(Adds OSCE comment, colour from eastern cities)
* No moves over Easter as Ukraine works with OSCE on
surrender
* Putin says West could improve relations, welcomes new NATO
head
* U.S. warns of new sanctions on Russia if no resolution
* Moscow says not directing events, poll suggests most
oppose annexation
By Alastair Macdonald and Aleksandar Vasovic
KIEV/DONETSK, April 19 A mediator from Europe's
OSCE security body headed to eastern Ukraine on Saturday seeking
the surrender of pro-Russian separatists as the Kiev government
declared an Easter truce following a peace accord with Moscow.
Gunmen occupying public buildings in Donetsk and other
Russian-speaking border towns refuse to recognise an accord in
Geneva on Thursday by which Russia, Ukraine and Kiev's U.S. and
EU allies agreed that the OSCE should oversee the disarmament of
militants and the evacuation of occupied facilities and streets.
The coming days may determine whether unrest following the
overthrow of Ukraine's pro-Moscow president can be contained.
Russia, which annexed Crimea last month in the worst
East-West crisis since the Cold War, denies running the
separatists or planning to invade. Western powers threatened
more economic sanctions if Moscow does not prevail on the
militants to surrender.
Ertogrul Apakan, who heads the special mission in Kiev of
the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said
his deputy would be in Donetsk on Saturday and meet separatist
leaders by Sunday to see if they will comply with the agreement.
After a meeting in the Ukrainian capital with diplomats from
the four parties to the Geneva accord, Swiss envoy Christian
Schoenenberger, whose country is chair of the OSCE, said its
monitors had spoken to several activists: "For the time being
the political will is not there to move out," he said.
"That's the task of the monitors, to create this political
will, inform the people, so eventually they will understand that
the best option for them is to move out," he told reporters.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia, who warned on
Friday of "more concrete actions" to end the stand-off if there
were no movement over the Easter weekend, said after the meeting
that the senior OSCE officials and the local authorities in the
east would "work out practical steps for the implementation of
the Geneva agreement in the course of the next day or two".
In Donetsk, separatist leaders renewed calls for a
referendum that could see Ukraine's industrial heartland annexed
by Russia. A poll by an institute in Kiev, however, suggested a
majority does not favour rule from Moscow, despite widespread
suspicion among Russian-speakers of the new leadership in Kiev.
Ukraine's government, short of effective forces, has shown
little sign of trying to recapture the dozen or so town halls,
police stations and other sites seized over the past two weeks,
despite proclaiming the launch of an "anti-terrorist operation".
The Foreign Ministry promised "the suspension of the active
phase of the anti-terrorist operation" among a list of
initiatives to defuse the crisis issued late on Friday. The SBU
state security service said the suspension was "linked to the
implementation of the Geneva agreement and the Easter holidays".
The government has explained its lack of visible action
beyond setting up security checkpoints by a desire not to hurt
civilians. That would risk provoking the intervention Russia has
threatened if Russian blood is shed. But lack of resources and
training also helps explain the hesitation. Ukrainian troops
lost half a dozen armoured vehicles to militants last week.
"An Easter truce may show goodwill - or perhaps just Kiev's
total impotence," said one of the masked men guarding the
occupied headquarters of Donetsk's regional government.
"If it's impotence, then we've won. If they're getting ready
to provoke us, then we will hit back with force."
Several people have been killed in violence in the past
week. On Saturday, a serviceman was killed in Donetsk in what
the Defence Ministry described as an accident.
PUTIN
After weeks of bitter mutual recriminations, Vladimir Putin
held out the prospect of better relations with the West on
Saturday but the Russian president made clear it would depend on
concessions from his adversaries in the crisis over Ukraine.
"I think there is nothing that would hinder a normalisation
and normal cooperation," he said in an interview to be broadcast
by Russian state television in which he commented favourably on
the appointment of a new head of NATO. "This does not depend on
us. Or rather not only on us. This depends on our partners."
He did not spell out what he hoped the West would do.
