
Though the situation was calm in Crimea ahead of the vote,
tensions remained high in eastern Ukraine, where two people were
killed in Kharkiv late on Friday.
Crimean Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov, whose election in a
closed session of the regional parliament is not recognised by
Kiev, said there were enough security personnel to ensure the
poll would be safe.
"I think we have enough people - more than 10,000 in the
self-defence forces, more than 5,000 in different units of the
Interior Ministry and the security services of the Crimean
Republic," he told reporters.
In Kiev, the Ukrainian parliament voted to dissolve Crimea's
regional assembly, which has organised the referendum and backs
union with Russia. But the move was symbolic, as Kiev has lost
both political and military control of the peninsula.
On Kiev's Independence Square or Maidan - heart of the
revolt against the Moscow-backed Yanukovich - hundreds of people
chanted "Crimea is Ukraine! Crimeans, we support you!"
Aksyonov and Moscow do not officially acknowledge that
Russian troops have taken control of Crimea. They say that
thousands of unidentified armed men, visible across the region,
belong to "self-defence" groups created to ensure stability.
But the Russian military has done little to hide the arrival
of thousands of soldiers, along with trucks, armoured vehicles
and artillery. Masked gunmen surrounding Ukrainian military
bases in Crimea have identified themselves as Russian troops.
Ukraine's military said it confronted Russian forces which
crossed Crimea's regional border on a remote sand spit, some 30
km (20 miles) off the mainland. Crimea's separatist government
said these were its own 'self-defence forces', which had moved
to defend a gas pumping station.
Ukrainian officials said no shots were exchanged.
"REAL DANGER" OF INVASION
Moscow leases the Crimean port of Sevastopol from Kiev to
station its Black Sea Fleet. Under the deal it can station up to
25,000 troops there but their movements are restricted onshore.
Polling stations will open at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Sunday
and close 12 hours later. Preliminary results are expected
within hours of polls closing on Sunday night.
Crimea's electorate of 1.5 million will choose between two
options - but both imply Russian control of the peninsula.
Many of the ethnic Russians who form the majority on the
peninsula seem likely to back the first choice on the ballot,
union with Russia, if only for economic reasons. A second option
is independence, initially within Ukraine, that Crimea's new
leaders say they will use as a basis for accepting Russian rule.
Ethnic Tatars - Sunni Muslims of Turkic origin who make up
12 percent of Crimea's population - have said they will boycott
the referendum, despite promises by the authorities to give them
financial aid and proper land rights.
Acting Ukrainian president Oleksander Turchinov referred to
three deaths in two days in two eastern cities - Donetsk and
Kharkiv - and said there was "a real danger" of invasion by
Russian troops across Ukraine's eastern border.
Both cities have large numbers of Russian-speakers -
significant since Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to
protect ethnic Russians and Russian-speakers in Ukraine. His
foreign ministry said on Saturday it would consider requests
from people in Ukraine for protection - similar language to that
used to justify Moscow's move in Crimea.
Addressing members of Yanukovich's party, Turchinov said:
"You know as well as we do who is organising mass protests in
eastern Ukraine - it is Kremlin agents who are organising and
funding them, who are causing people to be murdered."
Two men, described by police as pro-Russian demonstrators,
were shot dead in a fight in Kharkiv late on Friday. A Ukrainian
nationalist was stabbed to death when pro-Russia and pro-Ukraine
demonstrators clashed in Donetsk on Thursday.
Turchinov told parliament: "There is a real danger from
threats of invasion of Ukrainian territory."
DEFENDING "COMPATRIOTS"
Russia has refused to recognise the new Western-backed
interim administration in Kiev. Its foreign ministry unnerved
the new authorities in Kiev by saying clashes in Donetsk showed
Ukrainians had lost control of the situation there.
Ukraine's interior minister accused ousted president
Yanukovich of promoting unrest with "extremist Russian forces".
Arsen Avakov issued an appeal on Facebook: "Don't let them
manipulate you! ... This isn't a game of toy soldiers."
Two men, aged 21 and 30, were killed in Kharkiv by buckshot
late on Friday when pro-Russian demonstrators besieged an office
of the far-right Ukrainian nationalist group Right Sector, which
rose to prominence fighting riot police in Kiev over the winter.
Police said 32 Right Sector activists and six pro-Russian
demonstrators were detained and a number of weapons seized.
Kharkiv governor Ihor Baluta, newly appointed by the interim
authorities in Kiev, called the incident a "well-planned
provocation by pro-Russian activists".
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had information that
armed Right Sector militants were opening an "eastern front" and
planning to reinforce their activists in eastern cities.
Western powers, preparing economic sanctions against Russia
over Crimea, largely dismiss Russia's characterisation of the
new authorities in Kiev as the successors of Nazi-allied
Ukrainian forces which fought the Red Army in World War Two.
Authorities in Kharkiv banned political gatherings that were
planned in the city over the weekend. In Donetsk, hundreds of
people rallied in Lenin Square, flying Russian flags and calling
for a referendum in the region similar to that in Crimea.
In Moscow, a large crowd estimated by witnesses at some
30,000 demonstrated against Russia's action in Ukraine, in the
biggest protest against Putin in two years - a sign his moves
against Ukrainian leaders brought to power by street protests
might be a rallying point for the jaded Russian opposition.