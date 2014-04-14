(Updates with U.N. Security Council meeting under way)
* Ukraine gives separatists until 0600 GMT Monday to lay
down arms
* Kiev angered by death of officer, wounding of others at
roadblock
* U.N. Security Council is meeting at Russia's request
* Britain says Russia has tens of thousands of troops near
Ukrainian border
* Russia warns Kiev not to use force against militants
By Conor Humphries and Louis Charbonneau
KIEV/UNITED NATIONS, April 13 The United Nations
Security Council held an emergency session on Sunday night to
discuss the escalating crisis in Ukraine, just hours before a
deadline by Kiev for pro-Russian separatists to disarm by Monday
morning or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" by its
armed forces.
The Council began meeting at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT on Monday) at
Russia's request after Moscow called Kiev's plans to mobilise
the army to put down a rebellion by pro-Russian militants in
eastern Ukraine "criminal."
Britain's U.N. ambassador said Russia had massed tens of
thousands of well-equipped troops near the Ukrainian border in
addition to the 25,000 troops it recently moved into Crimea,
which Moscow seized last month.
"Satellite images show that there are between 35,000 and
40,000 Russian troops in the vicinity of the border with Ukraine
equipped with combat aircraft, tanks, artillery and logistical
support units," Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said.
"This is in addition to the 25,000 Russia troops based
illegally in Crimea," Lyall Grant added in his speech during the
U.N. emergency meeting.
Angered by the death of a state security officer and the
wounding of two comrades near the flashpoint eastern city of
Slaviansk, Ukrainian acting president Oleksander Turchinov gave
rebels occupying state buildings until 0600 GMT to lay down
their weapons.
"The National Security and Defence Council has decided to
launch a full-scale anti-terrorist operation involving the armed
forces of Ukraine," Turchinov said in an address to the nation.
He blamed Russia, which annexed Ukraine's Crimea region when
Moscow-backed former president Viktor Yanukovich fled after
months of pro-Western protests, for being behind the rash of
rebellions across Russian-speaking towns in eastern Ukraine.
"We will not allow Russia to repeat the Crimean scenario in
the eastern regions of Ukraine," Turchinov said.
The deadline and the standoff with Russian troops at the
border have raised fears of a military confrontation with
Moscow.
The head of Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said
government forces would respond ruthlessly if pro-Russian
separatists opened fire.
"If they open fire, we will annihilate them. There should be
no doubt about this," Valentyn Nalyvaichenko said in a televised
interview.
Russia's Foreign Ministry called the planned military
operation a "criminal order" and said the West should bring its
allies in Ukraine's government under control.
"It is now the West's responsibility to prevent civil war in
Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.
The 15-nation council has held numerous emergency meetings
on Ukraine but has been incapable of taking any concrete action
because of Russia's sharp disagreements with the United States
and Europe.
Earlier, the American ambassador to the U.N., Samantha
Power, said on ABC's "This Week" that the United States was
prepared to step up sanctions against Moscow if pro-Russian
military actions in eastern Ukraine continued.
"The president has made clear that, depending on Russian
behavior, sectoral sanctions in energy, banking, mining could be
on the table, and there's a lot in between," she added.
Ukraine has repeatedly said the rebellions are inspired and
directed by the Kremlin. But action to dislodge the armed
militants risks tipping the stand-off into a new, dangerous
phase as Moscow has warned it will protect the region's
Russian-speakers if they come under attack.
One Ukrainian state security officer was killed and five
were wounded on the government side in Sunday's operation in
Slaviansk, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said. "There were dead
and wounded on both sides," he wrote on his Facebook page.
WELL ORGANISED ATTACKERS
The separatists are holed up in the local headquarters of
the police and of the state security service, while others have
erected road blocks around Slaviansk, about 150 km (90 miles)
from the Russian border.
Kiev accuses the Kremlin of trying to undermine the
legitimacy of presidential elections on May 25 that aim to set
Ukraine back on a normal path after months of turmoil.
However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Kiev
was "demonstrating its inability to take responsibility for the
fate of the country" and warned that any use of force against
Russian speakers "would undermine the potential for
cooperation", including talks due to be held on Thursday between
Russia, Ukraine, the United States and the European Union.
Relations between Russia and the West are at their worst
since the Cold War, due to the crisis that began when
Moscow-backed Yanukovich was pushed out by popular protests in
February.
Moscow then annexed Crimea from Ukraine, saying the Russian
population there was under threat. Some Western governments
believe the Kremlin is preparing a similar scenario for eastern
Ukraine, something Moscow has strenuously denied.
In Kramatorsk, about 15 km (9 miles) south of Slaviansk,
gunmen seized the police headquarters after a shootout with
police, a Reuters witness said.
The attackers were a well-organised unit of more than 20
men, wearing matching military fatigues and carrying automatic
weapons, who had arrived by bus. Video footage showed the men
taking orders from a commander. Their identity was unclear.
Their level of discipline and equipment was in contrast to
the groups which have occupied buildings so far in Ukraine. They
have been mostly civilians formed into informal militias with
mismatched uniforms.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department said pro-Russian
militants seizing government buildings in six cities in eastern
Ukraine on Saturday was an orchestrated operation reminiscent of
those conducted in Crimea before it was annexed by Russia.
"Many of the militants were outfitted in bullet-proof vests
and camouflage uniforms with insignia removed and carrying
Russian-origin weapons," it said in a note entitled "Evidence of
Russian Support for Destabilization of Ukraine."
"These operations bear many similarities to those that were
carried out in Crimea in late February and culminated in
Russia's illegal military intervention and purported annexation
of Crimea," the State Department note said.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen also expressed
concern about similarities in the appearance of some rebels to
that of the Russian troops who seized control in Crimea.
Calling on Russia to pull back its large number of troops,
including special forces, from the area around Ukraine's border,
he said in a statement: "Any further Russian military
interference, under any pretext, will only deepen Russia's
international isolation."
NATO has effectively ruled out military action over Ukraine,
which lies outside the Western alliance. However, Washington and
NATO leaders have made clear they would defend all 28 member
states, including former Soviet republics in the Baltic that are
seen as the most vulnerable to Russian pressure.
NATO allies have beefed up their air and sea firepower in
eastern Europe. The alliance has also cut off cooperation with
Russia and stepped up work with Ukraine, including advising its
military on reforms and promising to increase joint exercises.
With EU foreign ministers due to discuss the crisis in
Luxembourg on Monday, Britain called on Moscow to disown the
rebels.
The crisis over Ukraine could trigger a "gas war",
disrupting supplies of Russian natural gas to customers across
Europe. Moscow has said it may be forced to sever deliveries to
Ukraine - the transit route for much of Europe's gas - unless
Kiev settles its debts.
For now, though, the focus of the crisis is in eastern
Ukraine, the country's industrial heartland, where many people
feel a close affinity with neighbouring Russia.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Grove in Slaviansk, Ukraine,
Natalia Zinets in Kiev, Alessandra Prentice in Moscow, William
James in London, Adrian Croft in Brussels and Lour Charbonneau
at the United Nations; Writing by Christian Lowe, Richard
Balmforth, David Stamp and Sandra Maler; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)