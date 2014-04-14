* Acting president threatens major military crackdown on
rebels
* Rebels ignore call to surrender arms, new attack on town
in east
* EU to add more names to sanctions list
* Russian stocks and rouble fall sharply
(Adds column of Ukrainian forces seen near Slaviansk, call for
U.N. peacekeepers)
By Thomas Grove and Gabriela Baczynska
SLAVIANSK/DONETSK, Ukraine, April 14 Armed
pro-Russian separatists seized more buildings in eastern Ukraine
on Monday, expanding their control after the government failed
to follow through on threatened military crackdown leaving
Moscow's partisans essentially unopposed.
European foreign ministers agreed to widen sanctions against
Moscow and the White House said Washington was seeking ways to
impose more "costs" on Russia, for what Kiev and its Western
friends call a Russian plot to dismember Ukraine.
Rebels in the town of Slaviansk, where the authorities
failed to follow through with their announced "anti-terrorist"
operation, called for Russian President Vladimir Putin's help.
Ukraine's interim president Oleksander Turchinov said on
Monday the offensive against the rebels would still go ahead.
But in a sign of discord behind the scenes in Kiev, he sacked
the state security chief in charge of the operation.
In one of the first signs of a military deployment by Kiev's
forces, a Ukrainian column of two tanks and more than 20
armoured personnel carriers packed with paratroops was seen
about 70 km (50 miles) northwest of Slaviansk on Monday evening,
according to video journalist Maksim Dondyuk who filmed them.
In Donetsk, rebels holed up in the administrative
headquarters of a province that is home to 10 percent of
Ukraine's population said they planned to seize control of
infrastructure and the levers of state power. They have declared
an independent "People's Republic of Donetsk" and sought Putin's
protection if they are attacked.
Rebels have also seized buildings in around 10 other towns
and cities across other eastern provinces which form the
heartland of Ukraine's heavy industry.
In a bid to undercut the rebels' demands, Turchinov held out
the prospect of a countrywide referendum on the future shape of
the Ukrainian state. Pro-Russian secessionists want separate
referendums in their regions, which Kiev says is illegal.
The uprising in eastern Ukraine began eight days ago but has
accelerated sharply in the past 48 hours, with separatists
seizing ever more buildings, including arsenals filled with
weapons. They have met little opposition.
Kiev says the separatists are organised by Moscow, seeking
to repeat the seizure of the Crimea region, which Moscow
occupied and annexed last month.
Russia says the armed men are all locals acting on their
own, but Western officials say the uprising is too
well-coordinated to be entirely spontaneous, and bears too many
similarities to the Russian operation in Crimea.
"I don't think denials of Russian involvement have a shred
of credibility," British Foreign Minister William Hague said,
before a meeting with EU counterparts.
Hague later announced that the ministers had agreed to
expand a list of Russians barred from travelling or doing
business in the EU. Work would begin to come up with new names
for the sanctions list, Hague said.
In Washington, White House spokesman Jay Carney said
President Barak Obama would speak to Putin by phone later on
Monday. Washington is also planning to expand its sanctions
list. Russia has so far shrugged off targeted sanctions.
Moscow says it has the right to intervene to protect Russian
speakers in Ukraine, and has portrayed the people of the east as
under threat from gangs of Ukrainian-speaking "fascists". NATO
says Russia has tens of thousands of troops massed on the
frontier, able to capture eastern Ukraine within days.
ULTIMATUM EXPIRES
Turchinov had threatened to launch a military crackdown by 9
a.m., but as the deadline expired there was no sign of any
action in Slaviansk. A rebel leader, in an appeal issued through
journalists, asked Putin to "help us as much as you can".
The Kremlin said the Russian president was listening.
"Unfortunately, there's a great many such appeals coming
from the Eastern Ukrainian regions addressed directly to Putin
to intervene in this or that form," spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said. "The president is watching the developments in Eastern
Ukraine with great concern."
Also in Slaviansk, about 150 km (90 miles) from the Russian
border, a small airfield which was occupied by Ukrainian air
force planes on Sunday was empty on Monday and pro-separatist
forces said they were now in control of it.
Eastern Ukraine seems to be rapidly spinning out of the
control of the central government. The governor of Donetsk, a
multi-millionaire appointed by Kiev, has not been seen since
April 11. A man calling himself Donetsk's new police chief has
appeared wearing the orange and black separatist ribbon.
The Ukrainian defence ministry acknowledged that it has had
difficulty mobilising the armed forces in the east, where some
units have been blockaded in by rebellious locals.
"On some occasions we have lost the information war and
there have been blockades of our units. People don't understand
why they are coming," said acting Defence Minister Mykhailo
Koval. He said 26 members of a reconnaissance unit had been
blockaded for the past day and a half in Slaviansk.
"Negotiations are under way to free them to allow them to
link up with our main force."
In the town of Horlivka about 100 pro-Russian separatists
attacked the police headquarters on Monday. Video footage on
Ukrainian television showed an ambulance treating people
apparently injured in the attack.
Russia's foreign ministry called Turchinov's planned
military operation a "criminal order" and said the West should
bring its allies in Ukraine's government under control.
Turchinov's website said he told U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon he would welcome U.N. peacekeepers in Ukraine. The
proposal was rhetorical as no such deployment has been proposed
or could ever take place over Russia's Security Council veto.
The Ukraine crisis has led to the biggest confrontation
between Moscow and the West since the Cold War. Washington said
a Russian fighter aircraft had made 12 low altitude passes over
a U.S. warship in the Black Sea over the weekend, which it
called a "provocative and unprofessional Russian action".
Outside the Slaviansk city council offices stood a group of
about 12 armed men in matching camouflage fatigues with black
masks, one of whom was holding a Russian flag.
They said they were Cossacks - paramilitary fighters
descended from Tsarist-era patrolmen - but did not say where
from. One told Reuters: "The borders between Ukraine, Russia and
Belarus are artificial and we are here to take them away."
In Donetsk, leaders of the self-declared "People's Republic"
held a strategy meeting to plan their seizure of control of the
rest of the region's state functions.
"Everything from city cleaning to the sewage system, the
airport, railway stations, military... should be under your
control," one leader, Vladimir Makovich, told about two dozen
other senior separatists in a dark room on the top floor of the
11-storey government headquarters.
Over the past week, the rebels have turned the massive
Soviet-era building into a bastion for urban warfare. Barricades
crosscross the corridors and steel plates are welded to windows.
"We are ready for storming at any time. No matter what
happens, this building will not be given up," said Alexander
Zakharchenko, 38, commander of a paramilitary unit made up of
members of a martial arts club.
Turchinov's announcement he was sending in the army was the
first time the military has been activated in six months of
internal disorder. The plan implies a lack of confidence in the
30,000-strong interior ministry troops, partly discredited by
identification with ousted president Viktor Yanukovich.
Russian stocks and the rouble fell sharply on Monday,
reflecting fears of further Russian military intervention in
Ukraine and more western sanctions against Moscow.
Kiev is also facing economic disarray. The central bank
nearly doubled its overnight interest rate to 14.50 percent from
7.50 percent. Ukraine's hryvnia currency has lost 38 percent of
its value against the dollar this year.
Moscow has largely brushed off sanctions so far, which the
United States and Europe have explicitly designed to target only
a limited number of officials and avert wider economic harm.
(Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets and Richard Balmforth
in Kiev; Writing by Peter Graff)