* Vote organised on ad hoc basis, ballot paper confusion
* West fears Ukraine sliding into civil war
* Rebel cities barricaded with felled trees, tyres
(Adds Slaviansk separatist predicting referendum won)
By Matt Robinson and Alessandra Prentice
MARIUPOL/SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, May 11 Pro-Moscow
rebels expressed confidence that eastern Ukraine had chosen
self-rule in a referendum on Sunday, with some saying that meant
independence and others eventual union with Russia as fighting
flared in a conflict increasingly out of control.
Well before polls closed, one separatist leader said the
region would form its own state bodies and military after the
referendum, formalising a split that began with the armed
takeover of state buildings in a dozen eastern towns last month.
Another said the vote would not change the region's status
but simply show that the East wanted to decide its own fate,
whether in Ukraine, on its own or as part of Russia.
A near festive atmosphere at makeshift polling stations in
some areas belied the potentially grave implications of the
event. In others, clashes broke out between separatists and
troops, over ballot papers and control of a television tower.
Zhenya Denyesh, a 20-year-old student voting early at a
university building in the rebel stronghold of Slaviansk, said:
"We all want to live in our own country". But asked what he
thought would follow, he replied: "It will still be war."
In the southeastern port of Mariupol, scene of fierce
fighting last week, there were only eight polling centres for a
population of half a million. Queues grew to hundreds of metres
in bright sunshine, with spirits high as one centre overflowed
and ballot boxes were brought onto the street.
On the eastern outskirts, a little over an hour after polls
opened, soldiers from Kiev seized what they said were falsified
ballot papers, marked with Yes votes, and detained two men.
They refused to hand the men over to policemen who came to
take them away, saying they did not trust them. Instead they
waited for state security officers to interview and arrest them.
On the edge of Slaviansk, fighting broke out around a
television tower shortly before people began making their way
through barricades of felled trees, tyres and machinery for a
vote the West says is being orchestrated by Moscow. The
Ukrainian Defence Ministry said one serviceman was wounded.
A man was later reported killed in a clash in the eastern
town of Krasnoarmeisk, Interfax-Ukraine news agency said, adding
to a toll so far in the dozens but creeping higher by the day.
Western leaders, faced with Russian assertiveness not seen
since the Cold War, have threatened more sanctions in the key
areas of energy, financial services and engineering if Moscow
continues what they regard as efforts to destabilise Ukraine.
The European Union declared the vote illegal on Sunday and
may announce some modest measures as soon as Monday, limited by
the bloc's reluctance to upset trade ties with Russia.
Moscow denies any role in the fighting or any ambitions to
absorb the mainly Russian-speaking east, an industrial hub, into
the Russian Federation following its annexation of the Black Sea
peninsula of Crimea after a referendum in March.
But, in a sign it may have set its sights beyond Crimea,
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said he had brought
to Moscow a petition by residents of Moldova's Russian-speaking
breakaway region of Transdnestria backing union with Russia.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry called the eastern referendum a
criminal farce, its ballot papers "soaked in blood". One
official said two thirds of the territory had not participated.
Ballot papers in the referendum in the regions of Luhansk
and Donetsk, which has declared itself a "People's Republic",
were printed without security provision, voter registration was
patchy and there was confusion over what the vote was for.
In Slaviansk, self-proclaimed mayor Vyacheslav Ponomaryov
said turnout was 80 percent and the result was not in doubt.
Asked if he knew what would come next, the former
businessman, who wore a Ralph Lauren polo shirt with a pistol in
an underarm holster, said: "Of course we know. Work starts on
the establishment ... of the Donetsk People's Republic."
AUTONOMY, INDEPENDENCE, ANNEXATION
Engineer Sergei, 33, voting in the industrial centre of
Mariupol, said answering "Yes" to the question: "Do you support
the act of state self-rule of the Donetsk People's Republic?"
meant leaving behind "that fascist, pro-American government (in
Kiev), which brought no one any good".
But in the same queue of voters, 54-year-old Irina saw a
"Yes" vote as endorsement of autonomy within Ukraine: "I'm not
against a united Ukraine, but not under those people we did not
choose, who seized power and are going to ruin the country."
Others see the vote either as a nod to absorption by Russia
or merely Russian aid. Shop assistant Katya Yutkalo, 28, rushing
to vote in Slaviansk, said it would mean a better life. "I don't
know how exactly, but it means Russia will help us too."
Annexation is favoured by the more prominent rebels, but the
ambiguity may reflect their fears that an explicit call for full
"independence" might not have garnered the support they seek and
could leave them in an exposed position towards Kiev.
The present Kiev government took power when president Viktor
Yanokovich was toppled in February after mass protests.
Pro-Western activists were angered by his decision to
discard a cooperation accord with the European Union in favour
of closer ties with Moscow. They also accused him of corruption
penetrating all areas of the Ukrainian state.
After voting ended in the hastily arranged referendum in 53
locations, the rebels hoped to have the ballots counted by
Monday afternoon, although its outcome will not be widely
recognised internationally or by Kiev.
One way or another it is likely to show a large "yes" vote,
and one leading separatist said Ukrainian troops would be
declared illegal occupiers once results were announced. "It is
necessary to form state bodies and military authorities as soon
as possible," said Denis Pushilin, a leader of the self-styled
Donetsk republic, according to Interfax news agency.
Roman Lyagin, head of the rebel central electoral
commission, struck a less radical tone to reporters in Donetsk.
"With the announcement of the results, the status of the
Donetsk region does not change in absolute terms. We do not
cease to be a part of Ukraine, we do not become a part of
Russia," he said, although he left those options open.
"We want only to declare to the world that we want changes
... We want to decide the fate of our region ourselves."
Moscow has massed troops on the border and Kiev fears they
may be called in as peacekeepers. Serhiy Pashinsky, head of the
Ukrainian presidential administration, said a column of armoured
vehicles on the Russian side of the border bore the colours of
U.N. peacekeeping forces. He offered no evidence or detail.
"We warn the Kremlin that the appearance of these forces on
the territory of Ukraine would be assessed as military
aggression and we would react as we would in the case of
military aggression," he told reporters.
Ukrainian leader Oleksander Turchinov has urged eastern
political leaders to join a "Round Table" discussion on
devolution of powers in Ukraine. But he says he would not
negotiate with "terrorists", a formulation meant to exclude most
of the more prominent rebel leaders.
Pashinsky said Ukrainian forces had "destroyed" a separatist
base and checkpoints in a broad operation around Slaviansk and
nearby Kramatorsk in retaliation for attacks on their posts.
"This is not a referendum. This is a desultory attempt by
killers and terrorists to cover their activity," he said.
The rebels in the east and the Kremlin say the pro-European
Kiev government that replaced Yanukovich lacks legitimacy. Kiev
aims to banish such questions by holding a presidential election
on May 25 and the United States and European Union have
threatened Russia with sweeping sanctions if it disrupts it.
Adding to confusion over who controls the east, the
Metinvest company partially owned by Rinat Akhmetov, one of
Ukraine's wealthiest businessmen with interests in the coal and
steel industry in the region, said it was deploying a volunteer
militia in Mariupol with workers from steel plants.
Akhmetov has presented himself as neutral in the conflict
and Metinvest urged Kiev to refrain from sending troops into the
city if his militia maintained order with police.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk in Kiev; writing by
Ralph Boulton and Philippa Fletcher; editing by Timothy Heritage
and Gareth Jones)