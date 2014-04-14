* Acting president warns of major military crackdown on
rebels
* Calls on them to surrender their arms
* But as deadline passes, no sign of rebels complying
* Fears of further confrontation with Russia
SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 14 Towns in eastern
Ukraine on Monday braced for military action from government
forces after Kiev gave pro-Russian separatists a 9 a.m. (0600
GMT) deadline to disarm and end their occupation of state
buildings or face a major "anti-terrorist" operation.
As the deadline passed, a Reuters reporter in the flashpoint
city of Slaviansk, where armed men had seized two government
buildings, said there was no outward sign the rebels were
complying with the ultimatum.
Angered by the death of a state security officer and the
wounding of two comrades near Slaviansk, acting president
Oleksander Turchinov warned rebels on Sunday that a full-scale
security operation, including the army, would be unleashed
unless they met the deadline.
Turchinov and other leaders blame Russia, which annexed
Ukraine's Crimea region when Moscow-backed former president
Viktor Yanukovich fled after months of pro-Western protests, for
inspiring and organising a rash of rebellions in Slaviansk and
other Russian-speaking towns in eastern Ukraine.
"We will not allow Russia to repeat the Crimean scenario in
the eastern regions of Ukraine," Turchinov said on Sunday night.
The crisis has brought relations between Russia and the West
to their lowest point since the end of the Cold War in 1991, and
also carry a risk of unleashing a "gas war" which could disrupt
energy supplies across Europe.
Use of force by Kiev's pro-Europe authorities could trigger
a fresh confrontation from Russia. Russia's foreign ministry
called the planned military operation a "criminal order" and
said the West should bring its allies in Ukraine's government
under control.
The United Nations Security Council held an emergency
session on Sunday night, and the United States warned that it
was likely to impose further sanctions on the Kremlin if the
escalation in eastern Ukraine continues.
In Slaviansk, a town of about 120,000 people where
separatists are occupying a three-storey police headquarters and
the offices of the state security service, there was tension in
the air as people tried to go about their normal daily business.
In front of the police headquarters occupied by the
separatists a group of about 40 people, who are there in
solidarity with the rebels, were warming themselves by blazing
fires from oil barrels.
Barricades closing off entry to the building were still
manned and there were no external signs of any surrender of
arms.
School and colleges have been closed and parents advised to
keep their children indoors.
Alexei Myzenko, a 38-year-old bank teller, was at work as
usual, but he said he and his wife had told their son, who is at
university in the eastern town of Kharkiv, not to attend
lectures on Monday.
"We didn't want anything to happen to him," said Myzenko.
"Of course, some people are afraid. But they are still lining up
to get their pensions," he said.
Myzenko said his wife, who is a teacher, had been called by
the town administration to tell her that school was cancelled
until further notice.
Iryna Zemlyanskaya, 62, who works as a pharmacist, said: "I
am going to work. They've promised to use force so many times
and have not done a single thing. No-one's even afraid anymore."
