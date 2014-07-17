(Adds Kiev says Russia shoots down jet)
* New U.S. sanctions target Putin allies
* Russian shares and rouble fall
* Russia warns it will hit back
By Steve Holland and Elizabeth Piper
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, July 17 President Barack
Obama imposed sanctions on some of Russia's biggest firms for
the first time, striking at the heart of Vladimir Putin's
powerbase by targeting companies closest to him over Moscow's
failure to curb violence in Ukraine.
In the latest escalation of the conflict on the
Ukrainian-Russian frontier, Kiev said a Russian jet had shot
down one of its warplanes, its strongest accusation yet of
direct Russian military involvement in the war. A Ukrainian
military spokesman said the pilot of the SU-25 fighter ejected
to safety.
After months of measures that hit only individuals and
smaller firms, Washington imposed sanctions on Russia's largest
oil producer Rosneft, its second largest gas producer
Novatek and its third largest bank Gazprombank. The firms are
run by Putin allies who have become wealthy during his tenure.
Moscow denounced what it called primitive revenge for events
in Ukraine and pledged to retaliate. Putin said the U.S.
sanctions would hurt U.S. energy companies and bring relations
to "a dead end". His prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev, called the
sanctions evil, said they would not "bring anyone to their
knees" and that Russia would pay attention to defence spending.
The sanctions in effect close the firms to medium- and
long-term dollar funding. Other targets include Vnesheconombank,
VEB, which acts as payment agent for the government, and eight
arms firms, including the producer of the Kalashnikov assault
rifle.
However, Washington stopped short of freezing the companies'
assets, closing off the short-term funding they need for
day-to-day operations or stopping U.S. firms doing business with
them. Several were quick to say it was business as usual.
Russia's rouble-traded stock market and the rouble itself
fell on opening but did not collapse. After stabilising, Rosneft
was down around 4.5 percent and Novatek 7.5
percent. The MICEX index was off 2.6 percent.
There was no suggestion of disruption to production by
Rosneft, by output the world's biggest oil company listed on a
stock exchange, which singlehandedly produces 4 percent of the
world's oil, more than any OPEC country apart from Saudi Arabia.
An actual disruption to such a huge producer could in theory
cause a global energy crisis, but there was no sign of one on
Thursday, with oil prices only fractionally higher.
EU SANCTIONS
The measures mean that Washington has moved far further to
punish Russia than its EU allies, who collectively do 10 times
as much trade with Russia as the United States and depend on
Moscow for natural gas. Nevertheless, the European Union also
said it was imposing new sanctions and would draw up a list of
targets by the end of the month. It will block new loans to
Russia through two development banks.
Moscow said the EU had "succumbed to the blackmail of the
U.S. administration" to follow Washington in imposing sanctions.
Some Russian officials predicted Brussels would baulk at the
cost of the U.S. measures.
But Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said the
simultaneous action by Washington and Brussels showed that
Western countries were united in their support for Ukraine.
"All attempts by Russia to split the European Union, and to
stop the European Union and United States from agreeing, were
doomed to failure," he told his government in a cabinet meeting.
Russia must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine's rebels, and
any attempt to take Ukraine would fail, he said.
The sanctions show a new willingness to act by Western
countries over a crisis that has escalated in recent weeks.
Hundreds of people have died in fighting between Ukrainian
troops and heavily armed pro-Russian separatists who have
declared independent "People's Republics" in two provinces.
Moscow denies supporting the rebellion, but many of the
separatist fighters and their main leaders are from Russia. Kiev
says they have been bringing heavy weapons across the border.
The downing of the SU-25 fighter, which Kiev said on
Thursday had taken place on Wednesday evening, was the first
time Ukraine has unconditionally accused Moscow of using its air
power in the war. On Monday a Ukrainian transport plane was shot
down by what Kiev said was a missile fired from Russia, but it
could not say if it was fired from the air or the ground.
Putin, who annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March and
has referred to southern and eastern Ukraine as "new Russia",
had appeared keen in recent weeks to tamp down the worst
confrontation with the West since the Cold War, pulling back
tens of thousands of troops from the frontier.
But in recent days, Washington and Brussels say, he has
again sent some 12,000 troops to the frontier, while keeping the
border open to allow rebel fighters and arms to cross.
Ukraine drove rebels out of their main bastion in the town
of Slaviansk this month, but hundreds of them have decamped to
Donetsk, a city of nearly a million people, which has been
emptying as thousands of residents flee an expected battle.
EUROPE ON BOARD?
Obama warned of more sanctions if Russia did not take
concrete steps to ease the conflict and said Putin had so far
failed to take steps needed to resolve the crisis peacefully.
"We have emphasized our preference to resolve this issue
diplomatically, but that we have to see concrete actions and not
just words that Russia, in fact, is committed to trying to end
this conflict along the Russia- Ukraine border," he said.
The limits on the sanctions show how difficult it can be for
Western countries to punish Moscow without causing global
economic havoc. Russia is the world's largest oil producer and,
after the United States, second largest producer of natural gas.
The latest measures appear designed to restrict the firms'
access to investment capital while avoiding any disruption to
energy output. Notably, Russia's biggest company, gas export
monopoly Gazprom which supplies around a third of
Europe's gas, was not included on the sanctions list.
Still, sanctions can have a strong indirect effect on
Russia's economy by forcing companies to reconsider investments
there because of future risk. Previous rounds of U.S. and EU
sanctions that targeted only a few dozen individuals and firms
helped encourage billions of dollars in capital flight that hurt
Russia's shaky economy.
Rosneft, which under Putin absorbed the assets of a raft of
oil companies that were privatised in the 1990s, is the only
Russian firm that rivals Gazprom in scale. It had sales of $40
billion in the first quarter, about 8.6 percent of Russia's GDP.
Its boss Igor Sechin, Putin's close friend since the 1990s,
has moved aggressively to win the company a bigger global
profile. It supplies virtually every major international oil
company and has joint projects with many of them.
In particular, it accounts for around a quarter of
production for BP, which owns 20 percent of it. It is
also in the midst of a deal to buy the oil trading assets of
U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley and has several big
oil projects in Russia with Exxon Mobil.
Sechin, travelling with Putin in Brazil, said the sanctions
were "unjustified, subjective and unlawful, because the company
has no role in the Ukraine crisis".
Novatek was not available for comment. VEB declined to
comment. Gazprombank said the stability of its operations and
finances were not affected. BP said the sanctions appear on
first glance to focus on restricting access of targeted firms to
medium and long-term U.S. financing.
(For more details on the sanctions, see 1.usa.gov/1kx0sxT)
(Additional reporting by Richard Balmforth and Natalia Zinets
in Kiev, Jeff Mason, Patricia Zengerle and Phil Stewart in
Washington, Adrian Croft in Brussels and Josephine Mason, Edward
McAllister, and Jonathan Leff in New York; and by Katya
Golubkova and Polina Devitt in Moscow; writing by Peter Graff;
editing by Philippa Fletcher)