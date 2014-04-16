* Chance of progress at four-way talks seems slim
* Putin to assess Western sanctions in "hotline" event
* U.S. officials do not expect breakthrough
* Russia must stop aiding rebels, pull back troops -U.S.
* Kiev goes to talks with weak hand
GENEVA/MOSCOW, April 17 Foreign ministers from
East and West will try to defuse the Ukraine crisis on Thursday
in Geneva, once frequently the scene of Cold War negotiations,
but will risk being upstaged by Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
With Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine,
prospects of significant progress at the four-way talks appear
slim. By contrast, what Putin says during his annual "hotline"
session with the Russian people may have far greater influence
on events in Ukraine's rebellious east.
Thursday's talks will bring the ministers of Russia, Ukraine
and the United States together with the European Union's foreign
policy chief to discuss a crisis in which Kiev is struggling to
reassert its authority in eastern towns largely controlled by
armed pro-Russian separatists.
Upon arriving in Geneva on Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign
Minister Andrii Deshchytsia said there still is time for
negotiations to ease tensions with Russia.
"I think that we still have a chance to de-escalate the
situation using the diplomatic means," he said. "And we will try
hard. We are trying hard - not only Ukraine - but also the
United States. However, the time is now, not only to express the
concerns, but to look for a more concrete and adequate response
to Russia's plans and actions."
Kiev and the West believe Moscow is stirring up the unrest
and a senior U.S. official made clear that Russian leaders had
to de-escalate the crisis.
"The idea here is that they would stop aiding and abetting
and supporting these separatists and that they would pull their
troops back from the borders," the official told reporters as
Secretary of State John Kerry flew to Geneva.
Other U.S. officials said in Washington they did not
anticipate a breakthrough in Geneva, adding that it was
reasonable to assume that more sanctions would be imposed
against Russia if there was no progress. Additional sanctions
could come from Washington as soon as Friday.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that Russia
can expect further sanctions if it steps up support for
separatists in eastern Ukraine.
"What I have said consistently is that each time Russia
takes these kinds of steps that are designed to destabilize
Ukraine and violate their sovereignty, that there are going to
be consequences," he said in an interview with CBS.
"Mr. Putin's decisions are not just bad for Ukraine, over
the long term they're going to be bad for Russia," he said.
Putin has accused the Ukrainian government of risking mass
bloodshed by using its military to try to crush the rebellion in
the largely Russian-speaking East.
"The sharp escalation of the conflict puts the country, in
effect, on the brink of civil war," the Kremlin quoted Putin as
telling German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week.
DIPLOMACY TRAILS EVENTS ON GROUND
With East-West relations at their worst since the Soviet
Union collapsed more than two decades ago, Washington and the EU
have expressed concern about the 40,000 Russian troops - enough
to take eastern Ukraine in days - that NATO says are assembled
near the Ukrainian frontier.
Moscow, which seized control of Ukraine's Crimea region and
then rapidly annexed it last month, insists the troops are
merely conducting exercises.
As in the case of Crimea, diplomacy appears to have fallen
far behind the pace of events on the ground, with the
separatists establishing control of territory before Western
countries can muster a response. This bodes ill for the talks in
Geneva, where the U.S. and Soviet leaders once met and officials
worked deals on nuclear weapons.
The European Commission handed documents to EU member states
on Wednesday explaining the potential impact on their economies
of stricter trade and financial sanctions, diplomats said.
The documents examine several categories, including on
energy, finance and trade. A number of EU countries that rely
heavily on Russian gas supplies are nervous about possible
retaliation from Moscow.
One EU diplomat briefed on the process said the measures had
to be balanced, saying, "We can't have a situation where a set
of sanctions ends up having a retaliatory impact on one member
state, or two or three member states. If there are going to be
repercussions from this, they have to be shared out."
Putin has shown no sign of backing down before his
question-and-answer session, an event that has become a national
institution over more than a decade and lasts on average about
four hours. The president traditionally speaks about matters
close to the hearts of ordinary Russians such as dilapidated
housing, inefficient local authorities and inflation.
But on the eve of the event, for which Russians had
registered more than 1.5 million questions by Tuesday,
presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin would give an
extensive assessment of the U.S. and EU sanctions.
Deshchytsia went to Geneva with a weak hand as his
government's offensive to regain control of official buildings
occupied by rebels in about 10 eastern towns has made
humiliatingly little progress.
Separatists flew the Russian flag on armoured vehicles taken
from the Ukrainian army on Wednesday. Six of them were driven
into the rebel-held town of Slaviansk to shouts of "Russia!
Russia!" It was not immediately clear whether they had been
captured by rebels or handed over to them by Ukrainian
deserters.
Armed pro-Russia separatists also attacked a Ukraine base in
the eastern city of Mariupol on Wednesday and national guard
soldiers fired shots in the air to turn them back. A government
statement did not say if anyone was injured in the attack.
