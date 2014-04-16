(Adds likelihood of more U.S. sanctions, quote from Ukrainian
foreign minister)
* Setback for Kiev before four-way talks on Ukraine in
Geneva
* Pro-Russian rebels drive armoured vehicles into Slaviansk
* Moscow, Kiev trade charges of "civil war" and "terrorism"
By Gabriela Baczynska and Thomas Grove
KRAMATORSK/SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 16 (Reuters) -
S eparatists flew the Russian flag on armoured vehicles taken
from the Ukrainian army on Wednesday, humiliating a Kiev
government operation to recapture eastern towns controlled by
pro-Moscow partisans.
Six armoured personnel carriers were driven into the
rebel-held town of Slaviansk to waves and shouts of "Russia!
Russia!" It was not immediately clear whether they had been
captured by rebels or handed over to them by Ukrainian
deserters.
Another 15 armoured troop carriers full of Ukrainian
paratroops were surrounded and halted by a pro-Russian crowd at
a town near an air base. They were allowed to retreat only after
the soldiers handed the firing pins from their rifles to a rebel
commander.
The military setback leaves Kiev looking weak on the eve of
a peace conference on Thursday, when its foreign minister will
meet his Russian, U.S. and European counterparts in Geneva. The
meeting comes as the European Union and the United States
contemplate more sanctions against Russia, with new measures
from Washington possibly coming as soon as Friday.
Upon arriving in Geneva on Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign
Minister Andrii Deshchytsia said there is still time to ease
tensions in Ukraine.
"I think that we still have a chance to de-escalate the
situation using the diplomatic means," he said. "And we will try
hard. We are trying hard - not only Ukraine - but also the
United States. However, the time is now, not only to express the
concerns, but to look for a more concrete and adequate response
to Russia's plans and actions."
So far, the United States and European Union have imposed
only targeted sanctions against a list of Russian and Ukrainian
individuals and companies in retaliation for Moscow's seizure
and rapid annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, completed last
month.
The EU took a step towards imposing harsher sanctions on
Wednesday by informing its member states of the likely impact
the proposed measures would have on each of them. Countries have
a week to respond before the European Commission starts drawing
up plans.
As Secretary of State John Kerry flew into Geneva, a senior
U.S. official said that President Barack Obama had put the onus
on Moscow to calm the crisis. "With regard to sanctions, the
president has been very clear that if Russia does not take this
opportunity to de-escalate, the costs are going to go up," the
official told reporters.
U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said
the United States also was prepared to offer Ukraine more
non-lethal assistance.
Moscow responded to the overthrow of its ally Ukrainian
president Viktor Yanukovich in February by announcing its right
to intervene militarily to protect Russian speakers across the
former Soviet Union, a new doctrine that has overturned decades
of post-Cold War diplomacy.
RUSSIAN TROOPS MASSED
Russia has massed thousands of troops near the Ukrainian
frontier. A Reuters reporting team that visited the border area
late last week and again on Wednesday said Russian military
activity had increased markedly over the past few days, with
more troops and vehicles on the roads.
A U.S. official said the Geneva meeting aimed to calm the
situation in largely Russian-speaking eastern Ukraine and
discuss constitutional reforms to protect the rights of
minorities in the country.
"The idea here is that they (Russian leaders) would stop
aiding and abetting and supporting these separatists and that
they would pull their troops back from the borders," he said.
At one site in an open field in Russia's Belgorod region
about 20 km (12 miles) from the frontier, 10 large army tents
and about 20 military trucks were present, far more than last
week, although a squadron of attack helicopters had left.
Kiev had sent the convoy of paratroops to capture an
airfield, the start of an operation to reclaim towns held by
separatists who have declared an independent "People's Republic"
in the industrial Donbass region.
The Ukrainian government and its Western allies say Russian
agents are coordinating the uprising. Moscow denies it is
involved and says Kiev is precipitating civil war by sending
troops to put down the revolt.
The Kiev government is seeking to reassert control without
bloodshed, which it fears would precipitate a Russian invasion.