President Barack Obama's officials made clear on Friday that
Russia must prevail on sympathisers in Ukraine to end the
sit-ins within days or face graver economic sanctions than
limited measures imposed after the seizure of Crimea.
Moscow says its interest is only to protect its borders and
Russian-speakers in Ukraine from "fascists" and others who
overthrew President Viktor Yanukovich after he sparked months of
protests by rejecting closer ties with the EU.
The United States and European Union have imposed limited
sanctions on Russian officials over Crimea but are struggling to
find a common approach to curbing what they see as a drive by
Moscow to recover control of its former empire.
Russia has long complained NATO's extension of membership to
Moscow's Cold War satellites in eastern Europe and deepening
ties to ex-Soviet states like Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine is
part of an aggressive policy to undermine it.
Years of Western disdain for Russia's struggles with the
legacy of the communist collapse also lie behind Putin's demands
- hugely popular at home - that Moscow be treated with respect.
His spokesman hit back on Friday at threats of sanctions from
Washington, saying it treated Russia like a "guilty schoolboy".
U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice said: "We believe
that Russia has considerable influence over the actions of those
who have been engaged in destabilising activities.
"If we don't see action commensurate with the commitments
that Russia has made ... in Geneva ... then ... we and our
European partners remain ready to impose additional costs on
Russia. Those costs and sanctions could include targeting very
significant sectors of the Russian economy."
Washington did not spell out what further sanctions it might
place on Russia. With the EU, it has so far imposed visa bans
and asset freezes on a small number of Russians, a response that
Moscow has mocked. But some EU states are reluctant to do more,
fearing that could provoke Russia further or end up hurting
their own economies, which are heavily reliant on Russian gas.
UNCERTAINTIES
Massive unknowns hang over the situation. Putin's ultimate
goal may not be the Crimean-style annexation of Ukraine's
industrial heartland, despite his comments in a major public
appearance on Thursday in which he recalled that what is now
eastern and southern Ukraine was the tsars' New Russia.
Many analysts believe Putin is mainly seeking to influence
events in Ukraine and ensure a favourable outcome in next
month's election following the loss of Russian ally Yanukovich.
That in turn raises questions of the role of Ukraine's rich
business "oligarchs" in the crisis and the election.
Conspiracy theories abound in Kiev, according to which the
rich and powerful may be fomenting unrest behind the scenes to
further their own ends or to curry favour with Putin, who holds
sway over the Russian business interests of Ukrainian tycoons.
The Ukrainian government has been at pains to show it is
ready to meet the demands of people in the east for greater
local autonomy and rights to use the Russian language.
With a presidential election to replace Yanukovich planned
for May 25, it also needs to convince Ukrainians that 23 years
of grandiose corruption and economic mismanagement under various
leaders might come to end and give the state a better future.
A poll by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology for
the Zerkalo Nedeli newspaper found less than a third of people
in the easternmost regions of Donetsk and Luhansk would vote for
rule from Moscow and less than a quarter said they supported the
takeover of public buildings in their regions by armed men.
Nonetheless, fear of "fascist" Ukrainian nationalists in
Kiev, and worries for employment in the mines and factories, are
widespread: "I lost my job in February when all of this chaos
started in Kiev," said mother-of-two Nina Nebesna, 30, as she
headed in to Donetsk's stadium to watch the local soccer derby.
"Now I can't find work anywhere," she said. "I don't
recognise the junta that took power in Kiev. Those boys are
standing up for our rights," she said of the local militants.
Local miner, Mikhail Belogurov, 55, said a move in the Kiev
parliament after Yanukovich fell to curb Russian-language rights
was "really stupid" and he wanted "the authorities in Kiev to
pay more attention to us". But he was sceptical of the aims of
the pro-Russian separatists: "We don't know who the people in
the buildings are," he said. " We don't know what they want."
(Additional reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel in Donetsk, Thomas
Grove in Slaviansk, Ukraine, Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Vladimir
Soldatkin and Christian Lowe in Moscow; Writing by Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Rosalind Russell)