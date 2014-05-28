* 50 killed in biggest battle since uprising began
* Kiev appears emboldened by Poroshenko victory
* Government offensive is challenge to Putin
* Some Russian troops withdraw from frontier - NATO
By Gabriela Baczynska
DONETSK, Ukraine, May 28 Uneasy calm returned to
the streets of Donetsk on Wednesday after the biggest battle of
a pro-Russian separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine, a conflict
transformed by the landslide election of a pro-European leader
who has vowed to crush the revolt.
Government forces killed dozens of rebel fighters on Monday
and Tuesday in an assault to retake the airport, which the
rebels had seized the morning after Ukrainians overwhelmingly
elected Petro Poroshenko as president.
Pro-Moscow gunmen have declared the city of a million people
capital of an independent Donetsk People's Republic.
After the government assault - the first time Kiev has
unleashed its full military force against the fighters after
weeks of restraint - morgues were filled with bodies of rebel
gunmen. Some were missing limbs in a sign of the massive
firepower used against them.
The separatist authorities say as many as 50 died, including
a truckload of wounded fighters blasted apart as they were
driven away from the battlefield. The government said it
suffered no losses in the operation, which saw its aircraft
strafe the airport and paratroops land to reclaim it.
Poroshenko, a billionaire confectionary magnate who became
the first Ukrainian since 1991 to win the presidency outright in
a single round of voting, repeated his promise to restore
government control rapidly over secessionist-held areas.
"We are in a state of war in the east. Crimea is occupied by
Russia and there is great instability. We must react," he told
Germany's Bild newspaper. "The anti-terrorist operation has
finally begun in earnest. We will no longer permit these
terrorists to kidnap and shoot people, occupy buildings or
suspend the law. We will put an end to these horrors - a real
war is being waged against our country."
His swift offensive has thrown down a challenge to Russian
President Vladimir Putin, who made defending Russians in other
parts of the former Soviet Union a pillar of his rule since
declaring his right to use military force in Ukraine in March.
Moscow has demanded Kiev halt the military operation in the
east, but Putin has also announced the withdrawal of tens of
thousands of troops he had massed on the frontier. A NATO
officer said on Wednesday thousands of Russian troops had indeed
been pulled out, although tens of thousands were still in place.
Moscow says it is willing to work with Poroshenko but has no
plans for him to visit for talks. It denies accusations by Kiev
and Western countries that it is behind the rebellion.
"I have no doubt that Putin could end the fighting using his
direct influence," Poroshenko said. "I definitely want to speak
with Putin and hold talks to stabilise the situation."
In Donetsk, some shops were closed and streets were quieter
than usual, but calm had returned. Around 1,000 miners bussed in
from around the eastern Donbass coalfield staged a demonstration
in support of the separatists in Donetsk on Wednesday.
"Kiev does not rule us any more, we will no longer accept
that," Denis Pushilin, leader of the separatist Donetsk People's
Republic which held a referendum on independence on May 11, told
the miners. A Ukrainian fighter jet roared overhead, and some
gunfire could be heard in the distance, apparently from rebels
shooting at the aircraft.
"KIEV JUNTA"
A miner from the state-owned Abakumova mine attending the
demonstration who gave his name as Valery said: "I want peace
and to be able to work and make money. I want the occupying
soldiers to leave and return to their Kiev junta," he said.
Russia and its state media which broadcast into eastern
Ukraine have consistently described the government in Kiev,
which took power after a pro-Russian president fled in February,
as illegitimate and led by "fascists".
But Moscow's position was undermined by the scale of
Poroshenko's election victory, and Kiev now appears to feel
emboldened to act against the rebels with less threat of Russian
retaliation.
A former cabinet minister under both pro- and anti-Russian
presidents, Poroshenko won nearly 55 percent of the vote in a
field of 21 candidates and commanded support across the
east-west divide that has defined Ukrainian politics since
independence. His nearest challenger won just 13 percent.
Other potential rivals had bowed out and urged supporters to
back the frontrunner in a show of national unity.
The separatists managed to block voting in Donetsk and
neighbouring Luhansk provinces, but the 10 percent of the
electorate kept away from the polls would not have made a
difference in the outcome.
Although many in eastern Ukraine are sceptical of the
government in Kiev, opinion polls have shown most favour some
sort of unity with Ukraine. The majority in the east describe
themselves as ethnic Ukrainians although they speak Russian as
their primary language.
"We live in Ukraine," said Mikhail, 31, a theatre manager.
"I work at the Ukrainian Theatre in Donetsk. Would I work at the
Donetsk People's Republic Theatre? That doesn't sound so good. I
think all this mess is only temporary.
"I didn't vote because we could not vote here, but
Poroshenko seems decent," he said. "We will see. Many were
elected as decent and then turned into bribetakers as a general
rule. I hope he will not let Ukraine down."
(Additional reporting by Lina Kushch in Donetsk, Gareth Jones
and Richard Balmforth in Kiev and Stephen Brown in Berlin;
Writing by Peter Graff; editing by David Stamp)