By Natalia Zinets and Alexei Anishchuk
KIEV/MOSCOW, April 11 Russian President Vladimir
Putin tried to ease European fears of gas supply cuts on Friday
after Brussels said it would stand with the new authorities in
Kiev if the Kremlin carries out a threat to turn off the tap to
Ukraine.
Russia, which last month angered Western powers by annexing
Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, has raised the price it charges Kiev
for gas and said it owes Moscow $2.2 billion in unpaid bills.
That has raised the spectre of previous "gas wars", when
rows between the two former Soviet states led to problems with
onward supplies to western Europe. A repeat of that scenario
could hurt Russia as well as EU customers for its gas because
Moscow depends for its public revenues on selling gas in Europe.
"I want to say again: We do not intend and do not plan to
shut off the gas for Ukraine," Putin said in televised comments
at a meeting of his advisory Security Council. "We guarantee
fulfilment of all our obligations to our European consumers."
The stand-off, precipitated by the overthrow of the
Moscow-backed Ukrainian president after he rejected closer ties
to the European Union, has brought Russia's relations with the
West to their most fraught since the end of the Cold War in
1991.
In a sign of efforts to calm tempers, aides to EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton confirmed a meeting next Thursday
involving Russia and Ukraine with Ashton and U.S. officials.
After Russian troops took over Crimea last month, officials
with the NATO military alliance said Moscow was massing forces
on the border with mainly Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine,
possibly as a prelude to seizing more parts of the country.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied on Friday that
this was the Kremlin's intention.
"We cannot have such a desire. It contradicts the core
interests of the Russian Federation. We want Ukraine to be whole
within its current borders, but whole with full respect for the
regions," state-run RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.
The Kremlin intervened in Crimea after President Viktor
Yanukovich was pushed out following weeks of protests in the
capital that turned bloody in mid-February. He was replaced by a
government that wants close ties with the West, but which Moscow
says is illegitimate and discriminates against Russian-speakers.
Russia's chief prosecutor said on Friday Moscow would not
extradite Yanukovich, whom he called Ukraine's "legitimate
president", to face murder charges over protesters' deaths.
REVERSE FLOWS
Though tension was still high around eastern Ukraine, where
pro-Russian activists this week seized public buildings in two
cities, the focus of the stand-off between Moscow and the West
appeared to be moving towards the vexed issue of gas.
Saying the EU would stand together, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said member states would make a common response to a
letter Putin has sent to European gas importers raising the
prospect of cutting off supplies to Ukraine.
"There is good reason to take this letter as an opportunity
to deliver a joint European response," she said in Greece, which
relies heavily on Moscow for gas. "We want to be good customers
and we want to be able to rely on Russian gas supplies."
Merkel's finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble and Russian
counterpart Anton Siluanov met during international talks in
Washington. Siluanov said Germany was interested in a rapid
resolution of the gas dispute - and in Ukraine paying its debts.
A large proportion of Europe's gas is pumped from Russia via
Ukraine's territory.
Moscow has said it will cut off supplies to Ukraine if it
fails to pay what it owes. But Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri
Prodan told parliament the EU would stand by with Kiev to blunt
the impact of any cut-off or reduction in supplies to Ukraine.
"Ukraine cannot pay such a political, uneconomic price,"
Prodan said.
If Moscow were to scale back deliveries of natural gas to
Ukraine, the effects would be unpredictable.
EU states have said they will reverse the flow of pipelines
that deliver Russian gas to them, pumping fuel back towards
Ukraine. The volumes involved are small, but they would mitigate
a Russian cut-off.
"We are negotiating with the European Union about reverse
deliveries into Ukraine," Prodan said. "We will make gas
purchases from reverse flows urgently, on the conditions offered
by European gas companies."
Officials in Kiev said these would be Germany's RWE
and France's GDF Suez. Pipeline operators
from Ukraine and its western neighbour Slovakia will meet on
Tuesday to resolve technical issues.
Brussels has also said it would prevent Russia from shipping
extra gas to EU customers via pipelines that go around Ukraine
to make up for deliveries disrupted by any cut-off to Ukraine.
In effect, this raises the stakes for Russia; if it wants to
reduce supplies to Ukraine, it will also end up disrupting
deliveries to its EU customers as well. That would serve to
speed up European steps to diversify away from Russian gas.
European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told
Austria's ORF radio he was working on a plan to help Ukraine pay
its gas bills to ensure its debts do not rise.
BESIEGED PROTESTERS
In eastern Ukraine, government buildings in the cities of
Donetsk and Luhansk were still being occupied by pro-Russian
protesters who want their regions to split from Kiev.
On Friday, a deadline set by the Kiev authorities for the
protesters to end their occupation expired, but there was no
sign of action from the Ukrainian police to force them out.
Ukrainian officials, calling it a repeat of the "Crimean
scenario" say Russia may send in troops to the eastern regions
on the pretext of protecting those protesters from persecution
by Kiev, an allegation Moscow denies.
Arseny Yatseniuk, prime minister of an interim government
that is holding a presidential election on May 25, visited
Donetsk and renewed promises of constitutional change to give
regions devolved finance and other powers.
Kiev is resisting calls, backed by Moscow, for full-blown
"federalism" that it fears would break up the state altogether.
Yatseniuk also warned those occupying the buildings that the
authorities could force them out if they refused to surrender.
In their latest telephone contact, Russian foreign minister
Lavrov asked U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to urge
Yatseniuk not to use force and to negotiate with the activists.
On a visit to Bulgaria, a NATO and EU member that retains
close cultural ties to Moscow, NATO Secretary General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen said Russia must withdraw its troops from the
Ukrainian border and enter into sincere dialogue with the West.
The Western defence alliance presented satellite photographs
on Thursday that it said showed Russian deployments of 40,000
troops near the Ukrainian frontier along with tanks, other
armoured vehicles, artillery and aircraft ready for action.
Russia said it was normal military activity, not preparation
for any attack. But in a mark of concern, Ukraine said it was
not demobilising army conscripts who had finished their service.
