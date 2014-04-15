* "Military operation begins" against separatists
By Gabriela Baczynska and Thomas Grove
KRAMATORSK/SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 15 (Reuters) -
U krainian forces launched a "special operation" on Tuesday
against separatist militia in the Russian-speaking East,
authorities said, although aside from a landing by airborne
troops the action was limited.
Soldiers disembarked from two helicopters at an airfield at
Kramatorsk, where reporters earlier heard gunfire that seemed to
prevent an air force plane from landing. The troops withdrew
into barracks after local civilians manning a barricade gave
them a hostile reception when they tried to leave the compound.
In Kiev, acting President Oleksander Turchinov declared a
much-needed victory over pro-Russian rebels by saying the air
base had been "liberated." But there was no sign of militants.
A senior Ukrainian officer told the unarmed crowd that he
had come to direct an "anti-terrorist operation" that Turchinov
announced earlier in the day, after more than a week of missed
deadlines set by Kiev for armed pro-Moscow activists to end
occupations of public buildings in some 10 places in the east.
But after a scuffle with some of the hundreds who chanted
hostility to the new Ukrainian authorities, some of them holding
Russian flags, the troops pulled back at dusk.
Ukraine's state security service said an "anti-terrorist"
operation was also in progress against separatists in the nearby
town of Slaviansk but there was no immediate evidence of action.
Nonetheless, Kiev's stated resolve to challenge militants it
says are orchestrated by the Kremlin, marked an escalation of
the deepest East-West crisis since the Cold War.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is seen by Western
diplomats as intent on reasserting Moscow's influence across
what was the Soviet Union and beyond, spoke by phone with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to Russia's Itar-Tass news
agency, saying, "The sharp escalation of the conflict puts the
country, in essence, on the verge of a civil war."
The standoff has raised fears in the West and in Kiev that
Russia might intervene militarily to "protect" Russian speakers
in eastern Ukraine, following its annexation of the Crimean
region last month in response to the overthrow of Moscow-backed
president Viktor Yanukovich following months of protests.
The Russian foreign ministry said it was "deeply concerned"
by what it said were reports of casualties in eastern Ukraine,
though it was unclear where any such incidents had taken place.
A spokesman for U.S. President Barack Obama said Ukraine's
government was obliged to respond to "provocations" in the east
but Washington was not considering sending arms to Kiev.
It was "seriously considering" adding to sanctions imposed
after the annexation of Crimea, the White House said, although
the State Department said such action was unlikely before a
meeting in Geneva on Thursday at which U.S., EU and Ukrainian
officials will try to persuade Russia to defuse the situation.
SHARES FALL
The reports of military action in eastern Ukraine caused
Russian shares to fall sharply, with the main Moscow indices
down about three percent.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gave a gloomy
assessment, apparently referring to the deaths of at least two
people on Sunday when Kiev unsuccessfully tried to regain
control in Slaviansk, 150 km (90 miles) from the Russian border.
"Blood has once again been spilt in Ukraine. The country is
on the brink of civil war," he said on his Facebook page.
Putin told U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon that Ukrainian
actions in the east were "anti-constitutional." A Kremlin
statement quoted him as saying he expected the U.N. and world
powers to issue a "clear condemnation" of Kiev.
Turchinov said an offensive he first announced on Sunday was
now in progress after days in which it failed to materialise.
"The anti-terrorist operation began during the night in the
north of Donetsk region. But it will take place in stages,
responsibly, in a considered way," he told parliament. "I stress
again: The aim of these operations is to defend the citizens of
Ukraine."
At least 15 armoured personnel carriers displaying Ukrainian
flags were parked by the side of a road around 50 km (30 miles)
north of Slaviansk, witnesses said.
Ukrainian troops wearing camouflage gear and armed with
automatic weapons and grenade-launchers were stationed nearby,
with a helicopter and several buses containing interior ministry
personnel near the road.
In Slaviansk itself, separatists have seized the local
headquarters of the police and state security service.
BARRICADES
Outside the police station, about a dozen civilians manned
barricades of tyres and wooden crates. A dozen or so armed
Cossacks - paramilitary fighters who claim descent from
Tsarist-era patrolmen - stood guard at the mayor's offices.
Shops were functioning as usual and bread supplies were normal.
In Kiev, a radical, pro-Russian candidate running for
Ukrainian presidential elections due next month was beaten up by
an angry crowd.
Moscow accuses Kiev of provoking the crisis by ignoring the
rights of citizens who use Russian as their first language, and
has promised to protect them from attack. Russia also stresses
the presence of far-right nationalists among Kiev's new rulers.
However, a United Nations report on Tuesday cast doubt on
whether Russian-speakers were seriously threatened, including
those in Crimea who voted to join Russia after Moscow forces had
already seized control of the Black Sea peninsula.
"Although there were some attacks against the ethnic Russian
community, these were neither systematic nor widespread," said
the report by the U.N. human rights office.
Russia called the report one-sided, politicised and
apparently fabricated.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen accused Moscow
of involvement in the rebellions. "It is very clear that
Russia's hand is deeply engaged in this," he told reporters.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied that Moscow
was stirring up the separatists in the east and southeast as a
possible prelude to repeating its annexation of Crimea. "Ukraine
is spreading lies that Russia is behind the actions in the
southeast," Lavrov said on a visit to China.
Moscow has demanded constitutional change in Ukraine to give
more powers to Russian-speaking areas, where most of the
country's heavy industry lies, while the rebels have demanded
Crimean-style referendums on secession in their regions.
Kiev opposes anything that might lead to the dismemberment
of the country. But in an attempt to undercut the rebels'
demands, Turchinov has held out the prospect of a nationwide
referendum on the future shape of the Ukrainian state.
REVERSE FLOWS
The crisis has also prompted fears that Moscow might turn
off gas supplies to Kiev, disrupting flows to the European
Union. Russian exporter Gazprom promised it would
remain a reliable supplier to the EU, but German energy company
RWE began deliveries to Ukraine on Tuesday - reversing
the usual east-west flow in one central European pipeline.
Central Europe's pipeline network is designed to carry
Russian gas westwards. But Polish operator Gaz-System said it
had reversed the flow to send back 4 million cubic metres per
day, the equivalent of 1.5 billion annually - a modest volume
compared with Ukraine's need for more than 50 billion.
Moscow has nearly doubled the price it charges Kiev this
year, and Putin has threatened to halt supplies if Kiev does not
repay more than $2 billion it owes to Gazprom. Putin has also
warned EU leaders that this could disrupt their supplies that
flow across Ukraine.
Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said it was ready to
pay in full for imported gas from Russia at $268.5 per 1,000
cubic metres, rather than the $485 Moscow has demanded, which is
more than it charges rich Western countries for its gas.