Its operation is the first test of Kiev's underfunded army,
which had until now had played no role in six months of internal
unrest. The government seems to have resorted to using troops
after losing faith that police in the east would stay loyal.
FLAG SWITCH
The government troops began their operation on Tuesday,
arriving by helicopter to take control of an airfield at
Kramatorsk. They drove armoured personnel carriers flying the
Ukrainian flag into the town in the early morning.
But six of those vehicles later rumbled into Slaviansk, 15
km (9 miles) away, with Russian and separatist flags and armed
men in motley combat fatigues on top. They stopped outside the
separatist-occupied town hall.
Some Ukrainian troops were also taken to Slaviansk with the
vehicles, although it was not immediately clear whether they had
deserted or were coerced into coming. People in the town said
some were sent home in buses.
One soldier guarding one of the vehicles said he was a
member of Ukraine's 25th paratrooper division, the unit sent by
Kiev to recapture Slaviansk and Kramatorsk.
"All the soldiers and the officers are here. We are all boys
who won't shoot our own people," he said, adding that his men
had had no food for four days until local residents fed them.
The Defence Ministry in Kiev said the vehicles had been
captured. "A column was blocked by a crowd of local people in
Kramatorsk with members of a Russian diversionary-terrorist
group among them," it said. "As a result, extremists seized the
equipment."
Above Slaviansk, a Ukrainian jet fighter carried out several
minutes of aerobatics over the town's main square.
Back in Kramatorsk, 15 vehicles from the Ukrainian military
convoy sent to recapture the town were stuck near a railroad,
blockaded by unarmed local residents. A Ukrainian officer said
his men were not prepared to fire on fellow Ukrainians.
"WILL NOT SHOOT AT MY OWN PEOPLE"
"I am a Ukrainian officer, that's the first thing. The other
is that I will not shoot at my own people no matter what," said
the officer, who declined to give his name as he was not
authorised to speak to the media.
"I want things to be normal, people to go back home, not sit
in some fields with weapons. I want children to see weapons only
on TV ... I want us to live together as we were. And I want to
be back home to my wife and child."
The crowd blockaded the troops until the commander of the
unit, Colonel Oleksander Schvets, agreed to order his men to
hand over the firing pins from their rifles to a separatist
leader. The crowd then allowed the troops to drive back to their
base in Dnipropetrovsk, a southern city.
The pro-Russian separatists began the uprising in the east
by seizing government buildings in three cities on April 6, and
have tightened their grip in recent days. Their armed
paramilitaries now control buildings in about 10 towns and have
seized hundreds of weapons. Two people were killed on Sunday in
Slaviansk, including a Ukrainian state security agent shot dead.
Kiev calls the uprising a blatant repeat of the seizure of
Crimea, where armed pro-Russian partisans also occupied
buildings, declared independence and proclaimed themselves in
charge of state bodies. The main difference so far is that
Russian troops have not appeared overtly as they did in Crimea,
where Moscow already had military bases.
NATO says 40,000 Russian soldiers are massed on the frontier
- forces that could capture eastern Ukraine in days.
Hopes are faint for any progress at the talks in Geneva on
Thursday. As in the case of Crimea last month, diplomacy appears
to have fallen far behind the pace of events on the ground, with
pro-Russian partisans establishing control of territory before
Western countries can muster a response.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to speak on
Thursday at an annual question and answer session with citizens,
which could signal how far he intends to go in Ukraine.
A triumphant speech he gave in March justifying the
annexation of Crimea has been seen as a decisive moment in
Russia's relations with the West, signalling Moscow no longer
feels bound by customary rules governing the use of force.
Putin told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a telephone
call late on Tuesday that Kiev had "embarked on an
anti-constitutional course" by using the army. "The sharp
escalation of the conflict puts the country, in effect, on the
brink of civil war," the Kremlin quoted him as saying.
Washington and NATO have made clear they will not fight to
protect Ukraine. Instead, NATO announced urgent new steps to
reinforce the security of alliance members that border on it.
"You will see deployments at sea, in the air, on land, to
take place immediately. That means within days," NATO Secretary
General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told a news conference after
meeting of ambassadors from the 28-member alliance.
